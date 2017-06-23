Britney Spears in Thailand!
Queen of Pop, Britney Spears, is in Thailand for her TWO sold-out shows. <3
Social media round-up is below, so ENJOY!
Meeting fans in Thailand:
[GIMME GIMME MOARRR]
Arriving in Bangkok and being greeted by adorable fans:
Posting videos of her performance from her Asian tour:
Her boys feeding elephants in Phuket:
CueCardney promoting her upcoming show in Tel Aviv:
Gymnastney jumping for joy and twirling for the haters in Thailand:
love her
awwwww queen of cuteness <3
i still have the giant ass photo book that came with the DVD somewhere in my old room.
and you're right, her look in the video is pretty similar to that one
haha love ha <3