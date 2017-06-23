LGBT icon the Babadook to get his own dildo
An LA special effects artist is trying to crowdfund a new dildo called the BabaDong based off the titular character from 'The Babadook', who has since become an LGBT icon after Netflix accidentally classified his film.
If the crowdfunding is successful, the creator plans to donate 10% of the money to The Lambert House, a Seattle-based center for LGBTQ+ youth that refers them to LGBT-friendly shelters, transitional housing, job training, GED programs, and low-cost colleges.
More info and NSFW images at the Source
(I feel shame after typing that lmao)
I love that the Babadook is an LGBT icon now, but really??? That dildo is more terrifying than the actual Babadook.