The View talks about 45's recent comment about Comey tapes

New: The Senate Intel Committee is holding a hearing next week on Russian interference in recent and future European elections. pic.twitter.com/PIBlv6x9Hx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 23, 2017

I'm ready for that Friday news dump. I feel like it's been some time since we've gotten a bombshell from WaPo or the NYT Reply

There was a big news dump this morning! Reply

I'm just catching up now. lol the NYT is saying Tr*mp indicates the tweet he made about these Comey tapes was meant to affect Comey's testimony?



How. Many. Different. Ways. can this rancid fucking jack-o-lantern obstruct justice??



TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK Reply

Fuckin' Comey and his pap stroll into the front entrance into the New York Times building. He's the former FBI Director - he could have easily gone in a back way - he wanted to be seen, LoL. Oh well, I hope it shook Trump seeing those photos before the real reason for it came out. Reply

The FBI is examining real estate deals involving Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman https://t.co/PANBQnAo9k pic.twitter.com/77l5mmse9n — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 23, 2017

Edit: LoL, I'm running on empty today and didn't realize y'all were on top of this 6 hours ago!



Edited at 2017-06-23 09:13 pm (UTC) Reply

It's pretty incredible they managed to obtain the direct written order of Putin telling his people to hack the election so Trump can win. Reply

FINCEN IS DOING WORK BY THE WAY. Reply

whaaaat?? link pls!!! Reply

but it could have been anyone! Reply

LINK WHAT Reply

Jed is such a one layer thinker it's maddening. Reply

she might not be leaving soon if sara is pregnant. -_- Reply

I love Sara 😭 Reply

Sara is a treasure. Reply

What I don't understand is why everyone is just taking him at his word that there are no tapes. I'm not saying the tapes definitely exist, I'm just saying that 45* lies about EVERYTHING. Reply

if they existed, he probably destroyed them because they only would have made him look bad Reply

But you know he would have given them to someone else to destroy, and all of these assholes he picked would have made copies to throw him under the bus to protect themselves.



Edited at 2017-06-23 05:26 pm (UTC) Reply

he's such an asshole and this is proof that he's delusional and there is no strategy behind anything with this administration. they are all a bunch of incompetent morons. if our country wasnt at stake i could maybe laugh at this cluster fuck but damn if i aint upset at what these fuckwads are doing.



also, do i bother calling Cruz and Cornyn about the health care bill? they are both so far up trumps ass i dont think a call will matter. Reply

I'm in Texas as well. I'm debating calling but I'm pretty sure it won't matter. Reply

im in texas too and thats exactly how i feel about our senators. altho im trying to find the right bible scriptures to fax to ted cruz a so called christian Reply

oooo yes if you find some good ones would you pass them on to me?? i would def be down for emailing, faxing or even reciting those verses to his staff/him to show his hypocrisy. Reply

Putin denied meddling in the U.S. election. The CIA caught him doing just that. https://t.co/LacEmLh50E — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 23, 2017

this fucking walking cancer on humanity istg Reply

I'm going to throw a party when this moose and squirrel motherfucker finally does Earth a favor and dies Reply

Evil never dies. Reply

"moose and squirrel motherfucker" Reply

Literally 99% of what comes out of his mouth is a damn lie, and people had the nerve to question Comey's integrity? I'm still not over seeing disabled people ripped out of their wheelchairs and arrested. I'm so mad at everything. Reply

"Pence would be a worse for the US than 45" really? can someone be worse? idk anything about him other than that he's a racist, homophobic possible psychopath, but since that describs about 90% of the republican party that doesn't tell me much. Reply

VIDEO IS NOW IN THE POST. I MESSED UP. T_T Reply

yeah, it's like choose your poison...Trump has done so much damage in so little time that I'm not sure what will even be left for him to destroy? Pence is scary on the domestic front but Trump is more dangerous to the whole world, imo. He has no self control and is completely ignorant about geopolitics, other cultures, etc. Reply

I think he would be worse for the U.S. but much better for the world. At least we wouldn't have to worry about him getting allies killed because he can't keep his mouth shut for two minutes in front of the Russians. Reply

that's kinda how I see it. Pence will continue to fuck us over but hopefully we won't take the rest of the world down AS QUICKLY with us.



45 is so damn unstable I am constantly paranoid he's going to push something to the point of no return internationally Reply

Mte. Pence would fuck us over, but I wouldn't be as concerned about him having the nuclear codes as I am with Trump. Reply

His tick tick tick tweets always get me hyped lol Reply

"Expected magnitude of the detonation" got me PERCHED. Reply

Do his teasers ever play out? Reply

I want whoever to play him to have a playful personality in the movie(s). Reply

lmao this guy is funny af Reply

KING WITTES STRIKES AGAIN! He's fucking hilarious and I choose to believe he lit a tiny, tiny canon just for the sake of adding an extra something to his Tweet. Reply

Trump saying him lying about tapes made Comey tell the truth... did this bitch not just spend weeks saying he lied? Reply

you're looking for logic where there has never ever been anything resembling logic Reply

I'm preparing myself for President Ryan. Reply

Then of course we'd have President Hatch. The whole line of succession is fucked at this point

I don't think Ryan is involved tbh. I think he's using the circus around the WH to get his own agenda across. I think this shit, as far as line of succession, stops at Pence. Reply

Me too, and I'm not looking forward to it. Reply

If we flip the House and hold out for 2018, we could have a Dem President if both Trump and Pence go down. This is my pet scenario. Reply

This stuff usually takes awhile, so if it drags out into 2018... and we can take back the House... President Pelosi anyone? Reply

Guess again. He's just as dirty. We're looking at President Hatch. Reply

how did you guys went from Obama to a guy who can't even form one coherent sentence Reply

Ask white ppl Reply

White backlash is a helluva drug. Reply

White people Reply

sometimes I think we picked up a cursed tiki idol and fucked ourselves Reply

it's like a genie wish that went wrong Reply

Racist backlash tbh Reply

I'm so fucking livid over this health care bill. Reply

wow that first video... incredible Reply

"Right"

"Right"



The first video omfg Reply

hoooowling at some of these when i should really be scared of th current healthcare situation sad! Reply

That first video, man. It breaks my heart. That constituent is so polite and reasonable and it makes no difference. Tax cuts for the rich are clearly more important. Reply

The opioid addiction treatment only gets 2* billion for 1 year in the bill..like.. Reply

https://www.thenation.com/article/did-t he-opioid-epidemic-help-donald-trump-win/



'Still, economic decline in many of the counties that swung unexpectedly towards Trump predates the Obama administration. So does the surge in deaths of despair: Anne Case and Angus Deaton, Princeton economics professors who documented the trend, trace it back to the late 1990s. Sam Quinones, journalist and author of Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic, notes that in southern Ohio Trump ran away with counties that Romney barely won, though employment has picked up in the last few years. That region was once the pill-mill capital of the country; since the last election, heroin (and media coverage of it) has spread, with deadly consequences. Even if that trauma is tied to decades-old economic trends, it feels new, its urgency unmatched by the sluggish response from politicians.'



https://www.thenation.com/article/did-t he-opioid-epidemic-help-donald-trump-win/

'Still, economic decline in many of the counties that swung unexpectedly towards Trump predates the Obama administration. So does the surge in deaths of despair: Anne Case and Angus Deaton, Princeton economics professors who documented the trend, trace it back to the late 1990s. Sam Quinones, journalist and author of Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic, notes that in southern Ohio Trump ran away with counties that Romney barely won, though employment has picked up in the last few years. That region was once the pill-mill capital of the country; since the last election, heroin (and media coverage of it) has spread, with deadly consequences. Even if that trauma is tied to decades-old economic trends, it feels new, its urgency unmatched by the sluggish response from politicians.'

That lady who was talking to the dead eyed congresswoman was awesome. Most opioid addicts are in red states.

Well don't you see? How are their buddies, the pharmaceutical CEOs, supposed to make any money if nobody is addicted to their pills? Reply

ugh he's such a gross piece of shit Reply

lol Reply

Ewwww just reading that tweet makes me want to take a shower. No one wants your hugs, Ted, not even your own daughter! Reply

Edited at 2017-06-23 05:51 pm (UTC) Reply

lmfao what is happening to his legs tho! Reply

