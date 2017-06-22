Halsey defends her comments about Quavo + "worships" Nicki Minaj
The quavo comments taken out of an off record convo about music industry homophobia. NOT a defense. Don't regret the Iggy comments sorry. https://t.co/YXdqd5fwvs— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
Honestly? I didn't know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We've never spoken a word to each other and +— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I'm sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
I only meant to say that people can struggle being socially conscious if they don't have the information/vocabulary. So we must educate them— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
And I'm proud to watch the young people around me work hard to educate themselves and others to stay woke every day.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
I think thats an important point. I AM queer & I TRY to be understanding & want people to be educated. But im truly sorry for my misjudgment https://t.co/ESomRyiyBh— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
Again, I am truly sorry for my misjudgement and I am happy to have listeners who hold me accountable.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
Plus someone spread fake quotes about Halsey hating Nicki Minaj and Halsey said that it was fake and that she worships her.
This is fake. Please stop making things up when I am trying to legitimately apologize for something. I worship Nicki and she knows it. https://t.co/GnPvb2xbuo— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017
If she didn't know Quavo made homophobic comments, why didn't she just say that instead of defending him and saying that he isn't inherently homophobic? Also why deflect and go after Iggy who's career is already dead when you worship people like Nicki, collab with people like Quavo and Justin Bieber, and dated? are dating? Machine Gun Kelley?
lmao yeaaaaaah riiiiiiiiight
Either she lied in the interview either she's lying right now.
Like, girl? Do you think it's 1991??? We live on the internet, get real.
ontd is so witch hunt-y towards people they don't like but will excuse anything from their faves
did you and halsey conspire to tear down other pop girls wtf have iggy and rihanna contributed 2 this convo
Literally she doesn't learn.
Tbh ONTD is like Halsey. Going after people for being problematic, but excusing their own faves' messiness.
Do people here are praising him? He's trash. I never saw anyone saying the opposite. We can walk and chew gum at the same time, so side eyeing her while hating his homophobic ass is pretty easy for most of us.
And Rihanna's fans are hypocrites, that's not new.
Homophobes harder than homophobes
There was a whole post about it, obligatory wishes for Migos to die and all.
Post also contains deets about Rae Sremmurd's transphobia. So not sure why you think they haven't gotten heat for it.
The only thing Halsey needs is a pr person who tells interviewers what to and what not to ask. That's why artists like Rihanna and Beyoncé don't find themselves with their foot in their mouth.
re: your note op, I think she's such a hypocrite when it comes to who she hangs with/dates. She can talk about how much she works to support the marginalized groups she's a part of, but then turns around and hangs with the likes of Hailey Baldwin and (allegedly) date mgk. and associate with trash bieber.
like its one thing to want a hit and to climb up that social ladder, but have some goddamn integrity.
So many people in previous post seem to genuinely dislike her. I think she is okay...just very ~emotional~
How is it possible that they “never spoken a word to each other?”
I almost wonder if she's straight refusing it with how long she's been a mess
Trashbox ass.
Eta: wait. She's dating/dated MGK's racist ass? K girl. Self-hate is strong with this one.
edit: wait, nicki minaj, got it
