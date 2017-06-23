Drag Race Superstar Valentina Does a Make-up Tutorial for VOGUE 🌹🌹🌹



Top four who? Drag Race fan favorite Valentina did a special get-ready-with-me for Vogue, ahead of tonight's finale! She's the first Drag Race alumni to be featured on one of Vogue USA's multimedia platforms.

Source
"the fan favorite is the real winner of the season" - TriniTEA Taylor
Tagged: ,