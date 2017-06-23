Even NASA Is Sick Of Goop's Nonsense
Update: Goop has pulled the claim its 'healing' stickers are made with spacesuit material following NASA's response https://t.co/4YJMcMMaxD pic.twitter.com/gMnTKnZ0jm— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) June 22, 2017
-Goop is promoting a company that sells stickers allegedly made from what they claim is the same "conductive carbon material" as NASA space suits that were meant to "rebalance the energy frequencies in our bodies" (translation: do fuck all except make you look dumb for spending $60.00 on a package of stickers)
-Gizmodo reached out to NASA and a representative told them straight up that they, “do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits.”
-Another scientist weighed in: “Wow,” he told Gizmodo. “What a load of BS this is.”
-Goop has apparently pulled the NASA claim from their site and issued a statement to Gizmodo - which you can read at the source. However - the stickers are still promoted on their site which you can view here.
You can also get a look inside Goop HQ here which looks pretty much exactly like you would expect - complete with $280.00 pillows and a kitchen knife set that costs $1100.00 that only has 3 knives! How practical!
Do you think NASA could do us all a favour and send Gwyneth to Mars, ONTD?
SOURCE: Twitter | SOURCE: Goop Stickers | SOURCE: Goop HQ
OT but I woke up, had my coffee, and decided to make literal s'mores for breakfast. Best decision I've made in weeks.
I got so angry eventually that I basically stopped doing any real work until they fired me.
this is slander
Or she'll come out with her own line of jasmine scented vaccines
Obviously I can't afford her prices, but they sound like good ideas. Are all vitamins total bullshit?
Her wellness supplements look like a general multivitamin plus some highly processed herbal additives. The "tired" one, for example, has some added Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha. With that kind of thing, you can always get the root or herb itself and make tea, much cheaper!
I was like wow, that's neat but oprahwhatisthetruth.gif
...