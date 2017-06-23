I'm so fucking behind! I hate everything! LOL! Reply

I just came in here to say the title of this episode is my hands down favorite Dixie Chicks song behind Easy Silence and Lubbock Reply

I haven't watched the lasted ep, but I just wanted to say that I despise Scarlett. I wish they'd kill her off and bring back Luke and Lyla. Also, where the hell has Will been? I hope he was in last nights ep. Reply

Scarlett is insufferable, but I don't miss Lyla



Will was in this ep :D Reply

I need to catch up. I'm kind of nervous about where the show goes now. Reply

Wtf Juliet. Fuck it I hope Hallie and Avery do get together. I'm so tired of Juliet treating her like shit.



I liked Clay, I hope he comes back :(

I was looking forward to him and Maddie being Rayna and Deacon 2.0



I wish Scarlett would just run away and be with obnoxious British guy.



I wish black actors/actresses could stay on this dumb show for more than a season. Reply

honestly, i thought the british guy was going to be scarlett's exit way since nobody likes her. Reply

