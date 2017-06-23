Britney Spears in Thailand!

Queen of Pop, Britney Spears, is in Thailand for her TWO sold-out shows. <3
Social media round-up is below, so ENJOY!

Meeting fans in Thailand:

[GIMME GIMME MOARRR]
Arriving in Bangkok and being greeted by adorable fans:

Posting videos of her performance from her Asian tour:

Her boys feeding elephants in Phuket:

CueCardney promoting her upcoming show in Tel Aviv:

Tel Aviv here I come!! Can't wait to take the stage at Park Hayarkon on July 3rd! Hey @guypines, see you there!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on


Gymnastney jumping for joy and twirling for the haters in Thailand:

Having such an incredible time in Thailand!!!! Excited to perform in Bangkok this weekend!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on



