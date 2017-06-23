Guitarist quits band after frontwoman is accused of sexual abuse and assault

It's about time I made this post... Ive been putting it off because honestly I just wish none of this was happening. But we need to talk about it.

In the lgbti+ community, abusers are the insidious evil. After years of feeling like you don't fit, and like there's no one like you, all of a sudden you have a whole world of people who understand. It's often in those early years, getting caught up in all of the new opportunities ahead of you that you are at your most vulnerable. How could somebody who has gone through a whole lifetime of discrimination do something like that? Often people are lured into a false sense of security, and when word does get out about a member of the community, there's a sense of fear and disorder. In these situations, in my experience, fellow lgbti+ people listen and warn others. We band together and build support networks for those hurt. Generally those people are cast out, and their victims are left cautious in what was supposed to be a safe space.

But when it comes to art, things get messy. At times such as these, when the trans and queer communities are in the public eye, and it feels as if the whole world is simply waiting for an excuse to condemn us, it can feel virtually impossible to speak up against people in our own community. Especially those with a public voice. But we must remember that though it feels like we are pushing against the tide, that it is our responsibility to keep going. It is up to us to ensure our community remains safe, for ourselves and those to come. It is simply not fair to force those hurt to hear their r*pist's voice all over the radio, it's not fair to be silent for the sake of representation, or some fear that condemning a public figure could set us back in the fight for recognition. It's not fair to let a known abuser, a known r*pist, reach success without a single consequence... It's not fair to make our youngest lgbti+ members even more vulnerable, for the sake of simplicity.

See the thing is, being young, queer and mentally ill is tough. And often we fuck up. Sometimes you make a mistake, sometimes you drink too much, sometimes in your mistake someone gets hurt. But if and when this happens you have a choice. You can run away, rewrite the past, try and influence people to 'your side' of the story... Or you can do what any decent human being would do. Acknowledge, apologise, change your behaviour so that it never ever happens again, and understand that no one is obligated to forgive you. No matter what.

Ruby has never acknowledged admitted to her actions. She has never shown remorse, and never tried to apologise. She has manipulated her victims and her friends and tried to vindicate herself through lies, as well as running from new social circle to new social circle whenever she is confronted for her actions. She has consistently maintained her abusive behaviour, and nearly every month someone new comes forward with another new story of her abuse.

It would be easy to put it all down to an 18 year olds mistakes. To blame it on substance abuse and mental health etc etc... But it's been three years. Nothing has changed. This isn't a one time fuck up, and it never was, it's a series of consist abuse and a string of hurt people she leaves behind. She's still doing what she has been doing all along, and it doesn't look like she has any reason to stop now.

Don't support Ruby Markwell. Don't support The Football Club. Speak out if you can about what she's done. Don't let her be the voice of our community. Don't allow her to escape the consequences without so much as an apology.

