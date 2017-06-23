Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite devs on the lack of X-Men characters
In an interview with Gamespot, the devs were asked about the lack of X-Men characters in the upcoming Marvel/Capcom game.
Associate producer Peter Rosas said, "If you were to actually think about it, these characters are just functions. They're just doing things. Magneto, case and point, is a favorite because he has eight-way dash and he's really fast, right? So our more technical players, all they want to do is triangle jump and that kind of stuff. Well guess what, Nova can do the same thing, Captain Marvel can do the same thing. Ultron can do the same thing. Go ahead and try them out."
Producer Michael Evans added, "The X-Men stuff, [I] can't talk to," before saying "Your modern Marvel fan, maybe they don't even remember some of the X-Men characters, but they know some of the Guardians characters or Black Panther. You know what I mean? Captain Marvel may seem like a strange pick, but she's fantastic. She fits the gameplay. She fits the story, and [Marvel is] gonna be really pushing her as a strong female lead all the way up into the movie. We're trying to take everything into account and choose the best characters."
Source. Image.
2) "Your modern Marvel fan, maybe they don't even remember some of the X-Men characters" embarrassing
did they manage to shoehorn any inhumans into this farce of a mvc game?
A very stupid statement indeed.
IDK, but the Inhumans are going to have a big role in the new Marvel Lego game which is also apparently omitting the X-Men.
"Your modern Marvel fan, maybe they don't even remember some of the X-Men characters... If you were to actually think about it, these characters are just functions. They're just doing things."
NOPE. Modern Marvel fans are still 20-30 somethings like myself and we definitely remember the X-Men. wtf is this nonsense?? This will not help the backlash at all. And saying that people don't want Magneto, just the same moves??? Please stop talking. I can already tell this game is going to be as soulless as these answers.
I think they're slowly starting to ease up. They're making more X-Men toys now and they recently showed up in Future Fight. Maybe it's because they're realizing no one gives a shit about the Inhumans and the upcoming show is going to be a huge failure.
I was watching the video WhatCulture made on this and they raised a good point-- ok, sure, maybe we have to deal with only Disney Marvel characters right now. But that STILL doesn't explain the tiny roster. Where are the rest of the GOTG?? Not even Drax or Starlord made the cut? No Black Widow, but we get shitty Hawkeye?
......................................
who's. da** f****** fault. is . that!
flamesonthesideofmyface.gif at this whole post
when will they admit they're just being children and destroying one of marvel's biggest legacies
when will they pay for it
Aside from the fact that he has his DMC3 look again (at least give him his DMC4 look, Capcom), why is his head so tiny?
It's also weird that they kept this Dante, but didn't include Vergil. Especially since he was such a popular character to use.
I guess it's my time for the urn.
Also no1curr about Carol despite Marvel trying to make her a thing. Trying to pretend your average fan is more familiar with her over the X-Men is hilarious.
Now I have that "Gonna take you for a riiiiiide" song stuck in my head.
Mte because it's not like there haven't been 2 blockbuster movies in the past 5 years and there aren't stil like 20 X-related comics being published by marvel.
At least Marvel hasn't done the X-men as dirty as they have the Fantastic Four.
Lmao they sure as hell know them better than the Inhumans. Deadpool and Logan kind of show this is a bullshit excuse, anyway.
But that quote about the X-Men is blasphemy! Marvel can shit all they want on them, people will still plant their asses in theater seats to see the Fox movies.
Marvel are evil with their treatment of the X-men, characters who literally kept them publishing in the 80's
And I'm not even going into how disrespectful it is to fans
I've been an X-men fan for shit, almost 20 years. I love the Avengers. And Fox has done some shitty things with the X-men movies, but come the fuck on.
Marvel is a mess. Idk who is making all these decisions that are so bad that Disney had to step in and separate the MCU out of their hands, the pissed on the Fantastic 4 franchise repeatedly, they are fucking the X-men over. all it does in the end is take money out of their hands. I know they're thinking, well 15 years from now when we get all our rights back....
and by then, people genuinely might not care.
Combofiend is moving up in the world!
Wasn't the rumor that the X-Men were coming as DLC? Anyway, this game looks clunky as hell, the character models are horrendous and they took out Wesker! Fuck that noise.
i actually had hope the x-men would appear considering they've been in contest of champions and have just been added to future fight.
i wonder if after this flops and everyone runs to dragon ball fighterz if marvel and capcom will try to distance themselves from this game. someone made a good point about the title being infinite instead of 4 because it's not really mvc without the x-men and this game is a hold over for fans until marvel gets a better deal on the film rights.
the hit boxes must be ghastly.