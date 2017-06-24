joker &gt;:}

Colbert trolls Trump from Russia


  • Stephen Colbert made an appearance on Russian late-night program, Evening Urgant, where he joked? about running for President in 2020.

  • He said, "I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.”

  • Colbert and Urgant played a Russian roulette-style drinking game with vodka shots. Colbert toasted, “To the beautiful and friendly Russian people, I have no idea why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.”

  • Colbert is currently in Russia filming a field piece for The Late Show.

Here is the full interview, however there are no English subtitles:


Colbert also tweeted:

sources: 1 2 3

twitter tells me colbert is currently at the kremlin. if we never hear from him again we know why
Tagged: , , , ,