@badgalriri DM's A Fan Break Up Advice
Rihanna responded to a fan with a DM via Twitter when asked about dealing with your first heartbreak. The fan writes "Hey Robs...how did you get over your first heartbreak? I've been struggling." See below for Ms. Fenty's response.
#Rihanna advice for getting over a heartbreak https://t.co/ReddulPOg8 pic.twitter.com/lQCgGAReHt— Juicy Alert (@JuicyAlert) June 22, 2017
ONTD, how did you get over a break up?
You can't just force something out of your system, so for me it's been best to accept that I may always want them/love them, but to mold it into something positive/different like a friendship or just focusing on the good times. This process has been a lot healthier for me and it allows me to "let go" in a much better way with the least amount of baggage.
My second break up was so long coming that there was barely anything to get over.
explore random things for yourself that you'd neglected.
don't romanticize the fact that you're not over them yet.
the cold hard truth is things are gonna such for a while. but not forever.
funnily enough i met this guy last night and i didn't really wanna have sex at first bc i wanted him to like me (lol i know) but he acted really into me and stuff and made moves and we had sex and it was really great and then i texted him this morning asking if he wanted to hang out again ever (which i hate doing but like if i dont text them ever that's not really successful either) and he made a bunch of excuses and i was like if you dont wanna hang out it's fine and then he was like 'u always expect the worst' and i was like uh yeah you're a guy and it's obvious what you're doing. and then eventually he was like 'to be blunt i just don't feel a connection i dont think im over my ex blah blah' and im like??? you wanted to fuck kept telling me i was hot and beautiful blah blah and then this? literally what the fuck omg. im not trying to be ur damn gf tbh i just wanted to smash again jfc
screaming bc he tells me i'm too pessimistic about guys but then literally 100% proves my point
just know that THEY are the ones not worth more than just sex
(don't listen to me, I'm vindictive)
edit: trust me, i am the most cynical bitch and i felt like EVERYONE was like that but you might just be attracting/be attracted to emotionally damaged people right now and it feels like everyone is like that. of course, emotionally damaged describes a large motherfucking segment of the population, but you will find someone who is willing to work through their baggage and not carry it on with you
Rihanna is truly a saint though, and who is going to be thinking about a breakup after rih replies to your dm.
