Even NASA Is Sick Of Goop's Nonsense

High-end snake oil. Not that anyone who buys that shit would listen to NASA. Reply

lmao this reminds me of the bottle of snake oil my mum brought me from Turkey to cure my keratosis pilaris Reply

Your mom brought you literal snake oil? Lmao Reply

Well, duh, why would you? NASA is obviously just lying to hoard all the conductive carbon material for themselves. Reply

tbh, with all the horror going on in the world today, Goop and her one-percenter holistic shenanigans seem positively quaint. There are certainly a lot more people I'd like to launch into space right now.



OT but I woke up, had my coffee, and decided to make literal s'mores for breakfast. Best decision I've made in weeks. Reply

I worked at a health food store that was fundie owned and super on every dumbass Goopy bandwagon, and it made me way more hostile toward this crap because we had so many vulnerable people coming in and buying ear candles, coral calcium, wheatgrass juice, etc. Women, minorities, old people, low-income people - basically people who chronically have reduced access to actual high quality healthcare for economic reasons and/or because doctors don't take them seriously, so they're less likely to have a clean bill of health as it is. The snake oil industry is sort of funny when it's rich white people like the owners of that store buying into it, but it really preys on vulnerable everyday people who are likely not to seek preventative care or even to treat active conditions because they seriously think that wheatgrass cures everything. (And I worked at the juice bar so I do mean everything, because people would tell me about what it was ~curing. The worst was cancer.)



I got so angry eventually that I basically stopped doing any real work until they fired me. Reply

Wow, this is so sad :( Reply

Is GOOP anti-vax? Sort of OT but I couldn't remember. Reply

I don't think so, but it probably appeals to the same sort of demo. Reply

i dont think she has ever said anything but I would be surprised if she wasnt anti-vax Reply

no of course not



this is slander Reply

LMAO, sorry bb, I didn't think she was but I wanted to make sure. Reply

Most likely.

Or she'll come out with her own line of jasmine scented vaccines Reply

she's not THAT out of touch Reply

has she been sued yet for her fake "health advice" like dr oz was? Reply

If the rich are dumb to but it, that is their problem Reply

I love Goop's products. The jade egg which I often put in my vagina is definitely my favorite. Reply

TBH, I'm always so torn when I see all the vitamins/supplements (not this sticker bs) peddled on the goop website.

Obviously I can't afford her prices, but they sound like good ideas. Are all vitamins total bullshit?

Reply

Not all, but if you have a healthy, balanced diet you probably don't need them unless you're deficient in something.



Her wellness supplements look like a general multivitamin plus some highly processed herbal additives. The "tired" one, for example, has some added Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha. With that kind of thing, you can always get the root or herb itself and make tea, much cheaper! Reply

i wonder what its like to have so much money and so little identity that you actually join the GOOP cult. Reply

well you won't find out bc you're certainly not going to get rich Reply

maybe you might get rich and finally find some friends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo goop is not for savvy people who are self-made. it's for ppl who come from money, or for dumbasses who want to flaunt their newfound wealth. if you have money to burn, go buy a hermes bag or something. there's so much you can buy instead of stickers and vagina balls. there's overpriced but still valuable, and then there's overpriced but useless. Reply

lol she's such a vapid piece of shit tbh. i really can't stand her. Reply

I can't believe she has stans Reply

Ok but can NASA please discredit that 200 dollars an ounce creme de La Mer Reply

add my name to the petition Reply

This friend from HS I follow on Snapchat got some sort of VIB box (I googled it, it's called Play!) and it had a sample of La Mer.



I was like wow, that's neat but oprahwhatisthetruth.gif Reply

I mean, transdermal patches are a real thing, but lol @ this. I can't hate, if people want to spend their money on this stuff that's their business. Reply

She is so dumb, but not as dumb as anyone who would buy this shit Reply

