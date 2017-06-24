ONTD faves Demi Lovato vs Halsey
Halsey referenced Demi Lovato's "Cool For The Summer" and Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl" as songs that depict bisexuality as "taboo". pic.twitter.com/cx8jqZMi7K— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2017
Halsey talked about how Cool For the Summer and I Kissed A Girl represent bisexuality as a taboo in an interview. Demi responded with a subtweet about how her song must be a hit since people are still talking about it.
You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. 💁🏻#shhhhdonttellyourmother— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 23, 2017
Source: Twitter 1, 2
Sis. To be a hit. The song needs to be AN ACTUAL HIT.
🌝
She and Halsey are truly a match made in heaven
And she did. The joke died with that, sadly.
I hope this gives new life to the song, so Demi can start promoting it for yet another season.
*piano plays*
shhhhh, don't tell your father.
"Cooler For The Summer" 2017.
*wave of water crashes into the lense.*
fin.
Twitter would have attacked her more if she tried to defend the song.
