Mel B slams her estranged husband’s ‘exorbitant’ spousal support requests
The former Spice Girl slammed her estranged husband’s request for emergency spousal support, which included :
- a demand for $4,300 a month for food and groceries or $140 a day,
- $11,000 a month for housing,
- $2,000 monthly clothing budget,
- $750 monthly cellphone bill,
But he tried to ask for like $1,500 per month and I was annoyed for about 10 minutes, and then my attorney heard me say, "He's asking for spousal support amounting to--" and she immediately started cackling and told me to just send her the papers.
I really hope the judge laughs at his ridiculous demands.
Also, I'm sorry, but $750 a month for CELL PHONES??? I have 4 iPhones with unlimited everything that are all on a payment installment plan through Verizon (known for being ridiculously overpriced), BRAND new iPhone 7's and 7 Pluses, and my bill is like $350. That's ABSOLUTELY ridiculous.
granted, we opened the account when it was Cingular and i was a kid in 2003 wanting my first cellphone and it's a grandfathered account. but still...
He better go find himself an apartment in the Valley
PaycheckFoods it's easy.
Still outrageous that she should have to pay for it though!!
that seems too much for a phone bill, i pay 300 mxpesos for my phone plan and always have mb left by the end of the cycle.
he's a leech he thought he had it made. Get a job loser.
Though his "needs" are ridiculous
I'm okay with a few people taking advantage (again, not in this case) to protect the tons of women spousal support protects.
But I still find it weird that one spouse should continue to front for the other even when they're not married. I agree that child support should be paid by monthly needs. But I feel it's unfair to have to pay for someone's lifestyle after you divorce. I understand the situations you are talking about and even in those cases I feel a lump sum should be given rather than a monthly sum. At some point that person will (and should if they can) get a job. It feels rather punative for the more successful spouse to have to continue paying. Idk if I'm explaining myself well?
