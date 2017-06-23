China saving Transformers: The Last Knight from box office disaster

Paramount should be breathing a sigh of relief that China's film-goers exist and see want to see shit films, as the country is saving Transformers: The Last Knight from being a complete box office disaster. The film saw an opening day gross of $47.9 million, and could see anywhere between $125-147 for the weekend.

North America, thankfully, seems to finally be over this franchise. Opening Wednesday, the film has seen a two-day total of only $23.7 million, and is currently estimated to earn between $65-75 million for its 5-day opening, the worst of the franchise.

Critical reception to the film has also been the worst of the franchise. The film currently has a 27 on Metacritic and a 15 on Rotten Tomatoes. (Paramount lifted the review embargo at 7pm Tuesday right when screenings began on the East coast.)

