June 23rd, 2017, 12:19 pm anna_karenina_x Katy Perry Releases Backstage Vid of Ariana's One Love Concert, Mostly Showing the Back of Her Head - Justin Bieber also pops up, unfortunatelyDo you have any self-absorbed friends, ONTD?Source Current Location: Some coffee shop that has AC Current Mood: annoyed Current Music: Greedy - Ariana Grande Tagged: ariana grande, concert / tour dates, justin bieber, katy perry, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
she looked angelic.
what an annoying bit of snark. enjoy the a/c and stop being bitter.
it's cool that katy posted some behind the scenes footage. i'm so surprised that ariana was able to get so many stars together in such a short amount of time for this. it seemed like a madhouse in preparation but it all went off amazingly smooth. glad we got some insight to what it looked like behind the action!
no, i am the self-absorbed friend.
Edited at 2017-06-23 08:09 pm (UTC)
All of my closest friends are Leos, so yes.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.