Guitarist quits band after frontwoman is accused of sexual abuse and assault
Here are some accounts from alleged victims:
Here is another, more public post detailing Markwell's assault (this person posted under their full name on their Facebook account):
It's about time I made this post... Ive been putting it off because honestly I just wish none of this was happening. But we need to talk about it.
In the lgbti+ community, abusers are the insidious evil. After years of feeling like you don't fit, and like there's no one like you, all of a sudden you have a whole world of people who understand. It's often in those early years, getting caught up in all of the new opportunities ahead of you that you are at your most vulnerable. How could somebody who has gone through a whole lifetime of discrimination do something like that? Often people are lured into a false sense of security, and when word does get out about a member of the community, there's a sense of fear and disorder. In these situations, in my experience, fellow lgbti+ people listen and warn others. We band together and build support networks for those hurt. Generally those people are cast out, and their victims are left cautious in what was supposed to be a safe space.
But when it comes to art, things get messy. At times such as these, when the trans and queer communities are in the public eye, and it feels as if the whole world is simply waiting for an excuse to condemn us, it can feel virtually impossible to speak up against people in our own community. Especially those with a public voice. But we must remember that though it feels like we are pushing against the tide, that it is our responsibility to keep going. It is up to us to ensure our community remains safe, for ourselves and those to come. It is simply not fair to force those hurt to hear their r*pist's voice all over the radio, it's not fair to be silent for the sake of representation, or some fear that condemning a public figure could set us back in the fight for recognition. It's not fair to let a known abuser, a known r*pist, reach success without a single consequence... It's not fair to make our youngest lgbti+ members even more vulnerable, for the sake of simplicity.
See the thing is, being young, queer and mentally ill is tough. And often we fuck up. Sometimes you make a mistake, sometimes you drink too much, sometimes in your mistake someone gets hurt. But if and when this happens you have a choice. You can run away, rewrite the past, try and influence people to 'your side' of the story... Or you can do what any decent human being would do. Acknowledge, apologise, change your behaviour so that it never ever happens again, and understand that no one is obligated to forgive you. No matter what.
Ruby has never acknowledged admitted to her actions. She has never shown remorse, and never tried to apologise. She has manipulated her victims and her friends and tried to vindicate herself through lies, as well as running from new social circle to new social circle whenever she is confronted for her actions. She has consistently maintained her abusive behaviour, and nearly every month someone new comes forward with another new story of her abuse.
It would be easy to put it all down to an 18 year olds mistakes. To blame it on substance abuse and mental health etc etc... But it's been three years. Nothing has changed. This isn't a one time fuck up, and it never was, it's a series of consist abuse and a string of hurt people she leaves behind. She's still doing what she has been doing all along, and it doesn't look like she has any reason to stop now.
Don't support Ruby Markwell. Don't support The Football Club. Speak out if you can about what she's done. Don't let her be the voice of our community. Don't allow her to escape the consequences without so much as an apology.
The band and lead singer denied these accusations and released this statement on their official Facebook page:
Additionally, radio station Triple J, who selected the Football Club to play at the Splendour gig posted this on Twitter:
Naturally, there was backlash to this decision and the accusations persisted, which lead to the band losing an opening gig on the Hard Aches' national tour. Here is a statement from the Hard Aches: “In light of recent events, The Football Club will not be performing at tonight’s show at Adelaide Unibar or at any of the remaining shows. We as a band feel very strongly about issues surrounding domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault, and until these issues are resolved we feel this is the best course of action."
The Football Club eventually cancelled upcoming shows, including the major Splendour gig. Ruby released this statement: "Hi, it’s Ruby here. In light of recent events, for the time being, all future Football Club plans are put on hold. We won’t be performing at Splendour in the Grass. We were absolutely thrilled to be invited and would like to thank Splendour, and Triple J Unearthed for the opportunity.
I strongly deny these allegations, and will be dealing with them through the appropriate channels."
Following allegations made against the band online over the last few days, The Football Club will be withdrawing from all future shows, including their appearance at Splendour In The Grass. triple j Unearthed believes this is the right course of action at this time.
This page has required moderation over the past few days to remove potentially defamatory posts, including criminal accusations. It has not been moderated with the intention of silencing commentary: this issue is incredibly complex, and we have heard and listened to the complaints made.
If this has brought up any issues for you personally, here are some places you can go to get help..."
Summary
- Australian band The Football Club won a famous music competition, gaining many new fans and earning a performance slot at the Splendour in the Grass music festival. They're a rising star in the Australian rock music scene.
- The bank is particularly noted for their LGBTQI activism and is fronted by transwoman Ruby Markwell (pink hair). They openly discuss LGBT rights and sexism, and have been vocal about being a voice for LGBTQI people.
- Last week, however, several accused lead singer Ruby Markwell of sexual abuse and assault.
- One of their guitarists (green hair) just quit the band.
Mods, I removed everything from the Daily Mail, so hopefully this goes through.
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:16 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:34 pm (UTC)
I'm not feeling your use of "male", downplaying that women are also abusers, and rapist too.
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:33 pm (UTC)
(sorry for the edits)
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:39 pm (UTC)
huh?
But, do transwomen really need to be included in that? I mean unless there is concrete evidence to say that transwoman are just as prone to violence as cismales, this just feels more like the need to bring attention to the fact that she's male, which I think would otherwise be irrelevant here and feels very unfair.
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:59 pm (UTC)
You should really refrain from speaking over trans woman and it's a shame that you don't understand this.
Edit: it has dawned on me that the study I mentioned it only gonna be above me since I juuust made this comment lol sorry
Edited at 2017-06-23 10:47 pm (UTC)
I'm not at all surprised that this simple statement incited such ire!
good for her. that non-rapist person in pwr bttm needs to take note
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:20 pm (UTC)
http://www.billboard.com/articles/n
That is just such a horrendous burden and to throw it on top of the emotional turmoil that follows abuse...
I can't even imagine what they must be going through.
Edited at 2017-06-23 07:20 pm (UTC)
If it was a dude in an up and coming band with little or no interest to their readership accused of this there would just be another story about Princess Di.
Edited at 2017-06-23 08:15 pm (UTC)