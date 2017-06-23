Mel B slams her estranged husband’s ‘exorbitant’ spousal support requests




The former Spice Girl slammed her estranged husband’s request for emergency spousal support, which included :
- a demand for $4,300 a month for food and groceries or $140 a day,
- $11,000 a month for housing,
- $2,000 monthly clothing budget,
- $750 monthly cellphone bill,

source
Tagged: , , ,