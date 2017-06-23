Vince Staples' Big Fish Theory is out now!

THIS ALBUM IS AMAZING Reply

Thread

Link

which songs did Flume produce? Reply

Thread

Link

Google tells me Yeah Right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Co-produced Yeah Right with Sophie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know what I'm listening to tonight at work. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still hurt that he featured on a Tyga song tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

We all got bills to pay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tyga had stopped dating Kylie at that point so I don't know who Vince was getting paid by. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS ALBUM SNATCHED MY WIG SO HARDTDTDT

The SOPHIE production, the Amy sample, the Hari Nef apperance, the Bon Iver feature.

I love a good short conceptual album. AOTY contender for real Reply

Thread

Link

this and SZA within a week of each other has taken years off my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not familar with much of his stuff but the whole production is👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know this thing had me dead and buried...love the beat on 745 that jimmy Edgar produced Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this album is 🔥🔥🔥 Reply

Thread

Link

IT IS SO GOOD. I'm going to say my top 3 tracks are Big Fish, SAMO, with Homage and BagBak tied for third. Reply

Thread

Link

Also I love how Kilo Kish is always featured on his projects. I don't really fuck with her solo stuff, but I love them together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't got a chance to listen to it yet but I have no doubt it is amazing because Vince is amazing and I want him to be hugely successful <3 Reply

Thread

Link

wait, so I'm listening now and it is SO GOOD. The production is really unique compared to most everything else I've been hearing recently in rap, I love all of these icy layers of electronic sound he's serving me.



between Lorde and Vince, I'm so glad that my faves are coming through for me this month <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely going to listen to this all weekend. Those tweets, I'm wheezing lmaooooooooo Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link