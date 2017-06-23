Jai Courtney - CRINE

Vince Staples' Big Fish Theory is out now!

Party People, I'd like to see you open them streaming apps and get into this album, imo. I was going to give you all a short little write-up on why this shit is ✨fantastic✨, but here's a tweet from Vince himself.
and here are some listening party instructions:

Finally, here's a taste of what's on the album + a visual



So tell me... what's your fave tracks? Here's mine: 745, Yeah Right, Homage, Party People, BagBak

Vid src
src1 Src2
Tagged: , , , ,