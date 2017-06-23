Really testing my Netflix fast here, Jessica. Reply

i'm going to be watching the fuck out of this



also, i wish this was a show :( Reply

Wait, it's not a show?! Reply

nah it's a movie that premiered at sundance last january Reply

They had me at Jessica Williams Reply

They should have changed the name Jessica James is too close to Jessica Jones. I'll be watching though! Reply

I was thinking the same tbh! I would just hate for this to not get the recognition or play it deserves because people scroll past thinking it's Jessica Jones or something. Reply

Yeah I thought it was. Especially since both are on Netflix Reply

I feel like it had to have been inspired by Jessica Jones. Reply

lol the youtube comments ya'll



I'm here for it Reply

someone called this "manspreading bullshit﻿"

I CANNOT Reply

lol ikr I can't imagine what it's like to be that bitter and whiny of a person Reply

lol I though it said Jessica Jones

this looks really good tho Reply

I don't even have to Google it, I can tell this was a Sundance movie.



Jessica is cute tho. Reply

looks fun

lol this looks so fun Reply

Oh thank fuck it's a film. Reply

why 'thank fuck' lmao



it looks cute and jessica is always good 🙏🏽 Reply

A TV show is just too much commitment esp. about 20sth New Yorkers. Reply

i can agree w that. i'm gonna need a more consistent hit of her on my screen soon tho. Reply

Lol ikr I can't commit to another TV show right now. I just started watching Looking even though I'm like three years late and I LOVE it. Also been meaning to finish Insecure for like a year now, and GoT's about to premiere and it's like...I just can't lol. Reply

like she sells coke? or... Reply

it looks good Reply

omg so excited!! Reply

she looks cute, this looks cute Reply

i love her and lakeith so i been stoked for this. can't wait! apparently the role was written for her. Reply

I'm really excited about this. I've wanted more Jessica Williams in my life for a while. Reply

so excited for Jessica! I will def be watching this. Reply

omg this looks really cute, i'll definitely be checking it out Reply

This looks rly cute. I wish it was a tv show tho tbh lol Reply

Netflix really screwing up with what should be movie and what should be series. Reply

I will find you, love you, marry you and live without shame ... Jessica, please, just let me. Reply

I'm ready. This looks dope. Reply

this looks so awesome Reply

Here for it. Hopefully the reception is positive enough to warrant a show. Reply

The guy with his legs spread on the train... too real. Reply

i love her Reply

idk what this is about but it had me at her motioning the guy to close his legs. Reply

Hft. I love her Reply

