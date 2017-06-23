Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Seen Leaving Lana Del Rey's Birthday Party
Scott Disick and Bella Thorne hold hands after leaving Lana Del Rey's birthday party. 👫 https://t.co/nq0LCZDwJ3 pic.twitter.com/Cfmb8XkkHi— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 23, 2017
-Bella and Scott were seen holding each other as they left Lana Del Rey's birthday party on Thursday night. (It's unclear why the pop queen invited these two.)
-Scott was seen chugging a bottle of liquor.
-They were also seen holding hands while leaving a house party in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.
-Both Bella and Scott appeared to be drinking as they were seen stumbling and needed support.
-This comes after Bella claimed she "doesn't talk to Scott."
-In a recent interview with Complex, she said that she left him in Cannes because she doesn't "party hardcore."
Source
Makes sense.
I don't know much about her, but she has ALWAYS struck me as someone who's lost, and just clings to the first available and interested guy.
I hope his dick rots off slowly and painfully.
:p
Bella don't luv haself tho ☹️
Edited at 2017-06-23 06:08 pm (UTC)
Happy bday to my Gemini queen Lana tho!
Edited at 2017-06-23 06:10 pm (UTC)