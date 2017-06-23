Eminem Emerges with a New Look at The Defiant Ones Premiere! Stans Freak Out!!

i kinda enjoy his music , slim shady is my fave Reply

Like his music (Not afraid, Stan) but dislike the homophobia in his music

what about the misogyny? Reply

I feel this way about a lot of rap music and it makes me question whether I'm really as woke as I think I am or if I'm really no different than someone like Katy Perry or Halsey who like to throw around trendy buzzwords and pretend to care about social justice to sell records.



The cognitive dissonance is real.

homophobia and misogyny are literally all over his lyrics tho

"New Look"



Those might very well be the same fucking clothes he was wearing 20 years ago.

but but beard!

can he go back into his hole now?

No but he can come in mine.

love yourself

his transformation into joseph sikora is nearly complete 🙏🏽



i'm also really pleased to see dre aging like organic fruit

Sorry to hijack but you're the user that told me to get syndicate, right? I got it yesterday in the sale and I'm enjoying it so much. Henry is so cute and I love Evie so much <3 Thank you!

i'm so stoked you like it!! you're in for such a good time, especially with evie. have lots of fun, dude!

lol he looks like Mariah Carey dressed up as Eminem in her Obsessed video with that beard. Hideous, truly.



Dr. Dre is a known woman beater so fuck him.

I was listening to Eminem last week randomly and so much of his political writing was so relevant (and still is). I love that piece. But OMG his trash about women makes me v. conflicted about being a fan.

This so much. I like some of his stuff (and was really into him when I was younger), but of course now that I'm older I'm more aware of just how problematic some of his stuff is too so..I feel that conflict X_X

I was just listening to this:

P.S. They are both trash.



Edited at 2017-06-23 10:28 pm (UTC)

Link









Edited at 2017-06-23 10:32 pm (UTC) I'm sorry, but he looks like a girl with a beard. Reply

The only person I can see is Kendrick.



Now if we're talking pieces of shit, I see two next to him.

I like it.

the beard makes him look like a country star

Link







he's had one before tho

it looks too light or too sculpted. something is off about it.

Has he never had a beard before? He doesn't even look that different imo.



Anyway I like a lot of his old songs simply because of nostalgia, I mean I definitely grew up with his music. Reflecting on the rampant misogyny and violence in his lyrics is terrible though as an adult. It just makes me seem him as such a sad and mentally twisted person that is representative of an actually widespread male-dominated mentality.



I haven't kept up much with his music since like 2009 tbh, but the gross homophobia across that one popular song Rap God actually makes me feel ill and I can't stand to listen to it. The widespread acclaim it got too and to see so many people I knew worshipping it, I just hated it so much to the point where I can never really look at Eminem the same way.

I'm glad I'm not the only one that feels this way. I absolutely loved him and his music when I was in middle school and early high school (Eminem Show/Encore era, though of course I listened to his earlier music too), but reflecting back now that I'm older and actually /realize/ the implications of some of what he says is..urgh X_X



(I can't even understand half of what he says in Rap God he raps so fast..it sounds like perhaps this is a good thing based on what you're describing)

it doesn't look right!

He looks like 06 Justin Timberlake and look at that misogyny in those pics.

