@badgalriri DM's A Fan Break Up Advice


Rihanna responded to a fan with a DM via Twitter when asked about dealing with your first heartbreak. The fan writes "Hey Robs...how did you get over your first heartbreak? I've been struggling." See below for Ms. Fenty's response.


ONTD, how did you get over a break up?


RihSource
