[politics] comey:shrug

The View talks about 45's recent comment about Comey tapes


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday. The panel talks about 45's comments in regards to tapes about recording ex-FBI Director James Comey. He is now saying that he did not make any and do not have any.

They then talk about how Sen. Franken said that Pence would be worse for the US than 45. Lastly, they react about the protesting at Mitch McConnell's office.

[BEWARE JED AND PAULA COMBO THIS FRIDAY!]



SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
