China saving Transformers: The Last Knight from box office disaster
Paramount should be breathing a sigh of relief that China's film-goers exist and see want to see shit films, as the country is saving Transformers: The Last Knight from being a complete box office disaster. The film saw an opening day gross of $47.9 million, and could see anywhere between $125-147 for the weekend.
Box Office: #TransformersTheLastKnight Nabs Optimal $48M Friday In China via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/XfwILOQDEh— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 23, 2017
North America, thankfully, seems to finally be over this franchise. Opening Wednesday, the film has seen a two-day total of only $23.7 million, and is currently estimated to earn between $65-75 million for its 5-day opening, the worst of the franchise.
Critical reception to the film has also been the worst of the franchise. The film currently has a 27 on Metacritic and a 15 on Rotten Tomatoes. (Paramount lifted the review embargo at 7pm Tuesday right when screenings began on the East coast.)
I'm still mad @ my younger brother for making me take him tbh.
If they make another one it should open in China and only China.
(still haven't, still happy @ the movies)
My fiance is a huge Transformer fan (like think 20+ years). I will say I love the Rescue Bots cartoon, but since it's finished production now, I'll go back to ignoring the franchise unless he randomly drops trivia (so like once a day).
"but the last one was horrible why are they making another"
The answer is simple, if you don't go see them then they won't make money
The box office is the only reason these horrible movies keep getting made
Simple as that
& even when they come out, no one is forcing you to watch them.
also, someone doesn't have to watch a transformers movie to know that it's horrible. we have common sense for that.