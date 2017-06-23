June 23rd, 2017, 05:09 pm evillemmons Olly Murs, Louisa Johnson - Unpredictable (Official Video) I want her to happen so badly, she is SO talented and sweet, stop with these mediocre popstars source Tagged: british celebrities, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
this one has talent and personality lol
Edited at 2017-06-23 04:28 pm (UTC)
These video releases are so late after song release why is that a trend now. (I'm just Kpop spoiled prob)
Seasons, You Don't Know Love, 24 Hrs, Back Around, Better Than Me, Love You More etc.
he truly does know how to write a bop
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.