BLACKPINK Breaks One Direction’s YouTube Record

2ne1 they are not.

They go the TALENT but WHERE IS THE CHARISMA UNIQUENESS NERVE ?

They are UNIQUE enough in ending boy groups domestically and internationally.



And they have the NERVE to do all that with literally only 5 songs.



It takes CHARISMA to make a very simple song like Whistle work as much as it did.They are UNIQUE enough in ending boy groups domestically and internationally.And they have the NERVE to do all that with literally only 5 songs.

Whistle is so good! I love the production

They have no talent, they can't sing or dance. They are just an image

2ne1 is over. I love them too but it's time to get over it. this comparison doesn't even make sense

IKR, imagine the BOP this would be if 2NE1 had done it.

they're super lackluster :/ VERY PRETTY GIRLS and cute. but they're missing that x factor that their predecessors had.

They aren't anymore or less talented than 2ne1. The only thing BP does not have which might be good or bad depending on how you see it, is one standout talent or beauty. They are on even ground which might give them longevity since there won't be anywhere else to run to.

why couldnt this record be for playing with fire instead rip

rip indeed but square 3 is coming, I know there will be justice.

Playing With Fire is one of the best K-Pop songs.

playing with fire is so good.

I had no idea they were that popular tbh.

Maybe they will stop paying Jisoo dust now. I'm over Lisa

Its not Lisa's fault she's a star



Jisoo is a poor dancer/generally the weakest in the group prob don't want her having to do too much on stage

They could have kept Lisa's entire rap and gave Jisoo more to do.



She's actually my favorite.. I love the tone of her voice + she has the best personality

Jisoo seems to shine on variety.



She's literally the Dara of the group, she even looks like her.

jisoo is so lovely :( where is this information about their pay

Jisoo is the least talented (can barely dance) and most basic, lisa is a star

the "you gon finna catch me" line is killing me.

She said it with such confidence too lol

bless ha.

As much as they'll always be my #1 , I hope we can now stop pretending that half of 2NE1 wouldn't have broken their hip twice trying to do this

Leave BOM out of this!

eyes on jennie!

get it

this song is so cute!

Who?



And why does every J-Pop song sound the same? Please switch it up.

oh god

it's KPop

thanks for the racism. at least you're consistent with it

gretchen looks pretty in that gif lol

I don't like the song but I'm happy they're breaking records previously set by men.

I agree! I'm all for this.

Ok previously I could only listen up to 0:17, but now I'm enjoying Jennie and Jisoo's parts more. So I can make it till 0:47 now lol. The chorus is just so blah and I have to stop the song before Lisa starts rapping.

