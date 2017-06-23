Mariah Carey was cut from new Will Ferrell film for Diva attitude

is this another white-people led movie? Reply

It's a Will Ferrel movie, what do you think?! Reply

...this comment just made me realize that will ferrel doesn't really have any poc in his films =\ Reply

put the queen back to rehab Reply

Fake news! Slayriah would never. Reply

fuck this unfunny fuck



you bend over backwards for mimi or else you're trash BYE Reply

She's trash for letting fame get to her so badly. I can't imagine being this far removed from reality. Reply

Men let fame go to their heads like this all the time, without going on blast like this. This just stinks very much of men who probably pull the same routine, but when a woman does it, she's a bitch. Reply

Idc she has a legacy that outpaces any man with this kind of ego. She can do whatever the fuck she wants. She's not missing out from being in this movie either lbr Reply

Pariah Scarey's stans are surely the most delusional of all the stans Reply

How about no Reply

Mariah Carey... A diva? We are all shocked. Reply

I 100% believe this but you gotta know what you're getting into there.



I really don't like him but I do like Amy and Jason. Still probably won't see this movie. Reply

lol actually though Reply

She is so flawless <3 hahahaha Reply

“I had hoped that Will Ferrell was in a better place now than the last time I saw him, when she showed up uninvited at one of my parties and displayed questionable behavior. It is sad yet predictable that he would use my name at this time to reinvent past incidents for his promotional gain. It is in my heart to forgive and I will keep him in my prayers.” Reply

Damn that has a LOT of dirt! OP should edit that in unless it's a banned source. Reply

Yeah I think E! is banned but that is scandalous! Reply

"When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. 'Darling, I would never do it that way…'. I heard her say those exact words," Yarbrough recalled. "She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot."



She's gotta make sure she looks good. It's the queen. The director should have just indulged ha. Reply

This woman is a mess. Reply

Updated post. Thanks. Reply

Lmao nnnnnnn Reply

dem babies dem babies Reply

omggggggggggg



killing me softly Reply

Lmfao dem babies Reply

This is killing me lmao Reply

She holds up her own productions for HOURS, you think she would be any different for something she isn't even a star of?!? Reply

lies and slander Reply

she sounds unhinged Reply

I find her diva antics very entertaining, but boy must she be really difficult to work with. It must be unpleasant to actually experience her unprofessionalism and antics first hand. Reply

She's given us a few iconic moments I guess with things like "idk her" but I don't feel any of that is enough to excuse her acting like an asshole. Reply

have you listened to her music?



fuck you Reply

It's entertaining when you are on the outside looking in but if I have to deal with her diva attitude, I would go nuts Reply

oh yeah for sure, especially if you were a PA or some other underpaid assistant just trying to do your job. Reply

I couldn't work with anyone who showed up 4 hours late. That is rude as hell. Reply

I agree, I don't have time for anyone who works or acts like that. Reply

For people like that, especially when someone has such an outstanding reputation, you just lie to them to make them show up on time. If they actually show up on time, well--now they know what it's like to be waiting up on somebody else. lol Reply

A Mariah Carey and Eminem post on the homepage of ONTD? Feels like 2005. Reply

lemme play "Clown" and "Obsessed" right quick and Bop. Reply

