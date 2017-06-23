China saving Transformers: The Last Knight from box office disaster

ugh STOP IT CHINA Reply

no, china, don't :( let it die Reply

Well hopefully theyll start releasing this in China only. Reply

time to retire those Baysplosions. Reply

I tried to will myself to die during the second one. Didn't work. /womp womp Reply

same. i tried during the robot heaven scene. how i survived that i have no idea. Reply

I have ADHD and I think my brain wanted to crawl out of my head during the robot fight scenes.



I'm still mad @ my younger brother for making me take him tbh. Reply

Why you gonna do us dirty like that, China?



If they make another one it should open in China and only China. Reply

I've been saying this for years. Reply

Transformers: The Great Wall lol Reply

@ China Reply

Literally Reply

Doesn't keep China 90% of the box office? Reply

I don't know the exact numbers but studios make a lot less from foreign grosses than they do domestic which is why domestic is still important to them. Reply

BOOOOOO Reply

Ugh, good lord. I just spent the last two days watching episode from five (FIVE!) different iterations of the Transformers cartoons for work (really), and I nearly lost my mind. I had no idea what the fuck was going on and which robot was which and what a Unicron -- that's not a typo -- is supposed to be. If it wasn't for the amazingly detailed wiki I would've flipped my shit entirely. Thanks, nerds!



(still haven't, still happy @ the movies) Reply

Unicron: planet. That's all I know. And that the rereleased figure with different colors for this movie basically doubled in price.



My fiance is a huge Transformer fan (like think 20+ years). I will say I love the Rescue Bots cartoon, but since it's finished production now, I'll go back to ignoring the franchise unless he randomly drops trivia (so like once a day).



Reply

This is how I learn Rescue Bots is dead. In a post about Bayformers getting saved. Sick sad world. Reply

I'm always bemused when people are like

"but the last one was horrible why are they making another"

The answer is simple, if you don't go see them then they won't make money

The box office is the only reason these horrible movies keep getting made

Simple as that Reply

Ikr, people complain about how stupid it will be and then go see it Reply

^^^^^^^



& even when they come out, no one is forcing you to watch them. Reply

well I know I (and plenty of people I know) avoid these movies like the plague. I know we're not the only people in the world, but still. Reply

I admit I can be a "this looks terrible!! ...I'll probably see it" person, but I think with this franchise their outrageous runtimes can put people off, myself included. Like, this isn't 'kick back and be mindlessly amused for 100 minutes,' it's A HUNDRED AND FORTY-NINE MINUTES Reply

sometimes, movies are aired on television. this means that people can watch movies after their theatre release without having to pay for the movie ticket or contribute to it's box office. i hope this explanation was helpful.



also, someone doesn't have to watch a transformers movie to know that it's horrible. we have common sense for that. Reply

Every huge action franchise just bores me to tears. How people watch this shit? The further I go in my life, the less Hollywood movies (or movies in general) I watch. For some reason television just always attracted me more Reply

same, I'm just tired of franchises like these (Fast and Furious, Star Wars, Star Trek, most superhero things) dominating at the box office. Occasionally they could be decent, or even great (like Wonder Woman) but 99% of them are just so annoying. Reply

can china stop saving shitty movies Reply

