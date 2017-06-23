i watched the doc of this and it was pretty interesting



i also liked the snapchat filters they had of this yesterday so i'll probably check it out Reply

Thread

Link

what is the documentary called? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

G.L.O.W.: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved the documentary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm trying to wait until sunday to binge with my friend while we play cards and eat Chinese food. i'm pretty excited Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited to watch this w/ my husband over the weekend. He loves Alison Brie & I'm excited to support a role for Marianna Palka! She's been posting so excitedly on Instagram leading up to the premiere.



Edited at 2017-06-23 06:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

For everyone who, like me, considers Chessy from "The Parent Trap" an iconic character, know that Lisa Ann Walter is in #Glow Ep 5 pic.twitter.com/uUpr7l6plp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 23. Juni 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao such a random ass character to stan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her too! I feel like I haven't ever seen her in anything else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm also a Chessy stan, so I'm excited about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Iconic character" lol cmon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO ME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is iconic tho, one mof my favorite parts of that movie tbh.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought her name was jessie lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup me too. I've seen the movie a countless number of times and just realized this wasn't her name.



Edited at 2017-06-23 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm only on episode 1 but I'm loving it so far! Alison looks so different to me now. I think it's the weight loss.



Edited at 2017-06-23 06:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i've never watched any of her live action work before (only voice work) but i couldn't get over how different she looks compared to the community gifs i've seen over the years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's lost a ton of weight since Community and Mad Men. It's all in her face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i've never kept up w her but she looks so different to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait to start watching this tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks very topical but also fun. i'm psyched! the last few things i've watched because of alison were pretty terrible but i'm always here for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'm gonna watch this tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

daaang that's Audrey from American Gods! yassss Reply

Thread

Link

tbh when i first saw the trailer i wasn't sold because i hate wrestling. i gave the pilot a try last night though to support my girl betty gilpin and really enjoyed it! i can't wait to binge watch the rest tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

betty <3 she's sf underrated and i love her sfmmmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! its shameful how underappreciated she is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supposed to be a heat wave here this weekend so I'm probably going to stay inside with the air con and binge this. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm about to start episode 3. I like it so far.



Edited at 2017-06-23 06:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm watching it now and it's pretty fun. I'm enjoying it so far. Reply

Thread

Link

I havent been interested in the promos but the length alone makes me feel like I should give it a shot.



The cast seems wildly random and I dig it. Reply

Thread

Link