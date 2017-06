this was super boring, her voice is irritating and she has no stage presence. neeeeext. Reply

Oh my god, why couldn't Sia give this song to Nicole Scherzinger. She wouldn't pull that awful beginning shit in some of the other lives and would sound fucking amazing Reply

Anyway, Dua Lipa's new album is really good and the production quality is top notch for a pop album I love it. Reply

Dua Lupa is where the future of pop is. Reply

I saw ha at Gov Ball and was shook Reply

I love ha Reply

i love her track with sean paul



i cant remember what its called but it bangs Reply

I like the bridge of this song and she sounds good...the beginning is weak. Reply

what in the pornstache hell Reply

mfte Reply

Why is jimmy wearing a mustache Reply

this song is so basic it can't really stand to have a ~stripped back acoustic version Reply

Rachel Berry attitude with a Sugar Motta talent. Reply

I need an Alexa Cheung expose on how much her label has spent on trying to make her a thing as a solo act. Reply

I don't listen to the radio anymore so it's a lot harder for me to judge who's popular lmao, is she actually flopping so far or is this a hit? Reply

Flopping Reply

Like a fish out of water



Edited at 2017-06-23 02:36 pm (UTC) Reply

This song made me appreciate Gennie in a Bottle more. Anyway go back to 5h they need you and you need them. Reply

Who Do you work for op?? Reply

Oh god she's one of those people who sound like they're dying when they sing. We get it, you breathe, why do I have to hear it every time :( Reply

Doing all of this promo and her single is still not going anywhere. She can't say her label isn't trying. Reply

I heard it on the radio for the first time yesterday and I had no idea wth she was singing. Reply

