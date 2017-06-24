ONTD faves Demi Lovato vs Halsey

poot's sis annoys the shit out of me 364 days a year but god would i stan her for a day if she'd just unleash all her petty on frangipane Reply

LOL! And same. I'm getting the pom poms Reply

these two should be bffs, they're identical personalities Reply

No we do NOT need them joining forces lol Reply

mte, but also, if MTV didn't cancel the revival of Celebrity Deathmatch, they would've been perfect rivals Reply

I'm still so bitter they canceled that. So many possibilities. Reply

Didn't know they cancele de it :( Reply

Throw in Iggy Azalea too Reply

the good sis fka wouldn't be able to keep up with posts tbh. Reply

Sis. To be a hit. The song needs to be AN ACTUAL HIT. Sis. To be a hit. The song needs to be AN ACTUAL HIT. Reply

hdu cool for the summer is a BOP Reply

bop doesn't equal hit sis! Reply

It went double platinum in the US and sold 3.2 million worldwide, which is pretty much a hit tbh Reply

Why must demi suck so much? Reply

was it that big of a hit? it's a bop regardless tho Reply

bisexual wank is so boring Reply

I don't think it will go in that direction tbh. Reply

omg nooo demis tweet comes off so desperate Reply

Has Demi ever had a hit though? Reply

The only reason I know about Demi's song is ONTD. The only reason I know that Halsey exists is ONTD and Tumblr. Youths! Reply

Honestly ONTD should have Halsey posts more often, they are so fun Reply

Same lol Halsey is sucha "featured" artist to me with no own personality Reply

I WILL get a Grammy nomination one day. No more fuckin around. Let's GO!!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 8, 2015

🌝 Reply

THE CRINGE

She and Halsey are truly a match made in heaven Reply

And she did. The joke died with that, sadly. Reply

When did this happen sis 🤔 Reply

well i mean she hasn't WON one so at least we still have that i guess... Reply

lmao Reply

loooooooooooooooool Reply

bahahhaha Reply

She's such an insecure woman... Reply

i can't decide who you're talking about Reply

lmao Reply

damn Reply

I hope this gives new life to the song, so Demi can start promoting it for yet another season. Reply

i'M READY FOR WARM FOR THE WINTER Reply

lmao Reply

yessss. i have my sweater ready to Bop. Reply

oh yeah it's coming Reply

lmao Reply

omg yesss. i'm ready for round three - four? teaser video:



*piano plays*



shhhhh, don't tell your father.



"Cooler For The Summer" 2017.



*wave of water crashes into the lense.*



fin.



Edited at 2017-06-24 10:41 am (UTC) Reply

Ugh anything Demi does is "Look at that bitch eating crackers"- type for me. Why does she have to be so cringeworthy all the time? Like that's literally what she took fm the discussion? "Oh they're talking about my two year old song."

Reply

lol mte... like that was the takeaway for you? Reply

Well, she couldn't deny that what halsey said was true. She played it the best way one can short of not saying anything.



Twitter would have attacked her more if she tried to defend the song. Reply

#sorryfortheenglish #istillloveyouONTD



lmao idg the hate for both. Yeah sure both have this 'hollier and smarter than you and i don't care but deep down i do care'-mentality but hell... we as members here aren't better ;____; Reply

