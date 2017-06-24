The Graham Norton Show: Judi Dench, Jamie Foxx, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, HAIM

-Kristen motorboated Helen Mirren-Kristen took dad's guitar case and carried it around the neighbourhood when she was a kid, she wanted to make people think she played the guitar-Judi talks about Victoria and Abdul-Judi talks about writing a diary and then getting bored of it after 3 days-Steve talks about people rolling their eyes at 40 Year Old Virgin and the studio executives wanting to pull the plug because he looked like a serial killer (the movie is at 85% on rottentomatoes)-Jamie talks about Kanye West and how Slow Jamz came to be (he literally said the same thing as on another talk show, even with the 'i went and did a bad movie and came back' lmao, mix it up dude)-Jamie Foxx talks about Baby Driver-Judi's grandson looks like Ed Sheeran-Kristen and Steve talk about Despicable Me 3-Steve yells nice things with a german accent-Judi was doing a voiceover for a cow in a cartoon but doesn't know which cartoon and which cow-Judi was on her way to the Oscars the year Brokeback Mountain came out, and that year she did the cow movie, and someone knocked on her car's window angrily yelling 'HOMO ON THE RANCH'-Steve talks about wooing his wife-Jamie talks about trying to fit in with the younger crowd and once some girls yelled 'HEY JAMIE FOXX' and he was like 'Yooo what's uppp' and then they yelled 'WE GO TO SCHOOL WITH YOUR DAUGHTER' and he was like 'oh shit' and pretended he wasn't going to the same club as them