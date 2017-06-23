swamp monster

Who won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9?





- The top 4 had to lipsync for the crown in pairs
- Ru spun the wheel, Trinity was selected and she chose to lipsync against Peppermint
- The song was Stronger, by Britney Spears
- Peppermint won the lipsync
- Shea vs. Sasha lip synched to So emotional, by Whitney Houston
- Sasha won the lipsync
- At last it was Sasha vs. Peppermint, the lipsync song was It's not right, but it's okay, by Whitney Houston

[And the winner is...]
SASHA VELOUR



source: my tv
