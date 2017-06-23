Edited at 2017-06-23 10:02 pm (UTC)

It was fine, it is a set up episode (and the next episode is a lot better), once the mist sets in is when things start getting interesting. IMO the issue wasn't that they spent a lot of time setting things up, it's that what they set up was a fuck ton of cliches. IDK, I know this isn't my genre, but I feel like they could have done some things that were a bit more intriguing than the typical small town set of characters. They could have at least let Bryan keep the dog, it was so obvious that he was going to die that it didn't have a lot of scare impact.The uh, rape storyline was my biggest worry coming into this and... I mean it's not badly done? Like, since this is horror, they could have done something really gross like show us the assault, and they didn't, which is good I guess? But the whole time, I'll admit I was a bit like "do we really need this storyline?" but that's how I usually am with rape and sexual assault storylines, especially those written by men.Idg why people are complaining about the acting (I know, I know I'm biased when it comes to Alyssa), but really it was fine? Like, it wasn't anything memorable, but then a lot of the dialogue was standard.Also, Alyssa was really cute in this