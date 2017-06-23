ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, June 22, 2017:
- Jesse Williams Fights for Joint Physical Custody Amid Divorce From Aryn Drake-Lee
- Celebs React to Senate GOP's Healthcare Bill
- Halsey defends her collab with Migos' Quavo: "I don't think he's inherently homophobic"
- Instagram fitness model Rebecca Burger killed by an exploding whipped cream canister
- Johnny Depp jokes "When is the last time an actor assassinated a president?"
- Bill Cosby to Hold ‘Town Halls’ on Sexual Assault Following Mistrial
- ONTD Original: 10 cringe worthy scenes from Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
I'm hoping to get mcdonald's for late lunch/dinner after my doctor's appt bc I want a giant chocolate milkshake.
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Lunch: maybe leftover tofu tacos
Dinner: Jackfruit tacos.
I really like tacos/they easy to make
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
lunch: left over pasta
dinner: bbq apparently?
snack: bailey's espresso rn
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
Re: HUNGRY!
I've literally never seen that person here before lol.
and her fucking selfie icon can go back to 2007 WHERE IT BELONGS.
You got: Pit Bull
You’re ridiculously lovable and loyal. Sure, you might feel misunderstood at times, but what’s important is that you’ve got a good heart. Once people get to know you, they instantly love you. Plus, you’re the best cuddle buddy around!
idk if i'm very cuddly tho
Breaking news: There isn’t a bad bone in your body! You’re the sweetest soul who has ever visited the dog park. You can get a lil’ over excited sometimes but you’re just enthusiastic about life! Plus, you’re extremely loyal. Your friends are lucky to have you!
lol I'll take it, I love labs!
No matter how old you get, you will always play like a puppy! And you’ve got a zest for life that is unmatched in other dog breeds. You love making new friends and having adventures. Plus, you’re straight-up stunning. You might be one of the most photogenic doggos out there!
You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.
You’re an energetic, fluffy lion who loves to play ALL DAY. You’re patient, majestic, and gentle. There’s nothing you love more than flopping down near the fire or bed after a long day at the park. Despite your size, you’re still convinced you're a lap dog and it’s honestly hilarious!
You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.
You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.
im short like a corgi. so i think that's accurate.
Border Collie:
You’re a straight-up genius. But, seriously. You’re a problem solver who never stops until you find a solution. You’re always on the move and sometimes it can feel like your brain (and body) is moving in hyper-speed! Go! Fetch!
This quiz is incorrect tbh.
Edited at 2017-06-23 04:43 pm (UTC)
You’re a highly-intelligent pup who just so happens to have the most beautiful eyes ever! Not only that, but you’re versatile and can easily adjust to changes. If someone were to put a challenge in front of you, you’d tackle it without hesitation!
accurate.
also, why did most of those ink blots look like vaginas
i won't fall for it
You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.
I appreciate this answer.
You’re a highly-intelligent pup who just so happens to have the most beautiful eyes ever! Not only that, but you’re versatile and can easily adjust to changes. If someone were to put a challenge in front of you, you’d tackle it without hesitation!
You’re a small, mighty pup who has a great sense of humor. And you can be mischievous when you want to be! You love to party it up but you also love just chillin’ at home, cuddled up on the couch. Let’s be real: You crave constant attention. But you deserve it! Just look at how cute you are!
You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype
You’re a small, mighty pup who has a great sense of humor. And you can be mischievous when you want to be! You love to party it up but you also love just chillin’ at home, cuddled up on the couch. Let’s be real: You crave constant attention. But you deserve it! Just look at how cute you are!
has anyone used Zombies, Run! app? Is it fun/did it make you want to get out there and workout? I need more motivation, tbh.
I've been using it for years and really love it. It makes me excited to run bc you collect things as you go an there's a story to go along with it. I also really love zombies in general so that helps lol.
They're trying to get her blood sugar under control.
I hope everyone else is having a good Friday & I'm sending love to you & all your pets <3
Sending wishes and love back to you and your kitty <33
it's an unholy combination of 200-late hipsters, tech bros, soundcloud djs, and rednecks from the suburbs
idk why i'm surprised though but i have matched with literally no men aside from accidentally super-liking someone and am talking to a girl but not really romantically
NYCers
Re: NYCers
Re: NYCers
Re: NYCers
Re: NYCers
Re: NYCers
there are some actors that just aren't...good...though
I didn't watch it in the 90's cuz I was a tween when the show came on, and I didn't really watch a lot of American tv, but I would see ads for it.
mood
Re: mood
Re: mood
Re: mood