Warner Bros. May Avoid ‘Auteur Directors’ On Future Projects

most auteur directors are giant losers anyway so this is good news

I'm glad SOMEONE at WB said "Stop giving Ritchie nearly 200$m to fuck shit up." finally.

Someone at Disney should have said the same because he's directing the Aladdin live action movie.



Edited at 2017-06-23 11:15 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean, I doubt we'd be complaining if he FINALLY gave us certain sequels. But I think we're allowed to be bitter he gave us King Arthur instead of said sequels. Reply

He could have made both of the sequels people want for the cost of King arthur tbh or very, very close to it.



I'm glad he got this movie & that it flopped so maybe he can go back to his roots. Reply

this will just open new opportunities for hacks like Colin Trevorrow, Rupert Sanders, and all those other dime-a-dozen white male directors Reply

That's true. It's easier to hire a pawn this way. Reply

mte Reply

yay! lets never take risks again!



ok I understand the business side, but sometimes you have to take risks to find something great. Jupiter Ascending ok. But is another version of King Arthur really taking a risk? Its just another remake, that is not a risk. That is actually playing it safe to try for another franchise. I believe the audience is changing and hollywood is trying to keep up. But I'm not sure going for safe is the best way in the long run.



yeah, making a King Arthur movie itself is playing it pretty safe. I do think the budget was too high, but I like what Guy Ritchie did with the movie. at least it was something new, I think if they had hired some doofus like the Mummy director to make it, it would just end up exactly like all the thousands of King Arthur stories out there, and it wouldn't necessarily have made more money! Reply

very true. Reply

studios need to get it together. there is a reason why the last few years people have been saying the real risks are in TV and streaming. the amazing performances are there.



the studios are gonna play themselves right out. and the reason why that's bad is you don't want 1-5 people having total creative control over what's greenlit. already the indie films are taking such huge hits and dying out. there are writers and filmmakers who are struggling to get anything done and as good as some platforms and channels are, they can't afford to do everything.



hollywood needs to stop digging in their heels and start innovating again. Reply

Lol exactly! The problem isn't giving auteur directors creative freedom, it's greenlighting so many shitty projects in the first place. All the people applauding this in this post are insane. I guess they don't realise the only reason we have a movie like Mad Max: Fury Road is because of the freedom WB allowed Miller. Reply

Jupiter Ascending should have been a tv show tbh Reply

just get Patty Jenkins to direct everything in WB for christs sake. Reply

On what planet are Ritchie & Affleck considered 'autuers'? In the olden days they would've been considered studio directors. Reply

I miss the days when studios would make smaller, mid-budgeted (less than $60M) movies that allowed experimentation.



Now every movie has to cost $200M and has to either start or continue a franchise. Reply

Exactly. It doesn't have to be all or nothing with these budgets... Reply

ia. Studios don't like risks anymore because they're constantly just trying to make back their bloated budgets. It seems like going back to making more mid-budget films hasn't even occurred to them. Reply

this!



or even some of the respectable 20-30 million dollar films. I know Weinstien is a dick, but I miss the glory days of Mira Max. It seemed like more movies were being made that took chances, and more films that weren't exactly mainstream were being done. and studios weren't doing the live or die by tent poles so much. Reply

that makes sense but i think the bigger issue is that they like to take risk on shitty ideas. they need somebody that isn't out of touch with reality aka a 40 something white dude



and ofc hiring women directors is a massive risk so bye to that as well rme



Edited at 2017-06-23 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

I just have to say, I un-ironically love Jupiter Ascending. It's so bizarre and stupid that it always makes me smile. Reply

Me too / it's part of the reason I'm excited for Valerian. That bright space shit is allllll me. Reply

I feel the exact same way and was honestly crushed that it did so poorly because that meant we weren't gonna get the sequels we deserve. Reply

Maybe they should produce actual interesting movies... like who the fuck wanted a King Arthur movie???? Reply

So glad I watched a video on auteur theory so I know what's going on in this post. Reply

I love Lindsay's videos. Reply

interesting theory. how important do they find editors? Reply

WB needs all the help they can get in the movie business.. Reply

Aw, no more blank checks to Ben Affleck? lol Reply

See that's why I'm skeptical of Toby Emmerich since he came from New Line, which is WB's sister company but it has its fair share of shit films.



While on principle it's good because of some of the recent flops, this enormously affects the appeal of Warner Bros. as well since they are one of the few big studios known for being "auteur friendly" and creating less risk could mean safe films and likely shitty ones too.



That means no potential films like Alfonso Curon's Gravity. That movie went through hell and back but ended being worth it with the reception it got and box office wise.



Still prefer the Robinov era, although I am pissed he never made the effort to greenlight Wonder Woman for years. He did push for both Mad Max: Fury Road and Gravity though prior to his firing. Reply

And in the corner for How About Just Make A Good Fucking Movie we hear cricket sounds as usual. Reply

i think that's sad tbh i would love more original concepts with big budgets but w/e enjoy your franchise slop Reply

No, the key is to stop green lighting stupid shit just cause it has a well known IP or the directors had one good movie that one time in the early 2000s. How anyone still gives Wachowskis boat loads of money to make pseudo intellectual "i attended a philosophy class for one semester" nonsense is a mystery to me.



Also bring back mid budget movies. Lower risk and they tend to do well. That's what Sony has mostly survived on for a while. Reply

Exactly. They're missing the thing that's the problem. It's the material, not the directors. Reply

This.





there are some great writers who can't get their movie made because the studio is looking for franchises. it's not the directors that are a problem. guy richie isn't a bad director. but his best work imo, was all done on a small budget. sometimes you don't hand someone a blank check. make them think. challenge them, to get what they want for less. and nurture the truly talented people. open up more black films. women's films. and i'd pass out from sheer joy if we got a main stream flick with American Indians in it. cause that never happens. Reply

I fucking love Jupiter Ascending. Saw it in theaters, bought the blue ray. Love it! Reply

Jupiter Ascending could've been amazing tbh if they had time to actually flesh out the world, got rid of those fucking air rollerskates Channing Tatum had and hire a team of writers, so you don't end up with 'I love dogs, I've always loved dogs' as the moment where the two leads spark their romance, and obviously the visuals were fucking gorgeous Reply

seriously wb, your director choices aren't the problem? like who wanted a king arthur reboot anyway, and why did it need to cost $980 million dollars.



all we're going to get is a dozen more boring overstuffed action films, but now with the same bland marvel-esque aesthetic. Reply

