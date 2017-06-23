Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ & Lionsgate Hit With Copyright Lawsuit By Journalist
Not #CaliforniaLove - #TupacShakur biopic #AllEyezOnMe hit with lawsuit by journo @kevin_powell; wants it shut down https://t.co/oQRAOsnozI— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) 23 juin 2017
Former Vibe journalist Kevin Powell :
- claims significant portions of the film are based on interviews he did with Tupac Shakur more than 20 years ago.
- wants the movie pulled from theaters.
- wants a chunk of the more than $31 million the movie has made at the box office since its release.
source
lol, well, good luck with that, dude. He didn't think of this before, when the movie was in production?? Was this some sort of legal delay, or did he literally just stroll into a theatre to see it and then went "HEY, that's familiar!!"? It's always so weird to me when people pull this stuff.
Of course his work was gonna be in the movie, he's the one who labeled the 'East Coast vs West Coast' beef when he put that shit on the cover of Vibe. He helped escalate that shit.