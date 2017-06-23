June 23rd, 2017, 08:19 pm theemii The Incredible Jessica James | Teaser | Netflix Meet Jessica James (played by Jessica Williams). She's pretty, smart, and she's a Coco queen. The Incredible Jessica James premieres on Netflix July 28.source Tagged: black celebrities, film - comedy, film trailer / stills, netflix Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
also, i wish this was a show :(
I'm here for it
I CANNOT
this looks really good tho
Jessica is cute tho.
it looks cute and jessica is always good 🙏🏽
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
and live without shame ...Jessica, please, just let me.
(and yes i know i can google but that's not the point. if others don't know wtf it is they probably won't bother to tune in and i want everyone to)