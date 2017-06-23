Cheese

"A Dog's Purpose" Will Get a Sequel Thanks to Chinese Box Office

92ff11854601c575e6a2ccc0900b740f

The film, which is about a dog (Josh Gad) dying a bunch of times and reincarnated into new dog forms before being reunited with his original owner (Stranger Things kid --> CW's Archie --> Dennis Quaid), brought in about 88 million USD at the Chinese box office.

Apparently it was strategically and aggressively targeted at middle class pet owners by the Chinese investors who had a minor stake in the film. “We want to help our partner maximise their potential in China,” said Wei Zhang, president of Alibaba ­Pictures. The sequel will probably be made with its Chinese audience in mind.

source
Tagged: , ,