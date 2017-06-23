Who won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9?

NGL I really loved Sasha's lip sync's. It's like the other 3 didn't prepare. Reply

Um,excuse you? Trinity served it and Peppermint turned it out (with that reveal-which I'm assuming is why she wasn't going all out at first as to not prematurely expose).



Shea disappointed me =(.



Sasha is a performance artist and was going literal with the songs and had the same facial expressions for both, but the wig flowers were great. But she had the most intensity.



Here's a great Reddit post on how the finale was shot with from the people who were in the audience:

https://www.reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrac e/comments/6j5cor/unaired_finale_t/



SHE MURDERED THOSE LIPSYNCS

Here's a great Reddit post on how the finale was shot with from the people who were in the audience:

Bitch, you need to transcribe. Expecting us to do your work for you by clicking and reading? Smh Reply

Ru's entrance was filmed twice, up to the part before she turned around

The judges gave an ad lib response based off the the prompter I could see

Ru said that the house was overbooked and she needed to find a seat for an old friend of hers and was asking people to give up their seats. She "randomly" chose a seat, which was India Farrah's, and had security come escort her out. Naturally, it was none other than Mimi Imfurst who came down the aisle, picked her up like in S3, and walked out with her. Then Porkchop came in and took India's seat, now that Ru had made on available for her

Anytime Valentina was on stage, people would start chanting her name. It also happened a bit during Peppermint's interview, so we'll see how much more of that they'll release.

Peppermint also said she would buy another pink skirt with the 100k

The crowd lost their shit a lot more at wintergreen

They didn't do any questions from the drag queen alumns. I barely remember them from two weeks ago, but it had to deal with trans kids coming out and how she separates trans from drag.

They didn't show the video from Katy, it was just the audio

Papa Velour also said the he originally thought Sasha was too good, in her artistry, for drag race and then saw how she would excel at it in later seasons

Again, no drag alum questions. She was asked about her favorite piece of art, which took 5 minutes, but I don't remember what else was asked

They not showing any of the queens saying who they want to lip sync against and not against, only Shea so far

Shea said she'd buy that car with the 100K along with paying off student loans

S9 queens were not in the audience for B roll footage, so their reactions are genuine, the other audience reactions are 90% B roll

They asked Trinity what photo she uses on apps and she said she uses the tuck cause her face would scare people off

They removed trinity saying she wants to go against peppermint so if she lost, shed lose to the best lip syncer of the season

Trinity got a video message from Amanda Lepore

Ru only spun the wheel once

The box process took about 2 minutes or so and she went with the crowd

Ru said dun dun dunnnn say they approached the front

Audience reaction is not genuine, they recorded us to two other people acting out the songs. The audience went so nuts over Pep's reveal that they actually toned it down a LOT. You couldn't hear the song any more after the reveal

Ru left the stage for about 5 minutes to figure out who moved on

The crowd was chanting Peppermint the entire time, they removed that

They removed Shea's slip on the roses. It was the ONLY time she went to the right side of the stage

The crowd was chanting Sasha the entire time after the lip sync, and again, they removed that

Bob talked a but more, but I forgot what she said. Edit from /u/superc_nt : From what I remember it was about her comedy special. Nothing particularly noteworthy

Peppermint's speech was thanking all the trans, non-binary kids, and she kept dropping "if I won" before every sentence

The audience standing up and cheering WAS re-recorded for Ru's reactions, but it was barely 50% of the actual reaction, so I think that's why theres so little of Ru reacting to the lip syncs. They primarly did it for Sasha, when the crowd yelled "AND PEP" they said "oh we can edit that in if we want to"

Honestly, re watching both of these lip syncs, they're so much more lack luster and feel like the energy was removed as opposed to being in the audience. I also think knowing what comes up killed the moment for some people. Reply

are we watching Nancy "Hollywood" Pelosi salivate on this boring post-Drag Race special? Reply

I was sad there was no live viewing post tbh, last year it was awesome and this season we have HD VH1 streams. I had a groupchat with my friends anyways, but ONTD is way funnier Reply

i wanted to do a live viewing post but i figured the mods would take too long to accept it bc of the FFAF post. This post was accepted fairly quick but my other Drag race posts sometimes took hours to get through lol Reply

she did that Reply

I still can't believe Ru thought it was a good idea to have Katy Floperry record a message to Sasha lol NOTHING about Katy even remotely makes you think of Sasha as a drag. Would've been better to get Sharon Needles to record something tbh Reply

lolllll she was like "Katy really? I guess..." Reply

I wish they'd just shown videos of Sasha's and Trinity's dogs. Reply

Lmfao my friend just literally ruined this for me on fb...don't really care tbh, this season's challenges, lipsyncs and editing have been really lacklustre and I kind of lost interest.



I thought Shea or Trinity had it. Didn't see Ru crowning another (white) artsy queen like Sharon or Jinx again...we saw how that went.



edit: I see she won based on lipsyncs! Will have to watch the ep and judge for myself lol.



Edited at 2017-06-24 01:12 am (UTC)

Sis, she won those lipsyncs fair and square, it's a not a conspiracy Reply

It just doesn't make sense for queens like Shea who slayed the entire competition with three or four wins and still be beat out by Peppermint and Sasha who didn't have as good of a track record. The challenges count for nothing then. Reply

I never said it was, I just thought Shea or Trinity would win. Reply

Trinity Taylor came number fourth in the competition? I could NOT believe it. Reply

Peppermint SLAYED. THE. HOUSE. DOWN. Reply

she truly is a legend and i hope she shut her up the people who doubted her this whole time Reply

Out of all the Queens Peppermint would be the last one I would want to go up against in a lip sync, like Trinity was dumb af for that. Reply

technically a tie for third Reply

in a just world, she would've been top 2 with shea. Reply

Do not attack her fans, bitch ! Reply

i think technically Shea and Trinity are "semi-finalists" Reply

I can't believe Shea got booted to 3rd and Peppermint got 2



like on what planet is Peppermint top 2????? Reply

sasha's lip syncs were great, but the entire "lip sync for the crown" concept was bs. it completely dilutes the meaning of 'safe isn't good enough'. sasha and peppermint didn't deserve to even be in the running for the crown. it should've been trinity v shea.



also, how iconic that val was the only non-finalist to be acknowledged (several times)



Edited at 2017-06-24 01:15 am (UTC)

I completely agree with that. But I think the production wanted to turn shit around because everyone and their mom was calling this season boring. Reply

well, it is a race after all. you might be doing great for the most part of it but if you trip/fuck it up in the end, the person behind can rush past and win. Peppermint wasn't a strong contender as far as challenges go, but Sasha did great throughout the entire competion, never landed on the bottom two and it was clear she was robbed of at least one solo win.



I'll give you Trinity bc she's fierce and versatile, but Shea is not a great lipsyncher and that much was very clear (again) tonight. Reply

A L L

O F

T H I S Reply

ITA with everything you said. I was honestly flabbergasted Peppermint got to the top 4. I was dying during the lipsync bc I just knew they'd give it to her instead of Sasha.



I think Shea deserved to win overall, but I was rooting for Sasha. Reply

shea's a good lipsyncer but ru loves a sight gag. if she had done something clever steal attention, she might've had it imo. Reply

yeppppp Reply

mte Reply

meh Trinity was never that good imo and her looks were always dated af Reply

I’m conflicted as hell. On the one side, Sasha snatched me bald tonight (pun intended) with her lipsyncs. She has undoubtedly solidified herself as one of the all time best Drag Race lipsyncers with only two performances... that’s quite a feat.



On the other side, it’s absolutely messed up that Shae and Trinity did the best in the overall competition yet neither of them were in the running for the crown. I’m am old school fan and while tonight’s finale was entertaining, I still want my winners to be chosen based on their overall track record in the competition.



If this happened in season 6 then Bianca, arguably the best and most popular winner, probably wouldn’t have gotten the crown because she’s not a strong lipsyncer.



All that said, Sasha impressed the hell out of me and I can’t say I’m bitter about her winning. I hope this type of finale doesn’t become permanent, but I’ll be damned if I wasn’t thoroughly entertained tonight. Congrats Sasha! Reply

That's the thing, I don't think Ru based the wins on lipsync alone (the top 2, I mean) bc Sasha had a pretty good track record as well. I think it was shit that Trinity didn't make it to the end but let's be real, had Shea landed on a bottom with Sasha, she'd have been eliminated too. She did great challenge wise but she's not a strong lipsyncher. Reply

What's your explanation for Peppermint, then? She was in the bottom every other week and yet, she ended up being top two. Reply

I'm an old school fan too and I realized (especially after all stars 2) that this is the name of the game. The game is what rupaul makes it and we have to accept it. It's her game and she makes the rules.



Did you come here to win? Then you do whatever it takes to win. And Shea... didn't. Peppermint and even Trinity slayed harder than Shea in the finale. Which WAS disappointing because Shea DID do the best overall on the show... and with that in mind she didn't even lip sync that hot after being the front runner. It's her own damn fault and if you can't bring it you need to sashay away. Reply

Happy for Sasha but idk, I wasn't feeling this season so much. Idk if it's because by now so much of the format and ideas have been used again and again, but i just idk.



also could totally be me. Reply

i love sasha and i am so happy for her bc she KILLED IT but i feel really bad for shea Reply

IA, I just knew Shea was going to win while watching this season, even though I was personally rooting for Sasha Reply

I punched the air so vigorously, my shoulder is still hurting.



I love Sasha



Edited at 2017-06-24 01:17 am (UTC)

Wow the finale made up for the entire season wow wow wow I have climaxed 🔥🔥🔥



Well deserved win! Shea literally stood there. What's with the disappointing lip syncs this season? She had a chance to slay and Shea was like dead in the eyes wtf oh well Sasha came to slay she was not fucking around wow.



And you can totally tell Sasha PREPARED and got every syllable and word CORRECT. Like flawlessly. That's how you win a competition. You fucking WERK.



Wow I'm shook literally officially I'm so pleased!!! ❤️❤️❤️



Also shoutout to Peppermint for knowing what this was about and slaying too. She deserved second place based on the finale for sure. Right decisions made all around!



Edited at 2017-06-24 01:18 am (UTC)

Is2g I didn't even see Shea on that stage lol



And yea, pep was amazing too. And agree looked great. Shut those haters babe Reply

Nah, the reason Peppermint made it to the finale was because Ru knows her and let her slide every week she was on the bottom. Reply

at least we know who all stars 3 will be tailored to now Reply

shea but imo valentina and trinity would be in it too Reply

peppermint's reveal during her lipsync with trinity was amazing but she in no way deserved to win that after blending into the background for 3/4 of the song. and sasha honestly won her lipsync against shea but it's honestly BULL that someone who's just coasted on being safe all season could win it all with these arbitrary rule changes, especially since her lipsync against peppermint wasn't even that good. i don't blame shea and trinity for being bitter at all tbh Reply

shea and trinity are bitter??? receipts?? (I'm not doubting you, I'm just curious! ty!) Reply

i don't have anything concrete, ppl just interpreted their take no prisoners attitudes during the reunion as "bitterness". altho i guess it's more like now that it's over and neither of them won, perhaps they both felt more comfortable coming for bullshit lmao Reply

i second receipts bc i'm curious too Reply

Agreed about Peppermint. Pre-reveal she was snoozefest. Reply

