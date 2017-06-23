Court reinstates Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment
The ruling could allow the actor's ex-wife to claim some of his lucrative earnings from “Empire”https://t.co/Lkg326CG2T— Page Six (@PageSix) 23 juin 2017
- Court reinstated Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment involving his second wife after finding the actor was not coerced into signing it.
- The ruling could allow Michelle Ghent to claim some of Howard’s lucrative earnings from “Empire.”
- The ruling also calls for Howard to pay the costs of the appeal filed by his ex-wife.
- The ruling said “Mutual bullying does not describe a relationship in which one party’s will is subsumed by the other’s, and does not warrant setting aside a judgment as a matter of law,”
The place is filled with his fantastical plastic assemblages. They bear a similarity to building blocks but the shapes are infinitely more complex, in two dimensions and three, tied together by copper wire or held in place by magnets. There are hemispheres, cubes, tetrahedrons and flighty wings. Some of the objects are as small as mice, others as big as fire hydrants; some are hanging, some free-standing, a few larger ones lit from the inside with LED twinkle stars. They are gorgeous and otherworldly. He has no name for them. They just are. He loves them just as much as he loves himself and his infant son, Qirin, who is sleeping nearby and will one day inherit U.S. patent 20150079872 A1 ("Systems and methods for enhanced building-block applications"), among others.
"And then every minute that he has free, it's to do this." She gestures at some of Howard's thingamajigs, tilting her head questioningly. "I help him, cutting, drawing and putting things together. I've developed a slight form of agoraphobia lately. I never go out. I have no friends here. I feel like Rapunzel, you know, stuck in a penthouse with my baby."
The whole article is a mess of crazy: http://www.rollingstone.com/tv/news/ter
He had a theory. It might seem crazy, it may even be crazy, but a long time ago he'd gotten hold of this notion that one times one doesn't equal one, but two. He began writing down his logic, in a language of his own devising that he calls Terryology. He wrote forward and backward, with both his right and left hands, sometimes using symbols he made up that look foreign, if not alien, to keep his ideas secret until they could be patented.
