Viola Davis-Produced Satirical Comedy Series 'American Koko' Premieres On ABC Digital
Viola Davis-Produced ABC Digital Satirical Comedy Series 'American Koko' Premieres Online. Binge-Watch Now! https://t.co/xhluMMpNFT pic.twitter.com/koOqxL646Q— Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) June 19, 2017
Season 1 of "American Koko" follows the case of a high school drama teacher who writes a stirring, gospel musical about Harriet Tubman, only to find out that the only black girl in his class cannot sing.
If this all looks familair, it is because "American Koko" was originally produced as youtube webseries.
source, 2
This looks fun...anyone know how us non-americans can watch?
Edited at 2017-06-24 12:23 pm (UTC)
yikes
sign me up sis!
Edited at 2017-06-24 03:37 pm (UTC)
There are two seasons with six episodes each.