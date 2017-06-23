lmaooo that photoset. Reply

http://keybladeofsteel.tumblr.com/



Superheroes tumblr



http://dccomicsandmarvel.tumblr.com/

My personal tumblr
Superheroes tumblr

https://berrymontreal.tumblr.com/



Edited at 2017-06-24 12:37 am (UTC) Reply

https://skye-doll.tumblr.com



Edited at 2017-06-24 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

ugh i would rub that little buddha belly until i fell asleep. later he would wake me up and it would start all over again. Reply

Little babe. I get caught at work so often watching animal videos. Its an addiction. Reply

these nails are so cute too Reply

What was the best part of your week? Reply

last day of school (so work) was on Wednesday. Reply

going on a date last night with my boyfriend, my first boyfriend in over 3 years :')



Edited at 2017-06-23 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

My nan treated us all to dinner for what would have been her and my grandad's 60th wedding anniversary. The place we went to was lovely and she had a nice time ^_^ Reply

Aww that's so nice. Reply

Got APC tickets this morning and currently getting $150 gift card from Comcast, but I worked hard for that gift card lol. For my Rambo, his itch is getting a lot better and his fur is starting to grow back! Reply

My computer died about 3 weeks ago and I got a new one this week. :) Reply

new job offer! Reply

getting a shout out from a patient during a meeting Reply

I'm going from contractor to full time and get well over my contract rate and I am very excited. Reply

Free Nike shoes! Reply

When one of my managers told me he "was beaming" while talking about me to his higher ups. I tend to "beam" while talking about him to customers (and anyone else I talk about him to) so that was nice. To know it's even partially mutual. Also having one of my other managers (the one who promoted me) tell me I'm not only getting a raise but that I deserve it was awesome too. Reply

lunch with my mother and sister on Monday. the three of us don't get together as often as I'd like, especially just the three of us. Reply

Probably the improv show I went to on Sunday night. Reply

someone in my HIIT class called me a bad ass for not stopping during heavy ropes! and i went up to lifting 15 lbs for kettlebells.



I started at barely being able to do a push up THREE MONTHS AGO, so i'm just like whut is happening Reply

Lets do this ! Reply

Have a good weekend ONTD! Reply

I don't know what's funnier the baby elephant chasing the birds, or when he fell and ran to his mom😭😂💀 pic.twitter.com/6eY3EfMCuG — 8/02♌️ (@Bajandon_7) June 23, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-23 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Reminds me of the video where the baby elephant sneezes and people laugh and he runs behind the mom, they are so precious. Reply

I need to see this video Reply

lol that is way too cute Reply

thats precious Reply

I saw that earlier today. It made me smile. Reply

omg i love elephants so much Reply

that's so cute Reply

soooooo cute Reply

i went to the coldplay concert in brussels last night and holy fuck i can't believe how amazing it was

it was hell to get there and get back home but holy shit was it worth it Reply

YAY!!!! Their shows are insane, they put so much thought into everything, it's incredible, I never miss a tour. /nerd Reply

it's honestly the best show i ever went to

they're amazing Reply

They are soooo good live, I've seen them three times Reply

I saw them last year and it was awesome! And they filmed the "A Head Full Of Dreams" music video at our show so that was extra special. Reply

one of the best concerts i've been too. they're so good! glad you had fun, love! Reply

http://instagram.com/fabi_beans



http://instagram.com/fabi_beans

Let me know if you're from here (I've been getting a lot of random follows lately and don't know if you're an ONTDer. If you are, I always follow back!).

https://www.instagram.com/anniepebbles/



https://www.instagram.com/anniepebbles/

i'm trying to post more lately!

http://instagram.com/buries



i made one for my new cat lmao

http://instagram.com/buries

i made one for my new cat lmao

http://instagram.com/iriswhisk

HAI!!



I'm on time for once bc i'm a scumbag who ditched volunteering this evening. Reply

You Got: You don't have superpowers, you're just super rich



You may not have any supernatural abilities, but you have the next best thing: money. You have the freedom and resources to do all the training and buy all the gadgets you could possibly need to become a badass superhero. Look out, crime!



You Got: You don't have superpowers, you're just super rich

You may not have any supernatural abilities, but you have the next best thing: money. You have the freedom and resources to do all the training and buy all the gadgets you could possibly need to become a badass superhero. Look out, crime!

laser vision Reply

The power of flight

nice Reply

You Got: Precognition

You can see the future — or, at least, the POSSIBLE future, since by observing it you've effectively changed it somewhat. Sure, you can win the lottery pretty easily, but if you predict some catastrophic global event, you'll be helpless without a good team of other superheroes to help.





so i'm basically the annoying teammate who has the occasional vision and is completely useless the rest of the time? great lmao Reply

how fun!



You Got: Shapeshifting



Not only can you magically fix any imperfection you perceive on your body, but you can change what you look like entirely! You can imitate top military officials, celebrities, and even your boss. It's pretty much the jackpot of superpowers. Reply

I got super strength Reply

You Got: The ability to communicate with animals



You can understand what all animals, big and small, are trying to tell you — and they can understand you in return! You finally find out what your dog Pickles wants from you: your eternal love. Aw.







well that's boring Reply

You Got: Shapeshifting

Not only can you magically fix any imperfection you perceive on your body, but you can change what you look like entirely! You can imitate top military officials, celebrities, and even your boss. It's pretty much the jackpot of superpowers. Reply

You Got: Precognition



You can see the future — or, at least, the POSSIBLE future since by observing it you've effectively changed it somewhat. Sure, you can win the lottery pretty easily, but if you predict some catastrophic global event, you'll be helpless without a good team of other superheroes to help. Reply

You Got: The ability to communicate with animals

You can understand what all animals, big and small, are trying to tell you — and they can understand you in return! You finally find out what your dog Pickles wants from you: your eternal love. Aw. Reply

You Got: You don't have superpowers, you're just super rich Reply

ou Got: Telekinesis

You can move things with your mind! This comes in handy during epic battles with your nemesis, and when you're at home and you realize you left the television remote across the room. Reply

You Got: Super strength

You're really strong, and can lift really heavy stuff and hit super duper hard. The guys at the gym are jealous of your sweet lifts, but if you want to be a good superhero, you're still going to need some fight training to learn some strategy as well.



like a boss Reply

You Got: The ability to communicate with animals

You can understand what all animals, big and small, are trying to tell you — and they can understand you in return! You finally find out what your dog Pickles wants from you: your eternal love. Aw.



i already give my pets dialogue, so this is accurate. Reply

You Got: Telekinesis You can move things with your mind! This comes in handy during epic battles with your nemesis, and when you're at home and you realize you left the television remote across the room. Reply

HAPPY FRIDAY! Reply

this used to be the fucking anthem of my friendship group in highshool LOL



such a bop. Reply

LOL SAME Reply

i freaking love mika! Reply

ty for reminding me about this song Reply

i made a cheeseburger and tater tots for dinner, yummm Reply

It's my first week working at target and it's not that bad. I was pretty nervous at first but everyone is really nice Reply

omgggg no I've never seen this post but the kids crying for a sticker happened to me today! I only had one left thank goodness

At first it was kinda hard to get around the cash register but I've gotten a little bit of the hang of it now



Reply

http://twitter.com/californiaromeo



http://twitter.com/californiaromeo

copy and paste alot of articles from here and comments sue me! =/ u guys comments are just GOLD!

NHL DRAFT. Reply

The crowd is booing Bettman right now and he's encouraging it. He's such a shit. Reply

