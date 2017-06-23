Magneto

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite devs on the lack of X-Men characters



In an interview with Gamespot, the devs were asked about the lack of X-Men characters in the upcoming Marvel/Capcom game.

Associate producer Peter Rosas said, "If you were to actually think about it, these characters are just functions. They're just doing things. Magneto, case and point, is a favorite because he has eight-way dash and he's really fast, right? So our more technical players, all they want to do is triangle jump and that kind of stuff. Well guess what, Nova can do the same thing, Captain Marvel can do the same thing. Ultron can do the same thing. Go ahead and try them out."

Producer Michael Evans added, "The X-Men stuff, [I] can't talk to," before saying "Your modern Marvel fan, maybe they don't even remember some of the X-Men characters, but they know some of the Guardians characters or Black Panther. You know what I mean? Captain Marvel may seem like a strange pick, but she's fantastic. She fits the gameplay. She fits the story, and [Marvel is] gonna be really pushing her as a strong female lead all the way up into the movie. We're trying to take everything into account and choose the best characters."

