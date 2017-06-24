BLACKPINK Breaks One Direction’s YouTube Record
"AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST" is the most viewed MV by a group in 24 hours!
BLACKPINK has broken boy band One Direction’s record of posting the highest number of views within 24 hours of release.
BLACKPINK released a new single titled “As If It’s Your Last” in the afternoon of June 22. Upon release, the song swept the charts, signaling BLACKPINK’s successful comeback.
The YouTube views of the song’s music video also went up quickly. In just 22 hours after release, “As If It’s Your Last” music video surpassed 12. 66 million views on YouTube. This is the shortest time for any Korean idol group to surpass the 10 million mark. Before, Twice and BTS were record holders with 24 hours and 21 hours, respectively.
BLACKPINK’s record even breaks One Direction’s record by two hours. One Direction held the record of posting 12.50 million views in just 24 hours.
“As If It’s Your Last” is yet the most exciting song released by BLACKPINK. It’s upbeat melody and fresh lyrics make the song perfect for the summer.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is to appear on MBC’s Show! Music Core on June 24 and perform their new song for the first time.
SOURCE: YouTube + YG Life
Did someone call for global superstars?
They go the TALENT but WHERE IS THE CHARISMA UNIQUENESS NERVE ?
They are UNIQUE enough in ending boy groups domestically and internationally.
And they have the NERVE to do all that with literally only 5 songs.
Jisoo is a poor dancer/generally the weakest in the group prob don't want her having to do too much on stage
She's actually my favorite.. I love the tone of her voice + she has the best personality
She's literally the Dara of the group, she even looks like her.
And why does every J-Pop song sound the same? Please switch it up.
I don't know anything about k pop but I know about this group because of the Brrrrr Rambo thing