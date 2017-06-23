Court reinstates Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment

Is this the wife he made cut out plastic cubes for like 18 hours a day? Reply

plastic cubes??? Reply

In 2013, he got married again, to an L.A. restaurateur named Mira Pak, and the two would spend up to 17 hours a day cutting shapes out of the plastic and joining them together into various objects meant to demonstrate not only his one-times-one theory but many others as well.



The place is filled with his fantastical plastic assemblages. They bear a similarity to building blocks but the shapes are infinitely more complex, in two dimensions and three, tied together by copper wire or held in place by magnets. There are hemispheres, cubes, tetrahedrons and flighty wings. Some of the objects are as small as mice, others as big as fire hydrants; some are hanging, some free-standing, a few larger ones lit from the inside with LED twinkle stars. They are gorgeous and otherworldly. He has no name for them. They just are. He loves them just as much as he loves himself and his infant son, Qirin, who is sleeping nearby and will one day inherit U.S. patent 20150079872 A1 ("Systems and methods for enhanced building-block applications"), among others.



"And then every minute that he has free, it's to do this." She gestures at some of Howard's thingamajigs, tilting her head questioningly. "I help him, cutting, drawing and putting things together. I've developed a slight form of agoraphobia lately. I never go out. I have no friends here. I feel like Rapunzel, you know, stuck in a penthouse with my baby."



The whole article is a mess of crazy:



http://www.rollingstone.com/tv/news/ter rence-howards-dangerous-mind-20150914

I lost it at twinkle stars. Reply

I mean...this is straight-up mental illness. NOT that that excuses his abusive/misogynist shit, because it very much doesn't, but good lord, this is straight out of A Beautiful Mind or something. Reply

Mte his kimmel interview where he writes backwards he says some weirdass shit that jimmy passes off as a joke but you know baby wipes ain't joking Reply

that's insane Reply

I hate that RS article. Yeah, he's a piece of shit, but it felt to me like they were exploiting his mental illness for headlines. Reply

Sis, he seriously believes he has made strides in mathematics heretofore unknown. I can't remember what the actual numbers were but it was based around something like 2x1=3. Reply

He had a theory. It might seem crazy, it may even be crazy, but a long time ago he'd gotten hold of this notion that one times one doesn't equal one, but two. He began writing down his logic, in a language of his own devising that he calls Terryology. He wrote forward and backward, with both his right and left hands, sometimes using symbols he made up that look foreign, if not alien, to keep his ideas secret until they could be patented.







Edited at 2017-06-23 01:56 pm (UTC) It's Terryology. No seriously, he calls it that. He thinks 1x1=2. Reply

It's too bad he is such an awful, awful person because this would be amusing otherwise. Reply

I love this shit. It is the exact level of bonkers necessary to compete with baby wipes as my immediate association with his name. (HOW did this article come out only two years ago?) Reply

The difference between multiplication and addition is more complicated than we realised.

i dont even know what to say Reply

Take all his money girl. He is the ultimate filth Reply

How long was he married to her, does she have his child?

Answered above sorta and not really.





Edited at 2017-06-23 01:50 pm (UTC) Reply

god he is such a waste of space. i'm glad they are getting her what she deserves. Reply

Terrence Howard is just the slimiest man. I remember his whole baby wipes schtick. Reply

Every time I think of him I think of baby wipes. Reply

Fuck you and your Bioware hair, baby wipes. May you continue to suffer Reply

