Drag Race Superstar Valentina Does a Make-up Tutorial for VOGUE 🌹🌹🌹
Top four who? Drag Race fan favorite Valentina did a special get-ready-with-me for Vogue, ahead of tonight's finale! She's the first Drag Race alumni to be featured on one of Vogue USA's multimedia platforms.
"the fan favorite is the real winner of the season" - TriniTEA Taylor
Especially that she reffered to ha self as Selena! LMAO
This makes me feel way better about stanning for HA
uhhh her lemonade ain't that good tbh, ride was not as great as I expected
She is still everything. The other queens tried and I get they think she has some kind of major power,but she cant stop people from acting like trash. That really was something blown up. That reunion got very mean and uncomfortable. Im glad she is still getting shine and that she has made up with some of the girls.
Please explain.
I'll never understand why regular ass YT girls on youtube wear this much makeup. They literally stole the drag technique and pile it on their face. It just doesn't look good on them like it does on queens.
Gurl.....
I have a feeling this whole trend is so huge now because the make-up companies are interested in people wasting their make-up faster>selling more.
I can go on IG and see someone do the same shape with a simple search.
Everyone else stayed the same to me, whether I liked them or not.