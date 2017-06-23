Snippet of Kesha's New Song "Woman" Leaks!
After a long and exhausting battle against Dr. Luke and her label, Kesha is finally coming back to pop!! A snippet from her new song and music video, "Woman," recently leaked, which she co-directed with her brother Logan. YouTube has deleted the LQ version, but you can still watch a short clip. Are you ready for her comeback?
I do what I want
Say what you say
I work real hard every day
I’m a motherfuckin’ woman, baby, alright
I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight.
*Click here for a slightly longer version on Instagram!*
Source, 2
Edited at 2017-06-23 06:09 pm (UTC)
"Your Love is My Drug" is that song from her that gives me memories and feels when i was first starting to explore outside of my small hometown in Central Cali and started to take weekend trips to LA, getting free drinks left and right, and hoe-ing it up. Summer of 10. *sigh*
like jfc i shoulda ran there tbh. i like your association so much better
but I'm negl, this sounds good
Pop music was so much better when Kesha was on the charts.
1) the battle isn't over - he has deposed the fan behind "free kesha now" twitter / movement because Dr. Luke thinks Kesha's family paid the person running the account. I just looked up the latest court files and the normal depositions are due on the 30th, and then some other depositions by the end of July including "Other Recording Artist" which is Katy Perry according to past documents.
2) He was demoted from being the CEO of his label imprint but not dropped, which I assume is to save face while he makes money under the table
3) Uhhh not outright, but I wouldn't doubt he's in the studio and just not getting credit. A lot of his inner circle is still working with big names.
4) Katy didn't work with him, unless you count the writer who is signed to his publishing label.
can't wait to hear the hq version. i just want kesha to sing whatever she wants and be happy.
Of course I'm excited for this, but I'm moreso happy for her. I am so ready for this.