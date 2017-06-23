Eminem Emerges with a New Look at The Defiant Ones Premiere! Stans Freak Out!!
Eminem came out of his hole to support Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre during The Defiant Ones LA premiere. Fans and Stans freaked out when the rumored beard was confirmed with some pictures!
The beard rumours began a few months back when Em signed new artists to Shady Records and posted this picture to his instagram:
Caption: Welcome to the family @westsidegunn @whoisconway @griseldarecords #shady #griselda #detroit #buffalo hit the link in the bio to read more and hear their new track.
Any amateur sleuth/stan could see the possibility of beard showing...though some argued it was simply a shadow!
Well at the premiere yesterday Em squashed the rumours and unveiled his new look!
caption: Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones</i>
And lastly, Em's friend Denaun shared his annoyances of Em who decided to be a turd and kick his chair after the premiere:
caption: When you just watched #defiantones and your all hungry and stuff and your friend keeps kicking the back of your seat!!
Even Em's manager, Paul Rosenberg is asking fans if they like the beard with a Twitter poll (the beard is currently in the lead!)
OP's Opinion: I like it!! It's something different and I like how he is playing around with his look. It also looks like he gained some weight- which looks good on him. And yes this big news in the Eminem world b/c we havent seen the man in "84 years gif." Also ontd do you feel awkward when sporting a new look? Do you hate it or love it when people freak out about it??
The cognitive dissonance is real.
Those might very well be the same fucking clothes he was wearing 20 years ago.
i'm also really pleased to see dre aging like organic fruit
Dr. Dre is a known woman beater so fuck him.
P.S. They are both trash.
Now if we're talking pieces of shit, I see two next to him.
Anyway I like a lot of his old songs simply because of nostalgia, I mean I definitely grew up with his music. Reflecting on the rampant misogyny and violence in his lyrics is terrible though as an adult. It just makes me seem him as such a sad and mentally twisted person that is representative of an actually widespread male-dominated mentality.
I haven't kept up much with his music since like 2009 tbh, but the gross homophobia across that one popular song Rap God actually makes me feel ill and I can't stand to listen to it. The widespread acclaim it got too and to see so many people I knew worshipping it, I just hated it so much to the point where I can never really look at Eminem the same way.
(I can't even understand half of what he says in Rap God he raps so fast..it sounds like perhaps this is a good thing based on what you're describing)