Lana being Lana, sells Cruel Intentions locket

it's ugly. she can keep it.

lmao

I can see Kathryn being a Lana fan.

from southern charm?

Kathryn Merteuil from Cruel Intentions :)



But yes, Southern Charm!

LOL

i'd buy a pepsi-cola locket from ha.

lol this fraud splice looking ho does too much

This has been on sale for awhile now, idg why it's just now it's being talked about.

lol ikr

That's not a great looking locket.

When I was in college, we used to go to this little trashy run down bar. A friend of mine introduced me to this other girl. She had on a huge cross necklace. It was gorgeous. Diamonds and crystals. So I go to the bathroom only to have my friend and this other girl follow me. The other girl pulls a Kathryn right there in the bathroom at the sinks. Little 19 year old me was floored. She was a dealer so of course.



I can't with that article talking about rosemary beads

I'm glad someone else saw that too! The last sentence is clumsy as well...

Necklace is fug and tacky



Good for her for not ripping her fans off tho Reply

no ty

People have been selling replicas of the rosary for ages now. I still want one tho.

I have one and I don't even do drugs. I bought it just because I love Lana. Lol.



The quality could be better - the design is ok, very Lana Del Rey, but I wish it was made of high quality brass.



Edited at 2017-06-24 12:47 pm (UTC)

yeah i would buy it if it were made of something better lol

But does Lana actually do coke and all of the things she sings about in her music? She doesn't seem like she parties too much.

She has said in interviews that she's been sober since she was a teen.

she doesn't even fuck silver daddies!

I'm pretty sure from her first songs that she wrote and her interviews and such, when she was a teenager, she definitely had a thing with one of her dad's rich friends--he was her sugar daddy and she was drugged up and drinking all the time, she won't name him, a lot of her songs are about him, especially like Off To The Races and such. She says she's been sober since she was forced away from him and that whole NY scene, but sources say she dropped back into doing drugs again when she became famous with Born to Die and she took a break to reevaluate where she was, got out of a serious relationship, and sobered up again and has stayed sober since then.

she's been selling that for ages. i want one.

Lana del rey, now that's a name I haven't heard in a while lol

I guess the track list for lust for life has leaked and some of the song titles are so cringe worthy. But a song called Summer Bummer is supposed to be released on the 29th.

I love the cover art for Summer Bummer. She looks qt in it.

I lost my LDR zippo when my apartment flooded a few years back and I miss it so much. She can keep this locket though.

I can't believe it's still a month til the album comes out. That just seems like such a long time from when Love came out.

Her official Facebook account had a post where her team mentioned that "Love" was a buzz single when it came out. I guess she wanted to release the song as a political/social statement at the time.

I want one just so I can store vitamins in it.

Lindsay's impacT

Wow! So the war on drugs didn't do much but make it worse?

no shit

I've had one of these for years. I've been meaning to go as Katherine merteuil for Halloween but I always think of better ideas last minute.

Lmao I wanted one of these soo bad in my ❄️days.

Wow a Coke spoon, lol! I haven't seen one of those since the early 80s /is Olde

but does it include the devil's dandruff?

