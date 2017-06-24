Lana being Lana, sells Cruel Intentions locket
.@LanaDelRey is now selling 'Cruel Intentions'-esque lockets for stylish, discreet cokeheads: https://t.co/oap5s8gqbC pic.twitter.com/8dMyzFW409— PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) 23 de junio de 2017
In her official site you can buy a stylish, Cruel Intentions inspired locket, which she was seen sporting first during her Endless Summer tour in 2015. And it is only $45.00!
I want one!
Source 1
But yes, Southern Charm!
Good for her for not ripping her fans off tho
People have been selling replicas of the rosary for ages now. I still want one tho.
The quality could be better - the design is ok, very Lana Del Rey, but I wish it was made of high quality brass.
Edited at 2017-06-24 12:47 pm (UTC)
