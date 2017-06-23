



And his dynamic with Luke is the best.



lol, he's so not the father, but he's definitely the least terrible bf. He at least grew & matured as a person, even just within the original series, not the revival.And his dynamic with Luke is the best.

yaaas <3

Logan is the father. and yes i am SO bitter to what they did w Logan. HE was SO PERFECT, and they fucked up his story like that? nah, im not cool w it.



i liked Jess, but Logan is the best.



god im still so pissed about the revival!!!

He was not perfect though

teenage me (and present self too) still thinks he was the perfect match to rory. idk i really liked their love story, he made her more adventurous and they grew together. i got trash taste, that should be known by now :D

I really liked Logan and hated how they ended his story in the original series. I had high expectations for the revival but they made it even worse!

Logan was not my favourite at all, but he had a lot of character development in S7 that they completely ignored in the revival.

i never liked Logan. something about him really pushed my buttons. and it wasn't the actor. i liked Matt a lot on the good wife

I don't think Logan was perfect, but he was Rory's best boyfriend. Jess remains the worst, never get why people love him so much!

Logan had his issues but he was really good with Rory. I liked how the balanced each other out.

I was never team Logan but the Logan that ended Season 7 who wanted to marry Rory and denounced her family for her is WAY better than the Logan that has Rory as a mistress and is somehow indebted to his family business again.



Maybe this is just the actors, but that "loving look" Milo did at the end of Fall looks more sincere and true than any close up interaction Rory and Logan had.

Everyone here is disagreeing with you, but in total agreement to be honest.

I'm not gonna say Logan started out perfect - in fact he was an asshole in the beginning, but he grew so much over their time together and by the end I thought he was the perfect match for her - he made her question things and have more fun.



I will forever be bitter by how the revival ruined him - they pretty much ignored all the growth he'd had and just went back to being the asshole he was when they first met.

Same! So much same! I still don't understand why they tried to ruined Logan in the revival.

I'm so glad his character matured even more in the revival. Who knew Jess would be giving life advice to others?

Ugh I can't believe the Revival is canon. They obviously didn't do the work to update the script to current times, and the sprinkled stuff about the Millennials and the Buzzfeed-esque office was so ad hoc and lazy.



Edited at 2017-06-23 03:29 pm (UTC)

lol, that's the Palladinos for you. They basically just made the S7 that they wanted to make in 2006 without really updating it or considering what happened in the actual S7. I mean, I hated that season too, but it happened and it's canon and to just ignore it is stupid and a disservice to the story. But how would they have time for fat jokes and lots of hipster band name-drops if they paid attention to continuity?!

the palladinos only work with a network telling them NO YOU CANT DO THAT lolol

i think they admitted that they didn't even bother to watch it and basically just got a few tidbits from some superfans, ugh.

I really hated this too. It reeks of a superiority complex and I will say 1000000% the season 7 ending is WAY BETTER than Fall. Even if we get the Lorelai and Luke wedding, it wasn't worth it to assassinate everything else.



also I WILL NEVER FORGIVE HA FOR BREAKING UP PARIS AND DOYLE.

I was so disappointed in the revival, I forget it exists most of the time now. Besides Emily's storyline, it was so stupid. Lorelai still has communication issues with Luke nine years later? they never discussed having kids?

What I hate the most other than shitting on Logan's character because ASP is a bitter hag is how she suddenly wrote Lorelai and Rory acting like they were so above Stars Hollow. The Townies were annoying sometimes but Lorelai and Rory were never irritated. Now all of a sudden they're both straight-up condescending.



The mess with Sookie too. You can tell ASP had too much pride to ask Melissa McCarthy to do it so I bet she never did and made up some stupid excuse and ofc Melissa was like, "I'd do it but I never got asked" so she had to shoehorn her in.

i felt like it was pretty clear logan was the father?



still not over how bad the revival was lol

lmao imagine them going into a new series with a flashback of her having a drunken night with Jess and having sex with him and it somehow being his baby

The revival killed my enjoyment of the original show. However, I hated Jess in the original run but the revival made me love him.

Revival Jess deserves so much better than revival Rory though that's not saying much

As someone who haaates Jess and identifies a bit too much with Rory....I totally agree

i wanted to see how old he was since he's starting to look like an old so i checked wikipedia and he's 39 and it also says that he's a lacto-vegetarian who doesn't drink or smoke but that has to be a lie because he'd look much younger if that were true right?

lmao people grow old in mysterious ways

i think he looks pretty good for his age, but maybe the weight lifting aged him?

cackling at "starting to look like an old" for some reason xD



and yeah he's looking rough for a Hollywood actor, such a shame he was so pretty back in the day

Revival Rory was the worst, and it's weird saying it, but Revival Jess deserves better. I know he was a punk child before, but he's greatly matured. I feel like Rory would just hold him back now.



However, I still hope it's his baby.



This revival also made it even more obvious how Rory and Lorelai are different. Loralei is so much like Emily in many ways, but Rory's nothing like either of them. Reply

how can it be his baby though, honestly? lol

Clearly they don't care about making sense sis!!

I'm gonna just continue to assume that Jess and Rory ended up together, although the revival made me dislike Rory even more than I already did towards the end of the series.

It would be stupid for the show to have Rory and Jess hook up and not mention it at all, especially when so many people want them together, so there's no way he's the father. Plus I don't think Revival-Jess would be okay with just a casual hook up with Rory.

I rewatched a few episodes of the original series a few weeks ago and completely forgot about the revival. The only time I ever went back to the Netflix one was to see the musical because I skipped over it the first time. I don't see myself ever rewatching it in full.

I hated Jess on the og run, but he was nice on the revival, which, considering how everyone was worse on the revival than they were on the og run, it's actually quite a feat.



That said, the kid is obvs biologically Logan, but ~emotionally it's going to be Jess's because ASP is subtle as an elephant at a crystal store and Jess is clearly painted as Rory's Luke and Rory and Loelai have to be same person, I guess. Reply

Ugh I forgot about that pregnancy

