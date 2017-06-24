Colbert trolls Trump from Russia

shit, i'd vote for him in 2020. what's left to lose? Reply

So THAT'S why Colbert didn't have new shows last night or tonight.

i've watched parts of that evening urgant show before and idk why bc i have NO idea what they're saying. i think i just like that guys voice.

Nothing particularly funny tbh, there's so much political material and he just jokes about animals and old pop stars. The show is boring, they barely have musical guests now and since it's the only late-night talk show on Russian tv, they half of the times they used it to puch c-list celebrities who got some gig on the same tv network. He's worse than Fallon. Like, it's eveident he doesn't relly likes the current political state, but he only sarcastically alluded to it in some of his more ersonal interviews on oppositional media no one watched/reads. Sometimes the show has gems, but it's usually because of pre-prodcuction or the guests.

He's hot irl though, very tall

He's hot irl though, very tall Reply

So is Russia turning on Trump? What's going on

That 4-part interview series that got embarassing rating even for Showtime, was the

Russian main tv channel aired that trash in prime time though. That was the main audience, lol, in the first place. Have no idea why Showtime even signed up for this propagandist tool



Not really. Russian media is still pretty much on his dick.That 4-part interview series that got embarassing rating even for Showtime, was the #1 news topic in Russian media for a week, lol. THEY ACKNOWLEDGE HIM. THE DIRECTOR IS EXTREMEMLY RESPECTED IN AMERICA. THIS IS A HUGE STEP FOR RUSSIAN-AMERICAN RELATIONSHIPS. Lol the shit got less viewership than weed shows on Viceland and Drake and Josh reruns on MTV2.Russian main tv channel aired that trash in prime time though. That was the main audience, lol, in the first place. Have no idea why Showtime even signed up for this propagandist tool

Edited at 2017-06-24 05:58 am (UTC)

This is gonna be a hell of a field piece.

Lol I remember when he ran in 08

Seems dangerous tbh lol

Urgant was only funny in his MTV days, now he has no balls. Also his Serena Williams joke is still trash.

I have no idea why Colbert is there, tbh, nobody knows who the hell he is. At least Fallon has some movie roles and viral videos, so some people know his face. Russian Comedy Central launched after his show closed down. Reply

I think he's filming a segment for his own show

Probably. I honestly want him to do Showtime specials more. Uncensored nd live.

The Colbert Report was pretty big, though, and he's gotten recognition from his political monologues. They may not recognize him right away, but people do know about him.

I'm talking about Russia

I'm aware. Is there a connection I'm missing here? Bc considering how politically charged his old show was, and how he's sort of taken on (some) current issues, why wouldn't they recognize him? He should be like a villain or w/e to them.

I think I did miss something. Are you talking about the Russian host, Urgant?

Edited at 2017-06-24 06:06 am (UTC)



I think I did miss something. Are you talking about the Russian host, Urgant?



Edited at 2017-06-24 06:06 am (UTC) Reply

Nope, none of Colbert's shows ever aired here, very very very few of his headline-making shticks made it to mainstream Russian news. His current CBS show is not viral-clippy enough for his face to be recognisable for average Russian viewer. Only for the people who really fuck with American pop-culture and they are an insanely small minority

Oooh. I didn't realize you're actually in Russia. My mistake, sorry!

That tweet is depressing, like how can this be presidential?

Let's be real, has anything so far been presidential when it comes to 45 behavior? Smdh

No, I should be desensitized by now but reading that hurt a bit.

Awww i'm sorry bb 😔. I feel ya. It seems like nothing will ever happen to his ass

