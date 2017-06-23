Mel B slams her estranged husband’s ‘exorbitant’ spousal support requests

Uh, didn't he abuse her?? He shouldn't get a dime. (Or a...pence, rather.) Why is that not a rule?? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah he did. i don't think it'll stop him getting some spousal support though sadly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew I didn't know that. This is just another way for him to try and control her then. ia it should be a rule Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're speaking in the past tense. with these actions, he's still abusing her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl, I'm a gay man and my ex husband abused me, and tried to come after me for spousal support. Luckily we were only married for 6 months, and my attorney laughed at his attorney and we didn't even make it to court. The judge legit denied it immediately, and he made out with nothing.

But he tried to ask for like $1,500 per month and I was annoyed for about 10 minutes, and then my attorney heard me say, "He's asking for spousal support amounting to--" and she immediately started cackling and told me to just send her the papers.

I really hope the judge laughs at his ridiculous demands.

Also, I'm sorry, but $750 a month for CELL PHONES??? I have 4 iPhones with unlimited everything that are all on a payment installment plan through Verizon (known for being ridiculously overpriced), BRAND new iPhone 7's and 7 Pluses, and my bill is like $350. That's ABSOLUTELY ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

$750 cell phone bill, he tethering? shit. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. we have 4 lines with iPhones on our account with unlimited data and pay just a little under $200 on AT&T.



granted, we opened the account when it was Cingular and i was a kid in 2003 wanting my first cellphone and it's a grandfathered account. but still... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE like what even! i can barely pay my $200 on tmobile for 2 lines and brand new phones we just upgraded to :*( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

750/month cellphone bill? What he got everyone in his extended family on the same plan with unlimited data? Reply

Thread

Link

Where do you live for $11000 a month? What cell phone carrier do you use for $750 a month? Go get your ass an apartment and Metro PCS like everyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

Make him deal with Cricket. Their phones suck. (Am a current customer, so I know the low-ass quality.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what I threaten my sister with when she doesn't pay her share of the phone bill, lol

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A 4 bedroom house with a pool and mountain views in Malibu lol.

He better go find himself an apartment in the Valley Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who the fuck needs $140 a DAY for groceries?! Reply

Thread

Link

if you shop at Whole Paycheck Foods it's easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not per day tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If you eat out three times a day, that's about $46 a meal... if he's paying for himself and another person at $23 a plate, it's.... it's doable. Also, if you drink a lot of booze at $9-12 a glass.



Still outrageous that she should have to pay for it though!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yikes, what an asshole



that seems too much for a phone bill, i pay 300 mxpesos for my phone plan and always have mb left by the end of the cycle.

Reply

Thread

Link





https://youtu.be/VtW13ZtSdgw But all he wanted was Mel B's money 🎶 Reply

Thread

Link

her album had some good songs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ❤️ my unlimited data plan. They'll have to take it from my cold dead hands. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. AT&T tried it every time i upgraded my phone. nah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Time to get used to plebeian living, asswad. Reply

Thread

Link

shame

he's a leech he thought he had it made. Get a job loser. Reply

Thread

Link

laugh this abusive fuck out of the courtroom please Reply

Thread

Link



2000 for clothing a MONTH Reply

Thread

Link

you seriously don't expect me to wear the same outfit twice do you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he should request 2000 a month for plastic surgery instead tbh clothing cant help him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like there should be a cap on spousal support kinda? Like maybe one lump sum and the person does what they want with the money and after that it's completely on them?"

Though his "needs" are ridiculous Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This case shouldn't be indicative because he's abusive, but typically spousal support laws are meant to protect the lower earning spouse who is typically the woman. If you're married, it's a partnership and takes into account that the success of the higher earning partner likely has been enabled by the lower earning partner making sacrifices - choosing to move wherever the other person has a better option, for example, doing grocery shopping, chores, pet care, etc which might enable the more successful partner to travel for work, work long hours, etc. in this way it is a partnership, and the proceeds should be split.



I'm okay with a few people taking advantage (again, not in this case) to protect the tons of women spousal support protects. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's complete scum, not worthy of 2 cents

But I still find it weird that one spouse should continue to front for the other even when they're not married. I agree that child support should be paid by monthly needs. But I feel it's unfair to have to pay for someone's lifestyle after you divorce. I understand​ the situations you are talking about and even in those cases I feel a lump sum should be given rather than a monthly sum. At some point that person will (and should if they can) get a job. It feels rather punative for the more successful spouse to have to continue paying. Idk if I'm explaining myself well? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idc there should be a cap and a length limit on spousal support and I believe most states have a variation of that in effect already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's tricky. When my parents got a divorce, my Dad was the breadwinner but a long shot. My Dad owns a business in Mexico (we live in San Diego) and being the little fuck face that he is, he basically made it seem like he had nothing. He got a bullshit job as a car salesman and didn't do anything to prove to the court that he was "trying to contribute" and basically in the end, my mother was the one who had to pay him off with a pretty hefty lump sum of cash. She got no child support for my brother or myself, but she did get all of the properties so she was happy about that. It still makes me fucking mad that my Dad got away with so much. However, if my mom could have proven to the courts that he was making as much as he was, I would have liked for her to have gotten alimony on top of child support. He was abusive and he set her life back in so many ways. They were married for 24 years and he wouldn't have had his millions without her support.



sorry, tl;dr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who has a $750 phone bill? ETA in 2017? Reply

Thread

Link

People who are excessive and wasteful and can't be bothered with moderation and living within your means. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get an unlimited plan, people!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately, my mom can. What she does is order a lot of devices like headphones, cases which you can't pay in installments, you have to pay the total amount when the bill is due. I had to yell at her to stop ordering shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link