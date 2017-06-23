June 23rd, 2017, 01:22 pm evillemmons Nashville 5x16 Promo "Not Ready to Make Nice" sourcelmfao i totally forgot to watch last week's ep, oop Tagged: nashville (abc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
Will was in this ep :D

I liked Clay, I hope he comes back :(
I was looking forward to him and Maddie being Rayna and Deacon 2.0
I wish Scarlett would just run away and be with obnoxious British guy.
I wish black actors/actresses could stay on this dumb show for more than a season.