Who won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9?
- The top 4 had to lipsync for the crown in pairs
- Ru spun the wheel, Trinity was selected and she chose to lipsync against Peppermint
- The song was Stronger, by Britney Spears
- Peppermint won the lipsync
- Shea vs. Sasha lip synched to So emotional, by Whitney Houston
- Sasha won the lipsync
- At last it was Sasha vs. Peppermint, the lipsync song was It's not right, but it's okay, by Whitney Houston
[And the winner is...]
SASHA VELOUR
Shea disappointed me =(.
Sasha is a performance artist and was going literal with the songs and had the same facial expressions for both, but the wig flowers were great. But she had the most intensity.
Here's a great Reddit post on how the finale was shot with from the people who were in the audience:
Ru's entrance was filmed twice, up to the part before she turned around
The judges gave an ad lib response based off the the prompter I could see
Ru said that the house was overbooked and she needed to find a seat for an old friend of hers and was asking people to give up their seats. She "randomly" chose a seat, which was India Farrah's, and had security come escort her out. Naturally, it was none other than Mimi Imfurst who came down the aisle, picked her up like in S3, and walked out with her. Then Porkchop came in and took India's seat, now that Ru had made on available for her
Anytime Valentina was on stage, people would start chanting her name. It also happened a bit during Peppermint's interview, so we'll see how much more of that they'll release.
Peppermint also said she would buy another pink skirt with the 100k
The crowd lost their shit a lot more at wintergreen
They didn't do any questions from the drag queen alumns. I barely remember them from two weeks ago, but it had to deal with trans kids coming out and how she separates trans from drag.
They didn't show the video from Katy, it was just the audio
Papa Velour also said the he originally thought Sasha was too good, in her artistry, for drag race and then saw how she would excel at it in later seasons
Again, no drag alum questions. She was asked about her favorite piece of art, which took 5 minutes, but I don't remember what else was asked
They not showing any of the queens saying who they want to lip sync against and not against, only Shea so far
Shea said she'd buy that car with the 100K along with paying off student loans
S9 queens were not in the audience for B roll footage, so their reactions are genuine, the other audience reactions are 90% B roll
They asked Trinity what photo she uses on apps and she said she uses the tuck cause her face would scare people off
They removed trinity saying she wants to go against peppermint so if she lost, shed lose to the best lip syncer of the season
Trinity got a video message from Amanda Lepore
Ru only spun the wheel once
The box process took about 2 minutes or so and she went with the crowd
Ru said dun dun dunnnn say they approached the front
Audience reaction is not genuine, they recorded us to two other people acting out the songs. The audience went so nuts over Pep's reveal that they actually toned it down a LOT. You couldn't hear the song any more after the reveal
Ru left the stage for about 5 minutes to figure out who moved on
The crowd was chanting Peppermint the entire time, they removed that
They removed Shea's slip on the roses. It was the ONLY time she went to the right side of the stage
The crowd was chanting Sasha the entire time after the lip sync, and again, they removed that
Bob talked a but more, but I forgot what she said. Edit from /u/superc_nt : From what I remember it was about her comedy special. Nothing particularly noteworthy
Peppermint's speech was thanking all the trans, non-binary kids, and she kept dropping "if I won" before every sentence
The audience standing up and cheering WAS re-recorded for Ru's reactions, but it was barely 50% of the actual reaction, so I think that's why theres so little of Ru reacting to the lip syncs. They primarly did it for Sasha, when the crowd yelled "AND PEP" they said "oh we can edit that in if we want to"
Honestly, re watching both of these lip syncs, they're so much more lack luster and feel like the energy was removed as opposed to being in the audience. I also think knowing what comes up killed the moment for some people.
I thought Shea or Trinity had it. Didn't see Ru crowning another (white) artsy queen like Sharon or Jinx again...we saw how that went.
edit: I see she won based on lipsyncs! Will have to watch the ep and judge for myself lol.
like on what planet is Peppermint top 2?????
also, how iconic that val was the only non-finalist to be acknowledged (several times)
I'll give you Trinity bc she's fierce and versatile, but Shea is not a great lipsyncher and that much was very clear (again) tonight.
I think Shea deserved to win overall, but I was rooting for Sasha.
On the other side, it’s absolutely messed up that Shae and Trinity did the best in the overall competition yet neither of them were in the running for the crown. I’m am old school fan and while tonight’s finale was entertaining, I still want my winners to be chosen based on their overall track record in the competition.
If this happened in season 6 then Bianca, arguably the best and most popular winner, probably wouldn’t have gotten the crown because she’s not a strong lipsyncer.
All that said, Sasha impressed the hell out of me and I can’t say I’m bitter about her winning. I hope this type of finale doesn’t become permanent, but I’ll be damned if I wasn’t thoroughly entertained tonight. Congrats Sasha!
Did you come here to win? Then you do whatever it takes to win. And Shea... didn't. Peppermint and even Trinity slayed harder than Shea in the finale. Which WAS disappointing because Shea DID do the best overall on the show... and with that in mind she didn't even lip sync that hot after being the front runner. It's her own damn fault and if you can't bring it you need to sashay away.
also could totally be me.
I love Sasha
Well deserved win! Shea literally stood there. What's with the disappointing lip syncs this season? She had a chance to slay and Shea was like dead in the eyes wtf oh well Sasha came to slay she was not fucking around wow.
And you can totally tell Sasha PREPARED and got every syllable and word CORRECT. Like flawlessly. That's how you win a competition. You fucking WERK.
Wow I'm shook literally officially I'm so pleased!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Also shoutout to Peppermint for knowing what this was about and slaying too. She deserved second place based on the finale for sure. Right decisions made all around!
And yea, pep was amazing too. And agree looked great. Shut those haters babe
She should have won the Madonna/snatched challenge
And she should have won the village people challenge
Those are only the 2 I'm remembering. There's definitely more