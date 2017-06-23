June 23rd, 2017, 05:07 pm evillemmons Milo Ventimiglia talks about Rory and Jess NBC's "This Is Us" and "Gilmore Girls" star Milo Ventimiglia opens up about Jess Mariano's feelings for Rory Gilmore and the speculation that he could be the father of her baby.source Tagged: gilmore girls (cw / netflix), milo ventimiglia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 117117 comments Add comment
And his dynamic with Luke is the best.
i liked Jess, but Logan is the best.
god im still so pissed about the revival!!!
Maybe this is just the actors, but that "loving look" Milo did at the end of Fall looks more sincere and true than any close up interaction Rory and Logan had.
I'm not gonna say Logan started out perfect - in fact he was an asshole in the beginning, but he grew so much over their time together and by the end I thought he was the perfect match for her - he made her question things and have more fun.
I will forever be bitter by how the revival ruined him - they pretty much ignored all the growth he'd had and just went back to being the asshole he was when they first met.
Edited at 2017-06-23 03:29 pm (UTC)
also I WILL NEVER FORGIVE HA FOR BREAKING UP PARIS AND DOYLE.
The mess with Sookie too. You can tell ASP had too much pride to ask Melissa McCarthy to do it so I bet she never did and made up some stupid excuse and ofc Melissa was like, "I'd do it but I never got asked" so she had to shoehorn her in.
still not over how bad the revival was lol
and yeah he's looking rough for a Hollywood actor, such a shame he was so pretty back in the day
However, I still hope it's his baby.
This revival also made it even more obvious how Rory and Lorelai are different. Loralei is so much like Emily in many ways, but Rory's nothing like either of them.
That said, the kid is obvs biologically Logan, but ~emotionally it's going to be Jess's because ASP is subtle as an elephant at a crystal store and Jess is clearly painted as Rory's Luke and Rory and Loelai have to be same person, I guess.