Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ & Lionsgate Hit With Copyright Lawsuit By Journalist

lmao i support this if it manages to pull this ugly movie out of theaters Reply

- wants the movie pulled from theaters.



lol, well, good luck with that, dude. He didn't think of this before, when the movie was in production?? Was this some sort of legal delay, or did he literally just stroll into a theatre to see it and then went "HEY, that's familiar!!"? It's always so weird to me when people pull this stuff. Reply

lmao I'm just imagining this guy walking in and slowly gaining realization that some of this work is his, and then standing up and storming out half way through. Reply

lmao Reply

(except, ya know, not a penis.) lol right?? It's just like(except, ya know, not a penis.)

mte. like he's sitting there enjoying the movie when

lmfao Reply

yes Kevin! snatch those white men money Reply

They thought they had another Straight Outta Compton on their hands, when this is much more Notorious, if that. Reply

I knew it was gonna be his ass when I read the headline.



Of course his work was gonna be in the movie, he's the one who labeled the 'East Coast vs West Coast' beef when he put that shit on the cover of Vibe. He helped escalate that shit.

Reply

are we just gonna forget about how the directors said john singleton wanted a scene where pac was talking to his chopped off head? Reply

don't forget the jail rape scene Reply

john singleton is delusional. Reply

how can you claim copyright off stories someone told in interviews? they're still tupac's own experiences? Reply

