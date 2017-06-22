illyria

Halsey defends her comments about Quavo + "worships" Nicki Minaj

The quavo comments taken out of an off record convo about music industry homophobia. NOT a defense. Don't regret the Iggy comments sorry. https://t.co/YXdqd5fwvs

— h (@halsey) June 23, 2017



Plus someone spread fake quotes about Halsey hating Nicki Minaj and Halsey said that it was fake and that she worships her.

Source: Twitter

If she didn't know Quavo made homophobic comments, why didn't she just say that instead of defending him and saying that he isn't inherently homophobic? Also why deflect and go after Iggy who's career is already dead when you worship people like Nicki, collab with people like Quavo and Justin Bieber, and dated? are dating? Machine Gun Kelley?
Tagged: , , , , , , ,