Warner Bros. May Avoid ‘Auteur Directors’ On Future Projects
Warner Bros. May Avoid 'Auteur Directors' On Future Projects - https://t.co/beyOuapcW4 pic.twitter.com/ZCd6TVqpcJ— Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 23, 2017
- WB is one of the few studios who actually take chances, and a lot of their chances (King Arthur, Jupiter Ascending, Live By Night) end up in costly flops.
- Some new changes in the studio do not want to hire people who demand too much creative control on HUGE movies.
- It's assumed that directors who demand final cut of their work - Ritchie, Affleck - would probably not be placed on those projects.
- There are people - Nolan, Eastwood - who deliver good films under budget so it would not affect them.
- Tentpoles like Harry Potter, Warner Animation Group's LEGO Cinematic Universe, and the DCEU would not be affected either.
This makes sense tbh, some of these movies didn't need to be made and certainly not for their costs.
Do we not have a Warner Brothers tag?
I mean, I doubt we'd be complaining if he FINALLY gave us certain sequels. But I think we're allowed to be bitter he gave us King Arthur instead of said sequels.
I'm glad he got this movie & that it flopped so maybe he can go back to his roots.
ok I understand the business side, but sometimes you have to take risks to find something great. Jupiter Ascending ok. But is another version of King Arthur really taking a risk? Its just another remake, that is not a risk. That is actually playing it safe to try for another franchise. I believe the audience is changing and hollywood is trying to keep up. But I'm not sure going for safe is the best way in the long run.
the studios are gonna play themselves right out. and the reason why that's bad is you don't want 1-5 people having total creative control over what's greenlit. already the indie films are taking such huge hits and dying out. there are writers and filmmakers who are struggling to get anything done and as good as some platforms and channels are, they can't afford to do everything.
hollywood needs to stop digging in their heels and start innovating again.
Now every movie has to cost $200M and has to either start or continue a franchise.
Yep.
or even some of the respectable 20-30 million dollar films. I know Weinstien is a dick, but I miss the glory days of Mira Max. It seemed like more movies were being made that took chances, and more films that weren't exactly mainstream were being done. and studios weren't doing the live or die by tent poles so much.
and ofc hiring women directors is a massive risk so bye to that as well rme
While on principle it's good because of some of the recent flops, this enormously affects the appeal of Warner Bros. as well since they are one of the few big studios known for being "auteur friendly" and creating less risk could mean safe films and likely shitty ones too.
That means no potential films like Alfonso Curon's Gravity. That movie went through hell and back but ended being worth it with the reception it got and box office wise.
Still prefer the Robinov era, although I am pissed he never made the effort to greenlight Wonder Woman for years. He did push for both Mad Max: Fury Road and Gravity though prior to his firing.
Also bring back mid budget movies. Lower risk and they tend to do well. That's what Sony has mostly survived on for a while.
there are some great writers who can't get their movie made because the studio is looking for franchises. it's not the directors that are a problem. guy richie isn't a bad director. but his best work imo, was all done on a small budget. sometimes you don't hand someone a blank check. make them think. challenge them, to get what they want for less. and nurture the truly talented people. open up more black films. women's films. and i'd pass out from sheer joy if we got a main stream flick with American Indians in it. cause that never happens.
all we're going to get is a dozen more boring overstuffed action films, but now with the same bland marvel-esque aesthetic.
This will solve nothing. While I do find the occasional auteur filmmaker fucking annoying, the fact that they said they are less likely to give CREATIVE control is treading into NOPE territory
for me. What does this mean for actually talented small-time/first-time directors who will helm films for them from now on?