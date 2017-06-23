@badgalriri DM's A Fan Break Up Advice

Let me slip in this queen's DM and ask her for some life advice. Reply

I just started studying like crazy and the fact that i didn't love him helped lmao

I have a few strategies for getting over someone, and they all basically revolve around fucking someone new. Although, the dude I dated for like a year who married someone else behind my back when he went on vacation was the only one who put me off men for a while. I got over him by getting on my floaty in the pool with a bottle of chilled Moscato and a blunt. At 10AM. It was July 23rd-- the most beautiful weather. My sister woke up before noon and got in with me and we just hated men all day. Gosh, that was actually a great day.

That sounds fucking incredible.

he married someone else when he went on a vacation

that shit happens irl?



that shit happens irl? Reply

YUP- or at least to me. My life tends to resemble lifetime movie plotlines.

you'd be surprised

he probably planned it that way. op was most likely the sidechick and didn't even know it

what the fuck is wrong with men oh my god

.. he married someone else while still in a relationship with you? Valar Trashulis.

Damn even Don Draper just got engaged behind his girlfriend's back while he was on a trip.

this is kind of beautiful <3

That sounds amazing.

That perfect gif OP! Brenda is my spirit guide in all things.

Oh and my breakup advise.

It's gettin' late

I'm making my way over to my favorite place

I gotta get my body moving

Shake the stress away Reply

she is the best thing from the Scary Movies lbr. love ha.

If I truly loved someone, I honestly don't think I ever get over them. I realized that it's healthier (for me) to allow my feelings to evolve into something else rather than trying to "get over" them.



You can't just force something out of your system, so for me it's been best to accept that I may always want them/love them, but to mold it into something positive/different like a friendship or just focusing on the good times. This process has been a lot healthier for me and it allows me to "let go" in a much better way with the least amount of baggage. Reply

i get that. my first love is getting married this fall to a lovely woman and not only am I invited but i might even bake their cake, lol. our split seven years ago was awful and he'll always have a place in my heart but i'm so relieved that we struggled though all the pain and awkwardness and got to be friends again.

You fuck their friend.

LOL or 🛀🔌

Kween of advice! Dear Abby hew?

with the two people i've dated, both of them having been long term relationships, i kind of forced myself to hate them. the first week i only thought about every single thing they've done that hurt me (even though i'm sure i've done things that hurt them too) and at this point i can't even remember or imagine the good times we had. it's unhealthy and i sometimes have a sudden surge of emotions where i'm so angry about a certain thing they did (though they're usually short) but at least i can confidently say i don't miss them.

Well my first break up was at the end of my teen years, so full of playlists and suicidal thoughts.

My second break up was so long coming that there was barely anything to get over. Reply

Currently trying to get over my ex who wants to still be like dating me but he doesn't wanna commit or quit talking to other girls. I don't get the point of pursuing someone only half-assed, he begs me to come back but won't stop the bs

time. it just has to go by.



explore random things for yourself that you'd neglected.



don't romanticize the fact that you're not over them yet. Reply

mte to all of this.



mte to all of this.

the cold hard truth is things are gonna such for a while. but not forever.

how do i get people to not ditch me after fucking me? am i just ugly trash? legit everyone im with calls me soooo beautiful but i guess im not worth shit. i mean guys are trash in general but im only good for sex apparently

That's not true, you definitely worth way more than sex. I think it's def more related to men not able to make emotional connection.



basically every single one of them though?? lmao that's sad huh



funnily enough i met this guy last night and i didn't really wanna have sex at first bc i wanted him to like me (lol i know) but he acted really into me and stuff and made moves and we had sex and it was really great and then i texted him this morning asking if he wanted to hang out again ever (which i hate doing but like if i dont text them ever that's not really successful either) and he made a bunch of excuses and i was like if you dont wanna hang out it's fine and then he was like 'u always expect the worst' and i was like uh yeah you're a guy and it's obvious what you're doing. and then eventually he was like 'to be blunt i just don't feel a connection i dont think im over my ex blah blah' and im like??? you wanted to fuck kept telling me i was hot and beautiful blah blah and then this? literally what the fuck omg. im not trying to be ur damn gf tbh i just wanted to smash again jfc



screaming bc he tells me i'm too pessimistic about guys but then literally 100% proves my point



Edited at 2017-06-23 09:05 pm (UTC) Reply

ok but i feel the same way lol



just know that THEY are the ones not worth more than just sex Reply

same lol :(

Parent

use them back tbh

(don't listen to me, I'm vindictive) Reply

it has more to do with them then it does with you. saying this as a woman who used to do this to guys after they did it to me and it messed with my head too much lol



edit: trust me, i am the most cynical bitch and i felt like EVERYONE was like that but you might just be attracting/be attracted to emotionally damaged people right now and it feels like everyone is like that. of course, emotionally damaged describes a large motherfucking segment of the population, but you will find someone who is willing to work through their baggage and not carry it on with you



Edited at 2017-06-23 09:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean, I think only time really helps you get over someone but in the mean time, I always suggest picking up hobbies (fill up your time) and writing out your feelings/thoughts.



Rihanna is truly a saint though, and who is going to be thinking about a breakup after rih replies to your dm. Reply

When you are able to get over the pain (even if it takes a long time) and see the heartbreak as a gift like Riri said, it's incredibly empowering. Sometimes the universe pulls you waaaay back before pushing you forward.

Waiting for the inevitable 'SHE'S A HOMOPHOBE AND' comments.

Lol, people usually write comments like that in case the claim is not right, in this case, well... I don't think ONTD gives a fuck, tbh, being a fashion icon, ~a bad bitch~ and giving bops is way too important

