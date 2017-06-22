Basketball Wives' Tami Roman Calls Out Jay-Z's Fathers Day Bail Outs
Cliffs notes version:
-Apparently Jay-Z didn't warn families of the people he bailed out.
-Tami's cousin Leroy was one of the men bailed out. He owed child support, stole from his mom, etc.
-She thinks Jay should have done more research.
SOURCE
SOURCE
*post obligatory video of him punching a woman
I seem to recall him getting into a controversy about non-payment with some artist a few years ago too. It's a totally different situation but it makes it seem like he does a lot of things blindly or with no follow-through.
I see you, Halsey.
Like, it's 2017 and there's organizations out there thinking it's a burden for a father to pay to support his child.
NNNNN
I.FELL.OUT.AT.THIS.PART LMFAOOO
Re: NNNNN
This shit is hilarious.
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re: NNNNN
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
**Edit because i might be wrong lol. I think a judge has to set bail but for petty offenses they might just set something when they take you in? I'll just wait for ONTD lawyers to correct me.
Edited at 2017-06-23 05:08 am (UTC)
Re:
Re:
But child support is a topic I will not get into on this site.
Re:
Like, he may not be violent, but if you can't see the utter stupidity in that lol
And that's why I said this was stupid. I couldn't careless how people feel about the topic, this was stupid. Something this big needed more time to be put into effect. Not the day before, not the day of. Fuck not even a week before. You don't know who you letting out.
Edited at 2017-06-23 04:14 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-23 04:26 am (UTC)
I wrote a comment I'm actually really calm. You can come up in here with your comment and so can I.
lol what it must be like to have the privilege to overreact over petty things