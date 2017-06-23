Kitty

Eminem Emerges with a New Look at The Defiant Ones Premiere! Stans Freak Out!!

Eminem came out of his hole to support Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre during The Defiant Ones LA premiere. Fans and Stans freaked out when the rumored beard was confirmed with some pictures!

The beard rumours began a few months back when Em signed new artists to Shady Records and posted this picture to his instagram:


Caption: Welcome to the family @westsidegunn @whoisconway @griseldarecords #shady #griselda #detroit #buffalo hit the link in the bio to read more and hear their new track.

Any amateur sleuth/stan could see the possibility of beard showing...though some argued it was simply a shadow!

Well at the premiere yesterday Em squashed the rumours and unveiled his new look!

caption: Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones</i>



And lastly, Em's friend Denaun shared his annoyances of Em who decided to be a turd and kick his chair after the premiere:


caption: When you just watched #defiantones and your all hungry and stuff and your friend keeps kicking the back of your seat!!


Even Em's manager, Paul Rosenberg is asking fans if they like the beard with a Twitter poll (the beard is currently in the lead!)


OP's Opinion: I like it!! It's something different and I like how he is playing around with his look. It also looks like he gained some weight- which looks good on him. And yes this big news in the Eminem world b/c we havent seen the man in "84 years gif." Also ontd do you feel awkward when sporting a new look? Do you hate it or love it when people freak out about it??

