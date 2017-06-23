Halle Berry: Don’t complain unless you plan to change things

Iol Reply

She is completely correct. It takes five minutes to call or write your congressmen. Slactivism is useless Reply

Mhmmm I've written and called and emailed.



A local congressman's aid tried to brush off my health Care concerns through email stating hes a state senator not US senator. I replied ygst I knew that, but I'm sure he talks to his Republican peeps. Another aid replied and dsod they'd pass my concerns on to him.



Fuckers. Tryna play me. Reply

Exactly. I'm sure people are going to find this problematic but tbh I agree. If you don't do shit, you don't vote or make your voice heard then stfu. Reply

She's not wrong, but why...what is she promoting that she's been out and about lately? Reply

I had to review the trailer and the plot line for this and it was awful. Reply

The future blob remake =(



Jk thats not til later Reply

I don't disagree but that example is kind of odd. What are you supposed to tell your congressman, "Why don't you respect black people?"



Tell the people you know to think and challenge their own thoughts about racism because yes, it does start with educating those who aren't hopeless causes. Reply

Say that as a constituent these issues matter to you and you won't vote for someone who doesn't prioritise them and will encourage others to do the same? Reply

"'Have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?'”



lmao



I'm guessing that's a no and you're part of the problem? Reply

If I wrote a letter to my politicians it go like this"



"Dear Republican fuckheads,



Please resign and stop running for office so the people I actually voted for can win your spots.







Thank you,



Your lovely constituent" Reply

lol right? like they care what you write. don't waste your words on them, take that shit to your community and get organized Reply

Words can most definitely effect change. Silencing people is a powerful form of oppression, and speaking is the first step to break that oppression.



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Take it to capital hill Reply

CAPITOL HILL. Reply

Take it to capitul hill



Edited at 2017-06-23 02:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Storm would never say this. She would rally all of the talkers and HELP them apply change. Be gone, Halle.



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:37 pm (UTC) Reply

okay i thought i was only one that was just like ...??? girl, what? Reply

But I mean she wasn't a very good Storm in the first place, so Reply

I mean it's clear that she's talking about people in her circle I.e. people who have the means to make change even if it be through a donation to an NGO or something so I see her point. Reply

i mean i guess it makes people feel like they did something by calling/emailing but im not interested in talking to a staffer who will compile a list and hope my politician glances at it. even townhalls where you can yell at them face to face doesn't seem to sway them one bit. Reply

mte Reply

clearly it has no impact on them. you have people crying to congressman about how this health bill will literally kill them and they still support it. Reply

Yep. Honestly, the guy who shot the dude got a more sound reaction than being a reasonable person, semi sorry to say. Reply

?



town halls do sway politicians, esp in swing districts Reply

my trash rep still voted for the healthcare bill, but he knows how many of his constituents are pissed about him doing so because they contacted him. he may dismiss us but we have a record of our involvement. its not much, but its more than just whining to your friends about something and doing absolutely nothing at all. Reply

wow lol 😍 Reply

what doesn Selena Go-and-ghost-sing-for-mez have to say about this? will she finally use her voice for good? Reply

You don't need to do anything to feel or be vocal about the fact that black lives matter. That being said, I do agree that it would be helpful if more people actually went out and did things that would make an impact or show change, though honestly a lot of people are doing that already? For a lot of marginalized people it sometimes gets exhausting to continually write letters and participate in stuff like protests or rallies when nothing is likely to change (not saying they should stop, just that some need a break). Reply

Yeah but it sounds like she's talking about ppl she knows, so people in Hollywood and rich people who do have more of a platform than the average person Reply

Oh yeah then that makes sense then, like you said they have huge platforms/more resources (aka money) so there is no excuse not to donate or even take the time to write something like a letter. Reply

Parent

I just hate shit like this because it's assuming that people aren't doing anything when they clearly are. There are people out there fighting every day which is a hell of a lot more than complaining about 'slacktivism.' Reply

she specifically says in her world - she means famous ppl Reply

