Viola Davis-Produced Satirical Comedy Series 'American Koko' Premieres On ABC Digital





Season 1 of "American Koko" follows the case of a high school drama teacher who writes a stirring, gospel musical about Harriet Tubman, only to find out that the only black girl in his class cannot sing.

If this all looks familair, it is because "American Koko" was originally produced as youtube webseries.


This looks fun...anyone know how us non-americans can watch?
