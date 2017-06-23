Mariah Carey was cut from new Will Ferrell film for Diva attitude
Queen of moments, Mariah Carey, had filmed a cameo for Will Ferrell's new film "The House". Will was on the Seth Meyers show promoting the film and had some nasty things to say about the chanteuse and her cut role from the film.
“She did not make the final cut.”
He then seemed to imply that the Queen was regrettably late showing up and maybe had an over the top rider.
“She eventually did show up,” but “there were suggestions that weren’t executed… she was on our set and yeah, things happened. Things happened and didn’t happen.”
He then tried to shame Mimi with an example!
“Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight I got a knock on my trailer that said, ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you, ‘ ” Ferrell eventually confessed. ” ‘But are we still filming?’ ‘We’re still filming.’ And all for naught.”
Then he tries it again. “If DVDs existed, it would be some fun DVD extras.” Ok I'd watch those extras.
Cedric Yarbrough posted a now deleted Facebook message.
"Ok since Will Ferrell is talking, I'ma talk-ing," he wrote. "Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film #TheHouse with the superstar Mariah Carey. But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey."
"When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. 'Darling, I would never do it that way…'. I heard her say those exact words," Yarbrough recalled. "She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot."
He continued, "This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish."
Rob Huebel also spoke out last month.
"We did some re-shoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey," he said. "It did not go well. F--king what is going on with her? It was bananas."
Huebel paralleled Yarbrough's remarks, noting the singer showed up four hours late. He also claimed she made some "amazing requests," which included "all white roses" in her trailer as well as lamb stuffed animals (likely due to the fact that her fans are called "lambs").
"She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, 'You guys, I don't want to sing that song.' They're like, 'We hired you to sing this song,'" he recalled. "So then they were going to do this bit where they shoot her, I think, and they kill her—in the movie, not in real life—but she didn't want that. She was like, 'I don't think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?'"
He continued, "They were like, 'Mariah, we don't have time for [this]. You're getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don't have time to argue with you. Just do it.' She just didn't want to do what they wanted her to do."
Are you a Diva ONTD?
