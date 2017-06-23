Court reinstates Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment




- Court reinstated Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment involving his second wife after finding the actor was not coerced into signing it.
- The ruling could allow Michelle Ghent to claim some of Howard’s lucrative earnings from “Empire.”
- The ruling also calls for Howard to pay the costs of the appeal filed by his ex-wife.
- The ruling said “Mutual bullying does not describe a relationship in which one party’s will is subsumed by the other’s, and does not warrant setting aside a judgment as a matter of law,”

