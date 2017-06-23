Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ & Lionsgate Hit With Copyright Lawsuit By Journalist




Former Vibe journalist Kevin Powell :
- claims significant portions of the film are based on interviews he did with Tupac Shakur more than 20 years ago.
- wants the movie pulled from theaters.
- wants a chunk of the more than $31 million the movie has made at the box office since its release.

