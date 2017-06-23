ONTD Roundup

What's for breakfast/lunch/dinner/etc? Reply

Kao pad horapa (spicy Thai fried rice). NOMS

Cereal & mango



I'm hoping to get mcdonald's for late lunch/dinner after my doctor's appt bc I want a giant chocolate milkshake.

eggs and potatoes with tea, probably

someone brought Krispy Kreme to the office today and I'm sooo thankful I can resist their donuts

For breakfast I had toast with garlic herb cream cheese and totally fucked up my coffee. Lunch is tbd.

I had Panda Express for lunch. Making lobster ravioli for dinner.

Big Greek salad for lunch. My husband is out tonight, and I'm thinking of making a fancy cheese plate for myself instead of dinner :)

probably a chobani flip for brekkie. idk about anything else yet. besides a pink lady apple for a snack at some point

An everything pizza. Yes, the whole thing. A medium. My metabolism stays slaying.

Smoothie and cereal for breakfast





Lunch: maybe leftover tofu tacos



Dinner: Jackfruit tacos.



I really like tacos/they easy to make

Arepas with chicken and avocado

I had coffee for breakfast; will probably get some orzo salad for lunch

green curry chicken

Green rice and sweet and sour pork. I made a new IG account just to share pics of the food I made ahah idk why no one is following it, but I just want to spam ig w more food pics ‎

sushi for lunch!

kimchi jigae, rice and fried fish

breakfast: cappuccino

lunch: left over pasta

dinner: bbq apparently?



snack: bailey's espresso rn

Banana and yogurt for breakfast, garlic bread and spaghetti for lunch

subway ham&turkey& swiss on italian herb and cheese. baked lays. cheese cake cookie. water.

Char siu, rice, and steamed baby bok choy for dinner.

Panera half and half - turkey bacon bravo sandwich and broccoli and cheddar soup

Ahhh I love "y'all need to get a life" threads. So entertaining, but I feel like they never happen here anymore! http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6681721.html?thread=18349600121#t1834960 0121

I'm still rolling at ONTD having "Nazi type requirements" 😂

hahaha that one made me rme extra hard

I'm old enough to remember when ONTD used to be cutting edge and cool.



I've literally never seen that person here before lol.

omg yes! I saw that this morning and I'm loving it! The vaseline comment is A+

That bitch sounded fucking stupid.



and her fucking selfie icon can go back to 2007 WHERE IT BELONGS.

It always seems to be the ones with a selfie in their icon saying the weirdest things.

lol. I love when random users pop in. <3

Buzzfeed quiz: What kind of dog would you be?



You got: Pit Bull

You're ridiculously lovable and loyal. Sure, you might feel misunderstood at times, but what's important is that you've got a good heart. Once people get to know you, they instantly love you. Plus, you're the best cuddle buddy around!

i got the same one



idk if i'm very cuddly tho

i only like cuddling a select few ppl!

You got: Labrador Retriever

Breaking news: There isn't a bad bone in your body! You're the sweetest soul who has ever visited the dog park. You can get a lil' over excited sometimes but you're just enthusiastic about life! Plus, you're extremely loyal. Your friends are lucky to have you!



lol I'll take it, I love labs!

You got: Siberian Husky

No matter how old you get, you will always play like a puppy! And you've got a zest for life that is unmatched in other dog breeds. You love making new friends and having adventures. Plus, you're straight-up stunning. You might be one of the most photogenic doggos out there!

You got: Corgi

You're so adorable that it's borderline mesmerizing. There's just something about your lil' booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You're so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.

You got: Bernese Mountain Dog

You're an energetic, fluffy lion who loves to play ALL DAY. You're patient, majestic, and gentle. There's nothing you love more than flopping down near the fire or bed after a long day at the park. Despite your size, you're still convinced you're a lap dog and it's honestly hilarious!

Parent

You got: Corgi



You're so adorable that it's borderline mesmerizing. There's just something about your lil' booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You're so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.

You got: Corgi

You're so adorable that it's borderline mesmerizing. There's just something about your lil' booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You're so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.



im short like a corgi. so i think that's accurate.

The "pick a carb" category was way too hard for me.





Border Collie:

You're a straight-up genius. But, seriously. You're a problem solver who never stops until you find a solution. You're always on the move and sometimes it can feel like your brain (and body) is moving in hyper-speed! Go! Fetch!



This quiz is incorrect tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:43 pm (UTC)

Yaaas I'm a Siberian Husky

You got: Australian Shepherd



You're a highly-intelligent pup who just so happens to have the most beautiful eyes ever! Not only that, but you're versatile and can easily adjust to changes. If someone were to put a challenge in front of you, you'd tackle it without hesitation!



accurate. also, why did most of those ink blots look like vaginas

i see you



i won't fall for it Reply

You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.



I appreciate this answer.



You got: CorgiYou’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype.I appreciate this answer. Reply

You got: Australian Shepherd

You’re a highly-intelligent pup who just so happens to have the most beautiful eyes ever! Not only that, but you’re versatile and can easily adjust to changes. If someone were to put a challenge in front of you, you’d tackle it without hesitation! Reply

You got: French Bulldog



You’re a small, mighty pup who has a great sense of humor. And you can be mischievous when you want to be! You love to party it up but you also love just chillin’ at home, cuddled up on the couch. Let’s be real: You crave constant attention. But you deserve it! Just look at how cute you are! Reply

I got Siberian Husky! and it's cool because i had one <3 Reply

You got: Corgi

You’re so adorable that it’s borderline mesmerizing. There’s just something about your lil’ booty and short legs that make people lose their minds. And could blame them? You’re so charismatic and majestic! You, my friend, are a pup who truly lives up to the hype Reply

I'm a motherfucking Corgi!!!!!!! Hell yeah, no offense to my dog but I love Corgis Reply

You got: French Bulldog

You’re a small, mighty pup who has a great sense of humor. And you can be mischievous when you want to be! You love to party it up but you also love just chillin’ at home, cuddled up on the couch. Let’s be real: You crave constant attention. But you deserve it! Just look at how cute you are! Reply

has anyone used Zombies, Run! app? Is it fun/did it make you want to get out there and workout? I need more motivation, tbh. has anyone used Zombies, Run! app? Is it fun/did it make you want to get out there and workout? I need more motivation, tbh. Reply

it just an audio element to your running game. Reply

I've been using it for years and really love it. It makes me excited to run bc you collect things as you go an there's a story to go along with it. I also really love zombies in general so that helps lol. Reply

I love zombies as well! I tried listening to a podcast yesterday, and while it was fun, I want something..more fun? I just need to start working out more. I plan on trying pilates, but I'm going to ask my massage therapist if it's alright first. I can't reach high or lift anything heavy right now :( Reply

Parent

Me with my friends that are one year younger than me pic.twitter.com/LSbWba0xIc — hn (@haboonnur) June 21, 2017

Reply

i am *heart eyes* for this photo Reply

this is the cutest. mahershala is bae Reply

It's so annoying when you've apologized for something you've done and the person keeps harping about it. Reply

LOL you are on the wrong site for that opinion. Reply

lol, mte Reply

depends on what you did though lol Reply

i cant believe june is almost over. also, im v happy it's friday. happy friday ontd! Reply

My kitty cat is at the vet for the 3rd straight day so I'm bummed 😿



They're trying to get her blood sugar under control.



I hope everyone else is having a good Friday & I'm sending love to you & all your pets <3

Reply

I hope it gets figured out soon bb! Being home without your pet is so rough. Reply

Aww, I'm so sorry hun. I had to take my cat to the vet yesterday and the whole day without him felt weird.



Sending wishes and love back to you and your kitty <33 Reply

i bit the bullet and dled tinder and my word are the men here awful

it's an unholy combination of 200-late hipsters, tech bros, soundcloud djs, and rednecks from the suburbs

idk why i'm surprised though but i have matched with literally no men aside from accidentally super-liking someone and am talking to a girl but not really romantically Reply

ughhhhh accidental super-likes are the worst! I wish there were a way to undo it instead of just waiting to see if they match with you and then unmatching them :/ Reply

are you in the bay area. That description was sooo bay area, lmao. Reply

austin which is now 80% people who could not afford CA and live here now Reply

Parent

Hey guys, where do you donate your clothes? Moving next week and looking to donate soon. Was just gonna go to Goodwill Reply

A local church is always having drives where I live in Brooklyn Reply

If you have professional clothes you can look up an org that donates that kind of attire for women who need it for interviews/jobs! Reply

I like to donate to housing works Reply

I am not an NYCer but if there's a women's shelter near you that would be a great place. Reply

i've been going through thredup recently Reply

Just one more week and I'm free from summer school! I have 3 big papers, a short paper, a few quizzes, a presentation, and a final. I'm trying to keep it together but I'm so stressed. I wish I had the money to go stay at a hotel on the beach for a few days. Reply

My great aunt (my grandma's sister) died and I feel awful that I can't make it to the funeral, because I'd have to travel 8 hours and I have a trial next week. My grandma talked to her sister every day and I feel so sad for her. Even when life is long, it sometimes feels so short. Reply

i watched the pilot for Twin Peaks the other day and omg the acting was so awkward? i read that it's on purpose, but idk if i'm into it? but i feel like i need to keep going since it's so well liked by my peers, idk Reply

it is, it took me a while to get into it but david lynch uses bad/overacting as a stylistic thing a lot

there are some actors that just aren't...good...though Reply

David Lynch and his fans are awkward, that's why they like it.





I didn't watch it in the 90's cuz I was a tween when the show came on, and I didn't really watch a lot of American tv, but I would see ads for it.







Reply

i just watched the pilot too and actually really enjoyed the awkwardness lol Reply

i watched the first two or so episodes of twin peaks with my boyfriend a few years ago and i hated it so much. i understand it is deliberate but that doesnt mean i have to enjoy it. Reply

I walked 15 km yesterday and 18 km the day before. My feet are killing me, I need better shoes, since I was just wearing my chucks and they have no support. Reply

and i complain about walking 3 km lol. that's good for you, sis, keep being #healthy Reply

thanks! since it's gotten warmer I'm trying to walk at least a km or two every day. I really outdid myself this week! now it stopped raining around here so I'm gonna take a walk soon (prob not a long one tho lol my poor feet) Reply

damn bish, that's awesome. Reply

my mood



Reply

ohh, i really liked this! i've never heard of them before. they remind me of this band that i love called The Aces



Reply

