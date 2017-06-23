The Usual ::Ke$ha::

Snippet of Kesha's New Song "Woman" Leaks!



After a long and exhausting battle against Dr. Luke and her label, Kesha is finally coming back to pop!! A snippet from her new song and music video, "Woman," recently leaked, which she co-directed with her brother Logan. YouTube has deleted the LQ version, but you can still watch a short clip. Are you ready for her comeback?

I do what I want
Say what you say
I work real hard every day
I’m a motherfuckin’ woman, baby, alright
I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight.

*Click here for a slightly longer version on Instagram!*

Source, 2
Tagged: , ,