"A Dog's Purpose" Will Get a Sequel Thanks to Chinese Box Office
The film, which is about a dog (Josh Gad) dying a bunch of times and reincarnated into new dog forms before being reunited with his original owner (Stranger Things kid --> CW's Archie --> Dennis Quaid), brought in about 88 million USD at the Chinese box office.
Apparently it was strategically and aggressively targeted at middle class pet owners by the Chinese investors who had a minor stake in the film. “We want to help our partner maximise their potential in China,” said Wei Zhang, president of Alibaba Pictures. The sequel will probably be made with its Chinese audience in mind.
THANKS CHINA
The dogs were cute, but this movie was basic af. Not memorable in the slightest.
Ghost in the Shell 2: Electric Racistloo?
Gods of Egypt Redux? Rock Dog 2?
i was watching a video about how china save a lot of movies. it was interesting.
It just got cancelled but they are looking for someone to pick it up.
But if they don't at least Ned got a good home out of the deal...