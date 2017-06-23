Britney Spears in Thailand!

she seems so happy lately <<<3



awwwww queen of cuteness <3

this Thai coworker of mine talks to me frequently about Thailand and I wanna go so badly, like she told me about this festival in a river that spontaneously emits fireballs from the water. Hopefully next year Reply

And its so cheap. I could pretty much work from there, live in a hotel and still save money. Too bad i cannot be a "work nomade" at my job Reply

i want thailand to be my next trip and i'm trying soooo hard to make it happen next year lol Reply

Queen of Asia Reply

i still have the giant ass photo book that came with the DVD somewhere in my old room. the good sis is serving me Stages looks with that top for some reason. that documentary was everything.i still have the giant ass photo book that came with the DVD somewhere in my old room. Reply

stages is so amazing! brit at the height of her iconicness imo. i should give it a rewatch



and you're right, her look in the video is pretty similar to that one

She just couldn't wait to get outta there! Reply

You think so?? I kind of thought that, but then she stopped and told them to keep singing, so I was like "Oh wow." She never stops. lol. For Britney, I thought that was really sweet. <3 Reply

omg she was so sweet to sing with those people! what a charitable queen! first live vocals in ages!



haha love ha <3 Reply

I love her IG. Reply

Queen of Asia, queen of Vagus, queen of Europe, queen of the world tbh. Reply

Her body tho Reply

Her hair and makeup look good tbh. Her body is banging. Slaying her promo tour. Kween! Reply

I could usually care less about celebrities but it makes me ridiculously happy just to see her at ease and ....happy. Endless smiles upon this chocolate face of mine lol. Reply

<3 You never replied to my other comment!!! I was asking if you were the one who has a similarly-named YouTube channel? I think you posted videos from the same Circus show I went to, in LA! Reply

