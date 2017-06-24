Colbert trolls Trump from Russia
- Stephen Colbert made an appearance on Russian late-night program, Evening Urgant, where he joked? about running for President in 2020.
- He said, "I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.”
- Colbert and Urgant played a Russian roulette-style drinking game with vodka shots. Colbert toasted, “To the beautiful and friendly Russian people, I have no idea why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.”
- Colbert is currently in Russia filming a field piece for The Late Show.
Colbert also tweeted:
.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017
twitter tells me colbert is currently at the kremlin. if we never hear from him again we know why
He's hot irl though, very tall
That 4-part interview series that got embarassing rating even for Showtime, was the #1 news topic in Russian media for a week, lol. THEY ACKNOWLEDGE HIM. THE DIRECTOR IS EXTREMEMLY RESPECTED IN AMERICA. THIS IS A HUGE STEP FOR RUSSIAN-AMERICAN RELATIONSHIPS. Lol the shit got less viewership than weed shows on Viceland and Drake and Josh reruns on MTV2.
Russian main tv channel aired that trash in prime time though. That was the main audience, lol, in the first place. Have no idea why Showtime even signed up for this propagandist tool
I have no idea why Colbert is there, tbh, nobody knows who the hell he is. At least Fallon has some movie roles and viral videos, so some people know his face. Russian Comedy Central launched after his show closed down.
Bc considering how politically charged his old show was, and how he's sort of taken on (some) current issues, why wouldn't they recognize him? He should be like a villain or w/e to them.
I think I did miss something. Are you talking about the Russian host, Urgant?
laughed at the host telling stephen they would help him become president.