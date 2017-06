MTE. This song was played for the first time live 2+ years ago and i'm glad they finally released it! Reply

slay me queeeeeeeeen! Reply

Did you post this too? I got a notification you did, haha. Reply

F I N A L L Y



The final version is sooooo gooooood. I love this track so much.



Edited at 2017-06-23 02:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Love ha! Is she still on 'hiatus'? FROOT was so good. Reply

