June 23rd, 2017, 11:50 am anitajoint This Season On The Mist SourceThe Mist settles over town as Eve, Alex and other mall goers try to manage the rising panic; Kevin, Adrian, Mia and Jonah venture out into the mist to get to Kevin's family.Did anyone remember to watch? Tagged: television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
Which Canadian coast did they film it on? Probably didn't even need to cgi the fog in.
zeysech i'm gonna want your thoughts ASAP, even if they're spoilery.
The uh, rape storyline was my biggest worry coming into this and... I mean it's not badly done? Like, since this is horror, they could have done something really gross like show us the assault, and they didn't, which is good I guess? But the whole time, I'll admit I was a bit like "do we really need this storyline?" but that's how I usually am with rape and sexual assault storylines, especially those written by men.
Idg why people are complaining about the acting (I know, I know I'm biased when it comes to Alyssa), but really it was fine? Like, it wasn't anything memorable, but then a lot of the dialogue was standard.
Also, Alyssa was really cute in this
Edited at 2017-06-23 10:02 pm (UTC)
and that really doesn't sound too bad to me, especially if things get better from here. i was prepared for cliche, especially since the original took small town cliches and drove them to extremes for the sake of drama. i have a feeling the film will prove a more deft handler of those cliches, but that was to be expected. as for the acting... i'll let you know what i think once i watch lmao. i usually end up with unpopular opinions when it comes to acting, especially with actresses of characters like aslaug (i.e. january jones and betty draper, jpk and max from black sails, etc.) who get OTT criticism.
I'll continue watching though, lol.
I'm worried about the acting because it was so cringe in the trailer. Well mostly just by the lead red headed woman.
Edited at 2017-06-23 08:49 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.