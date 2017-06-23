Even NASA Is Sick Of Goop's Nonsense






-Goop is promoting a company that sells stickers allegedly made from what they claim is the same "conductive carbon material" as NASA space suits that were meant to "rebalance the energy frequencies in our bodies" (translation: do fuck all except make you look dumb for spending $60.00 on a package of stickers)

-Gizmodo reached out to NASA and a representative told them straight up that they, “do not have any conductive carbon material lining the spacesuits.”

-Another scientist weighed in: “Wow,” he told Gizmodo. “What a load of BS this is.”

-Goop has apparently pulled the NASA claim from their site and issued a statement to Gizmodo - which you can read at the source. However - the stickers are still promoted on their site which you can view here.

You can also get a look inside Goop HQ here which looks pretty much exactly like you would expect - complete with $280.00 pillows and a kitchen knife set that costs $1100.00 that only has 3 knives! How practical!


Do you think NASA could do us all a favour and send Gwyneth to Mars, ONTD?
