Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite devs on the lack of X-Men characters

1) we know why, marvel stooge

2) "Your modern Marvel fan, maybe they don't even remember some of the X-Men characters" embarrassing



did they manage to shoehorn any inhumans into this farce of a mvc game? Reply

A very stupid statement indeed. Reply

IDK, but the Inhumans are going to have a big role in the new Marvel Lego game which is also apparently omitting the X-Men.



Edited at 2017-06-23 05:31 pm (UTC)

I wish the interviewer pointed out that the last game had Rocket Raccoon before the GotG movie was even announced along with 'well-known' characters like MODOK and Taskmaster Reply

Dude just admit that Marvel is blacklisting X-Men characters bc FOX owns the film rights and they're trying to strangle FOX enough so that they give back the right to Marvel or so that they at least work with Marvel like Sony is finally doing with Spider-Man.



"Your modern Marvel fan, maybe they don't even remember some of the X-Men characters... If you were to actually think about it, these characters are just functions. They're just doing things."



NOPE. Modern Marvel fans are still 20-30 somethings like myself and we definitely remember the X-Men. wtf is this nonsense?? This will not help the backlash at all. And saying that people don't want Magneto, just the same moves??? Please stop talking. I can already tell this game is going to be as soulless as these answers.



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:20 pm (UTC)

lol those quotes about people not knowing xmen characters...really? Even non comic book fans know who wolverine / magneto / storm are in a vague sense. I can't tbh. Reply

'Dude just admit that Marvel is blacklisting X-Men characters bc FOX owns the film rights and they're trying to strangle FOX enough so that they give back the right to Marvel or so that they at least work with Marvel like Sony is finally doing with Spider-Man.'



I think they're slowly starting to ease up. They're making more X-Men toys now and they recently showed up in Future Fight. Maybe it's because they're realizing no one gives a shit about the Inhumans and the upcoming show is going to be a huge failure. Reply

Right? Like, people would understand if they admitted it. But to say people don't care about the X-Men... LMAO. Especially when it comes to Marvel vs. Capcom in particular -- Storm and Wolverine have always been go-to characters for Marvel v. Capcom games.



I was watching the video WhatCulture made on this and they raised a good point-- ok, sure, maybe we have to deal with only Disney Marvel characters right now. But that STILL doesn't explain the tiny roster. Where are the rest of the GOTG?? Not even Drax or Starlord made the cut? No Black Widow, but we get shitty Hawkeye? Reply

Lmao they're so stupid. Saying the truth wouldn't even get backlash at this point. We know what you're doing. Reply

......................................

who's. da** f****** fault. is . that!



flamesonthesideofmyface.gif at this whole post



when will they admit they're just being children and destroying one of marvel's biggest legacies

when will they pay for it Reply

What kind of bullshit answers. They should explain why everyone looks fucjing hideous for a fighting game in 2017. Reply

injustice 2 set an impossible standard 😎 Reply

Aside from the fact that he has his DMC3 look again (at least give him his DMC4 look, Capcom), why is his head so tiny? I can't believe they did this to Dante:Aside from the fact that he has his DMC3 look again (at least give him his DMC4 look, Capcom), why is his head so tiny? Reply

Isn't DMC3 technically the first game? Like let that man age.



Edited at 2017-06-23 08:15 pm (UTC)

Exactly right. Give me old man Dante, Capcom.



It's also weird that they kept this Dante, but didn't include Vergil. Especially since he was such a popular character to use. Reply

Chun Li looks so weird. I think it's the eyes. Reply

I guess it's my time for the urn. Reply

lollllll Reply

Funny thing is there is a big event in Future Fight right now with the X-Men.



Also no1curr about Carol despite Marvel trying to make her a thing. Trying to pretend your average fan is more familiar with her over the X-Men is hilarious.



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:30 pm (UTC)

Yet somehow Marvel managed to shoehorn the Inhumans into the X-men event. I mean no one even cared about them during IvX so why would they care about the many other time. Reply

I forgot about this until now. I just watched the trailers and uhhh wtf? Why does it look like budget knock-off?? I know it's still not complete, but the trailers suck. Reply

MVC2 days were so fun, they shoulda just stopped there

I played so much MvC2 at the arcade when I was a kid. It was a staple of my childhood.



Now I have that "Gonna take you for a riiiiiide" song stuck in my head. Reply

That "modern x-men fans dunno most of the charas" is such a dumbass excuse, like, even people who are not fans prob watched the movies and know who the fuck wolverine, beast, mystique, magneto, storm, jean, cyclops, rogue, etc. are Reply

Mte because it's not like there haven't been 2 blockbuster movies in the past 5 years and there aren't stil like 20 X-related comics being published by marvel.



At least Marvel hasn't done the X-men as dirty as they have the Fantastic Four.



Edited at 2017-06-23 05:05 pm (UTC)

lmao this is the worst excuse, just admit this game is a giant ad for MCU Reply

even in that case there's still half the GOTG missing, and no Black Widow (though that's less surprising as she gets fucked over on the reg). I dunno wtf Capcom is doing over there. Reply

they're all (except peter) featured in story mode and will probably be playable once the final roster is released. Reply

Lmao they sure as hell know them better than the Inhumans. Deadpool and Logan kind of show this is a bullshit excuse, anyway. Reply

They can push Captain Marvel all the want as long as they don't make her my ambassador.



But that quote about the X-Men is blasphemy! Marvel can shit all they want on them, people will still plant their asses in theater seats to see the Fox movies. Reply

I actually feel personally offended by him saying modern Marvel fans might not even remember the X-Men. Like wtf? There are still X-Men movies coming out like even the children nowadays know who the X-Men are. X-Men has always been my favorite comic property because there's so many characters there's someone for everyone to relate to plus the themes of mutant hatred serving as symbolism for racism, sexism, and homophobia are so good. I'm only 25 but the X-Men have had a much bigger impact on my life than the bullshit Avengers or really anything that's a part of the MCU. So he can fuck off with this foolish nonsense. Reply

What fucking bullshit



Marvel are evil with their treatment of the X-men, characters who literally kept them publishing in the 80's



And I'm not even going into how disrespectful it is to fans Reply

Fuck the Inhumans.



I've been an X-men fan for shit, almost 20 years. I love the Avengers. And Fox has done some shitty things with the X-men movies, but come the fuck on.



Marvel is a mess. Idk who is making all these decisions that are so bad that Disney had to step in and separate the MCU out of their hands, the pissed on the Fantastic 4 franchise repeatedly, they are fucking the X-men over. all it does in the end is take money out of their hands. I know they're thinking, well 15 years from now when we get all our rights back....



and by then, people genuinely might not care. Reply

lol this is so dumb. just admit you are shilling for Disney Marvel and stifling Fox Marvel Reply

Associate producer Peter Rosas



Combofiend is moving up in the world!



Wasn't the rumor that the X-Men were coming as DLC? Anyway, this game looks clunky as hell, the character models are horrendous and they took out Wesker! Fuck that noise. Reply

Lmfao the straight up bullshitting going on here!! So shameless! So messy! Reply

wow. marvel is not playing when it comes to shuttin' shit down. these were clearly statements meant to deflect marvel's hard no on including the x-men.



i actually had hope the x-men would appear considering they've been in contest of champions and have just been added to future fight.



i wonder if after this flops and everyone runs to dragon ball fighterz if marvel and capcom will try to distance themselves from this game. someone made a good point about the title being infinite instead of 4 because it's not really mvc without the x-men and this game is a hold over for fans until marvel gets a better deal on the film rights. Reply

these fucking lies. We all know why. Reply

also, the sizing of all of the character models looks off/weird af.

the hit boxes must be ghastly. Reply

Thread

