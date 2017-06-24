NCT - Taeyong

BLACKPINK Breaks One Direction’s YouTube Record

"AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST" is the most viewed MV by a group in 24 hours!



BLACKPINK has broken boy band One Direction’s record of posting the highest number of views within 24 hours of release.

BLACKPINK released a new single titled “As If It’s Your Last” in the afternoon of June 22. Upon release, the song swept the charts, signaling BLACKPINK’s successful comeback.

The YouTube views of the song’s music video also went up quickly. In just 22 hours after release, “As If It’s Your Last” music video surpassed 12. 66 million views on YouTube. This is the shortest time for any Korean idol group to surpass the 10 million mark. Before, Twice and BTS were record holders with 24 hours and 21 hours, respectively.

BLACKPINK’s record even breaks One Direction’s record by two hours. One Direction held the record of posting 12.50 million views in just 24 hours.

“As If It’s Your Last” is yet the most exciting song released by BLACKPINK. It’s upbeat melody and fresh lyrics make the song perfect for the summer.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is to appear on MBC’s Show! Music Core on June 24 and perform their new song for the first time.

SOURCE: YouTube + YG Life

Did someone call for global superstars?
Tagged: ,