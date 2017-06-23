Halle Berry: Don’t complain unless you plan to change things
“In my world, I get so tired of people complaining about, ‘Oh black lives matter,’ and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, ‘Well, what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that’s how we start. Have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?'”
“When they say they’ve done nothing, I say, ‘Well, don’t talk to me … because you are part of the problem, because you are sitting here spewing negativity and complaining.’”
“I don’t have time for people who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.”
A local congressman's aid tried to brush off my health Care concerns through email stating hes a state senator not US senator. I replied ygst I knew that, but I'm sure he talks to his Republican peeps. Another aid replied and dsod they'd pass my concerns on to him.
Fuckers. Tryna play me.
Jk thats not til later
Tell the people you know to think and challenge their own thoughts about racism because yes, it does start with educating those who aren't hopeless causes.
lmao
"Dear Republican fuckheads,
Please resign and stop running for office so the people I actually voted for can win your spots.
Thank you,
Your lovely constituent"
town halls do sway politicians, esp in swing districts