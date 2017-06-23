carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Seen Leaving Lana Del Rey's Birthday Party


-Bella and Scott were seen holding each other as they left Lana Del Rey's birthday party on Thursday night. (It's unclear why the pop queen invited these two.)
-Scott was seen chugging a bottle of liquor.
-They were also seen holding hands while leaving a house party in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.
-Both Bella and Scott appeared to be drinking as they were seen stumbling and needed support.
-This comes after Bella claimed she "doesn't talk to Scott."
-In a recent interview with Complex, she said that she left him in Cannes because she doesn't "party hardcore."

Source
