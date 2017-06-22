Halsey defends her comments about Quavo + "worships" Nicki Minaj

im so exhausted w everything esp stuff like this lol Reply

Lmao right? Everything is ridiculous rn Reply

Aww sis. I always tell my counsellor I'm exhausted and she never gets what I mean lol. Reply

Honestly? I didn't know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We've never spoken a word to each other and + — h (@halsey) 23 de junho de 2017





lmao yeaaaaaah riiiiiiiiight lmao yeaaaaaah riiiiiiiiight Reply

She's a liar.

Either she lied in the interview either she's lying right now. Reply

she's a BadLiar.mp3 Reply

And she's trying she's trying she's trying she's trying Reply

lol if this was true there was a perfect spot in the interview where she could have thrown this info in and it could have saved her a lot of trouble Reply

It's killing me that she thinks "we had never spoken to each other!" Is a good way to claim ignorance of his previous comments





Like, girl? Do you think it's 1991??? We live on the internet, get real. Reply

yall do know that sometimes the artists arent even in the same room when theyre recording right? like... Reply

Next she'd going to work with <^uncle terry and be like, I never knew no he assaulted women I would never do that to my sisters!!!! Reply

Just stop Reply

Right? She should have Just made one tweet with a good excuse. She's doing too much. Its embarrassing. Reply

the tone of this post is so ridiculous. why is she getting more heat than the actual homophobe? why is she getting more heat than rihanna who's done actual racist things but doesn't get anything but 'QUEEN in her posts?



ontd is so witch hunt-y towards people they don't like but will excuse anything from their faves Reply

tea Reply

why are you bringing rihanna into an unrelated post



did you and halsey conspire to tear down other pop girls wtf have iggy and rihanna contributed 2 this convo

You have a point, but Imma drag her for that Nicki comment at least

Literally she doesn't learn. Reply

I think Halsey is being pretty hypocritical here. But you're right. Quavo is a mess. Besides the homophobia, someone exposed the racism and sexism in his songs in the other post. Rihanna is also a mess. She's racist, transphobic, and homophobic.



Tbh ONTD is like Halsey. Going after people for being problematic, but excusing their own faves' messiness. Reply

the only reason that quavo hasn't been dragged as much for his comments here a la katy is cuz ontd isn't checking for him like that and cuz he's a man, lbfr. same reason why loam hasn't really been called out on working with him either. Reply

halsey is what's ridiculous lol Reply

when artists present as "woke" they are held to a higher standard. that's why katy was called out once she made woke pop and why she had to basically repent for her sins. obviously rihanna does not have a woke persona like katy perry or halsey. another example of someone who does not revel in wokeness is lana del rey who simply refuses to comment on feminism, etc. i think if you make social issues your brand, you're going to have to field drama like this all the time. Reply

why is she getting more heat than the actual homophobe?

Do people here are praising him? He's trash. I never saw anyone saying the opposite. We can walk and chew gum at the same time, so side eyeing her while hating his homophobic ass is pretty easy for most of us.



And Rihanna's fans are hypocrites, that's not new. Reply

why do you even care what people on this site really think like lol Reply

do you even go here? rihanna is constantly dragged on ontd, in her posts and posts that have nothing to do with her, like rn. same with beyonce. am tired of ppl bringing up black women to deflect when their fave fucks up. Reply

lmao yikes Reply

This place goes after people who talk to

Homophobes harder than homophobes Reply

why is she getting more heat than the actual homophobe?



There was a whole post about it, obligatory wishes for Migos to die and all.



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5004702.html



Post also contains deets about Rae Sremmurd's transphobia. So not sure why you think they haven't gotten heat for it.



There was a whole post about it, obligatory wishes for Migos to die and all.

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5004702.html

Post also contains deets about Rae Sremmurd's transphobia. So not sure why you think they haven't gotten heat for it.

cos we regularly dont post about that trash quavo and he doesn't have stans here so we drag ha instead. Reply

She's literally describing herself as a "socially conscious" artist as she defends him. Obviously it's ridiculous that people don't care at all about his homophobia but once you're defending homophobia, that's an issue too. Reply

Girl don't even bother. I'm convinced no one here actually cares about anything and are just trying to get their post count up and drag whomever comes along. It's a knee jerk reaction.



The only thing Halsey needs is a pr person who tells interviewers what to and what not to ask. That's why artists like Rihanna and Beyoncé don't find themselves with their foot in their mouth. Reply

They definitely got a lot of heat here, so I don't know why you're pulling this excuse. It seems like something people like to say when their fave gets dragged. I do agree about Rihanna, though Reply

mte not to mention she's actually part of the lgbt community Reply

but she referred to his apology.... so you're telling me she didnt know he was homophobic? Reply

not sure what the timeline is but she could've found at after the collab? not trying to vouch for her tho lol Reply

oh ya i mean im not going at her for this tbh, but im just confused cause i dont follow quavo or whatever he said but if he apologised for homophobic remarks and halsey was aware of this apology idk why she'd take the "he didnt mean it" side lol. odd situation all around. Reply

mte, like, Ashley, sis, stop lying Reply

I'm already bored of this. I can believe she didn't know of the homophobic comments when they recorded but, after being informed she should've denounced him instead of doubling down.



re: your note op, I think she's such a hypocrite when it comes to who she hangs with/dates. She can talk about how much she works to support the marginalized groups she's a part of, but then turns around and hangs with the likes of Hailey Baldwin and (allegedly) date mgk. and associate with trash bieber.



like its one thing to want a hit and to climb up that social ladder, but have some goddamn integrity. Reply

she truly does not know when to shut up Reply

SHE IS THE SECOND COMING OF DEMI LOVATO Reply

Halzey wishes she had a song like "Cool for the Summer" in her catalog. Reply

This comment plus your icon is too much for me right now. I can't stop laughing. Reply

lmaooooo Reply

but dont you know rihanna made racist remarks too, hdu come for halsey in a halsey post! Reply

how sad that people dig this far back for ~problematique receipts from a highschooler Reply

I don't think people would've cared as much as they do if her management didn't try to force a narrative, that she's 'Tumblr: The Person' and unproblematique queen of kindness. It's like when Katy released Chained To The Rhythm and her team paid three c-list music blogs to tell she invented this new genre ~wokepop Reply

Parent

mte, how sad Reply

This was dug up a lot time ago though someone is just rehashing it Reply

you're on ONTD you're on the sad boat with us ok don't play here have some punch Reply

ikr and problematique or not, everyone was saying that around that time period. she was certainly not alone. Reply

lol that account is hilarious Reply

http://www.popbuzz.co.uk/stop-dragg ing-these-artists-twitter/ she was 14 and apologized to be fair

i hope she never stops being herself Reply

lmao Reply

which one is your favorite between Demi and Halsey tho? Reply

I also don’t understand why she did not just say “I did not know he was homophobic.”



So many people in previous post seem to genuinely dislike her. I think she is okay...just very ~emotional~



How is it possible that they "never spoken a word to each other?"

Reply

She's a label puppet that was manufactured after Lorde got big, casted by executives to fit the narrative that will seem more relatable to Tumblr teens. Her label picks hot collaborators for her. She would've succeded more if her label also dropped a coin on a media trainer, because internet is full of the cringy shit she posts and full of lies she told about her life. She's the #1 celebrity who needs her social media paswords to be taken away from her, lol Reply

I agree. Reply

lol mte her management better lock her out of her account like they do to iggy and even then it was too late and her career is done



Edited at 2017-06-23 06:26 am (UTC)

what has she lied about? Reply

Parent

Yep, it really shocks me that her management still hasn't seemed to figure out she needs pr training



I almost wonder if she's straight refusing it with how long she's been a mess Reply

yeah, pretty much. too bad halsey can't make decent music like lorde does Reply

Parent

she has bpd, so that's why she's ~emotional Reply

i don't know how musicians deal with having absolute strangers on their songs. way too much baggage. Reply

She worships someone who protects a child molester and is now lying re:Quavo.



Trashbox ass.



Eta: wait. She's dating/dated MGK's racist ass? K girl. Self-hate is strong with this one.



Edited at 2017-06-23 06:32 am (UTC) Reply

Who does she worship that protects a child molester??? That sounds like her but I've never heard this



edit: wait, nicki minaj, got it



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:56 pm (UTC) Reply

