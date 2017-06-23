Drag Race Superstar Valentina Does a Make-up Tutorial for VOGUE 🌹🌹🌹

*insert Nicki Minaj "Yasss" gif here* Reply

Thread

Link

Trinity said it best, the true winner of drag race. A true telenova actress for the ages. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't finished up RPDR. I don't know how it ended and who won (donut tell me), but I am here for all the Valentina stuff that has poured out since.



Especially that she reffered to ha self as Selena! LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all keep trying it but she never referred to herself as Selena, just saying that her fans are drawn to her because she represents something similar to what Selena did. Latina excellence, something that has very little representation in our current media culture.



Edited at 2017-06-23 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ohhhh! Thank you for clarifying!



This makes me feel way better about stanning for HA



Edited at 2017-06-23 03:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell em Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I figured that was that was the case once I thought about but I mistakenly inferred her saying she, right now, is Selena at the top of Selena's career, originally.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bring the facts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let em know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no she didnt. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no one won yet the finales on tonight Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL



uhhh her lemonade ain't that good tbh, ride was not as great as I expected Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get a little annoyed with drag queens who make music that isn't campy... don't hate me, but I see it as a man taking a position away from a woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's why you should listen to Pabllo Vittar tbh, best drag out there and not even a Rupauls Drag Race contestant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is this comment lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is still everything. The other queens tried and I get they think she has some kind of major power,but she cant stop people from acting like trash. That really was something blown up. That reunion got very mean and uncomfortable. Im glad she is still getting shine and that she has made up with some of the girls. Reply

Thread

Link

So she could not have tweeted to her followers to be respectful to others?



Please explain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wouldnt have done anything. They already know they are wrong and not respectful. It would not have stopped. It has been happening every season for a long time and it is gonna happen next season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How does that heavy ass makeup look irl? Reply

Thread

Link

as terrible as it looks on the video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's going on? Vogue has valentina, pearl did cosmo and HB and even Kim Chi was on HB... i was thinking of doing a roudup post of all these videos... is drag race totally mainstream now? Reply

Thread

Link

sasha velour also did cosmo but idt this is mainstream because looking on fb, the majority of the comments are still some level of gross/transphobic/homophobic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so sad! The amount of bigots and fucktards w a keyboard is far too high Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup the straights ruin yet another wonderful thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn! So so talented.



I'll never understand why regular ass YT girls on youtube wear this much makeup. They literally stole the drag technique and pile it on their face. It just doesn't look good on them like it does on queens. Reply

Thread

Link

I would die getting make-up tips from Valentina, Alyssa, Tati - not regarding their whole performance looks, more so on little tricks they've learned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It just doesn't look good on them like it does on queens."



Gurl..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a heavy ass make up for going under the brigh lights. It's make-up for a performance, not for getting groceries. It honestly looks dumb irl, on a boy or on a girl.

I have a feeling this whole trend is so huge now because the make-up companies are interested in people wasting their make-up faster>selling more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol hon it's not just yt girls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drag makeup is meant for a dimly-lit bar, so it is funny to see all these girls with their ring lights caking on the harsh contours and fourth layer of powder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen & only entertaining part of season 9 Reply

Thread

Link

Her hair reminds me of Soroya Montenegro which goes well with what characters she's aiming for. Reply

Thread

Link

awww this was super cute and funny. miles ahead in personality compared to the other duds who do this. Reply

Thread

Link

How can how she paints on brows be a secret she needs to keep?



I can go on IG and see someone do the same shape with a simple search. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a joke, she most likely need to get up really close to a mirror to draw the basic shape and can't do it with a huge camera in front of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her more after the reunion than I did while she was on the show. Reply

Thread

Link

lol your comment and the one below it. I find it endlessly entertaining how her fandom has shifted since the reunion. Some people were turned off by the revelations, some people are living for Villaintina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't even think the revelations were that bad?? i loved the way she handled it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved her in the beginning of the season but now I can't decide if I do anymore... Reply

Thread

Link