Snippet of Kesha's New Song "Woman" Leaks!

I'm not feeling this song from this sample, but I'm ready to give it a chance once I hear the high quality version. I'm glad she's back.

This sounds great!

It's surprisingly catchy. I'll always be excited for whatever she puts out.

I like it, reminds me of something else tho.



Edited at 2017-06-23 06:09 pm (UTC)

Here for it!

Is she officially free from Dr Luke?

not contractually, but it seems she is making music and he is allowing her to release it

I need hq version lol

what flops didn't download it before the editor made the video private?? It would have been my very first instinct haha

Right? Omg lol

ikr what is this bootleg iPhone shit

I'M A MOTHER FUCKING WOMAN, BABY ALRIGHT!!!

come thru Kesha Rose.



"Your Love is My Drug" is that song from her that gives me memories and feels when i was first starting to explore outside of my small hometown in Central Cali and started to take weekend trips to LA, getting free drinks left and right, and hoe-ing it up. Summer of 10. *sigh* Reply

that song always makes me think about how my ex tried to make it our song while relating it to how it was the big song before his rehab trip and how he'd just be doing every drug he can to it to celebrate before he had to go.

like jfc i shoulda ran there tbh. i like your association so much better



like jfc i shoulda ran there tbh. i like your association so much better Reply

omw. drug addiction is simply awful. :(

That's my fave song too!!

that sounds magical

So proud of my fave ❤️❤️❤️

sounds like a grower, can't wait

This isn't a #1 pop song, but isn't that half the point of wanting to be free from Dr. Luke?? What do you guys expect?? I personally love it <3

If Kesha has another radio hit it'll make me feel like I'm in high school again.

Yaaas. As someone who was not here for her in the past, I'm glad she's coming back. Fuck Dr. Luke.

is this her joanne era?

but I'm negl, this sounds good Reply

I remember her saying she wants to do a country album ever since her debut came out lol.

i just want ha to succeed once again :'(!!!

Ooh I like it! I really want her to succeed

This sounds good!

Pop music was so much better when Kesha was on the charts. Reply

Can someone please give me a summary of how the stuff with doctor luke all ended? I thought she lost to legal battle? But also he was dropped from Sony? Has anyone major worked with him since? Katy didn't work with him for her newest album right? I feel like I need some clarification please!

Okay, I'm going from memory:



1) the battle isn't over - he has deposed the fan behind "free kesha now" twitter / movement because Dr. Luke thinks Kesha's family paid the person running the account. I just looked up the latest court files and the normal depositions are due on the 30th, and then some other depositions by the end of July including "Other Recording Artist" which is Katy Perry according to past documents.



2) He was demoted from being the CEO of his label imprint but not dropped, which I assume is to save face while he makes money under the table



3) Uhhh not outright, but I wouldn't doubt he's in the studio and just not getting credit. A lot of his inner circle is still working with big names.



4) Katy didn't work with him, unless you count the writer who is signed to his publishing label. Reply

this reminds me of xtina a little bit?



can't wait to hear the hq version. i just want kesha to sing whatever she wants and be happy. Reply

I'm not feeling it but I'm ready for her to come back

i need it, i want it, i craaave it. i am ready for her music now!

um, your username is incredible, i'm very jealous of it, and am in the middle of my annual rewatch.

haha thanks! while most people hated her character, i adored her and the show. i miss it so i do a marathon once a year. also, i love your kesha icon! ;)

She was my faaaaaavourite. And thanks! 8D

How does one support Kesha but not the bad doctor

all the pop gorls going for their joanne aesthetics now

That's great! I'm surprised it isn't bigger news that Kesha is being allowed to put out new music.

