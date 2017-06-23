Vince Staples' Big Fish Theory is out now!
Party People, I'd like to see you open them streaming apps and get into this album, imo. I was going to give you all a short little write-up on why this shit is ✨fantastic✨, but here's a tweet from Vince himself.
Finally, here's a taste of what's on the album + a visual
So tell me... what's your fave tracks? Here's mine: 745, Yeah Right, Homage, Party People, BagBak


and here are some listening party instructions:
SCHOOLBOY Q SAID THIS MY BEST MUSIC YET & YOU GOTTA LISTEN TO A PERSON THATS UGLY LIKE THAT CAUSE HE DONT GOT NOTHING TO LOSE SO WHY LIE!!— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 20, 2017
PLEASE EXPERIENCE BIG FISH THEORY IN THE APPROPRIATE SETTING BECAUSE I DO INDEED SERVE THE BASS.— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 23, 2017
The SOPHIE production, the Amy sample, the Hari Nef apperance, the Bon Iver feature.
I love a good short conceptual album. AOTY contender for real
between Lorde and Vince, I'm so glad that my faves are coming through for me this month <3 <3 <3
