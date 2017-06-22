That was literally the main concern people had about him doing this, not screening who would be getting bailed out 🤦🏽‍♀️ Reply

Jay z's character has always been shady. Dunno why people expected more from him.



*post obligatory video of him punching a woman Reply

he donated to organisations who did the work, he didnt personally go in and pay the bail... Reply

True ... but if he claims to be a "business, man" then he needs to do more research.



I seem to recall him getting into a controversy about non-payment with some artist a few years ago too. It's a totally different situation but it makes it seem like he does a lot of things blindly or with no follow-through. Reply

So he's not inherently a poor decision maker?



I see you, Halsey. Reply

Jay Z is vile but his money is wonderful and I support his money going to organisations which will help some black men avoid getting killed or imprisoned simply for being black. Reply

Well yeah, that was my first thought when I heard about it. Reply

People talked about this in the original post too. I don't think it's on Jay because he just donated the money but it's def on the organization because you should be doing research on people before paying their bail. Reply

Oh boy. I'm guessing they just screened in the sense of keeping out overtly violent dudes...? But that's not exactly a foolproof method. Reply

My understanding was that Jay just donated the money, he didn't hand select who was gonna receive it. That falls on the organization that does the actual bailing Reply

Yeah, but he donated to multiple different organizations. He probably should've done more research when deciding which ones to donate to. Reply

i have a feeling he had someone else do all the research for him Reply

I mean, this situation might not have happened before? It's not like they're going to put 'we don't give a fuck about people paying child support' on their website Reply

Sure he could've, but are we really gonna hold him more accountable than the organizations themselves? Like with or without his $$$, fuck-ups were bound to happen. And this is just one we're hearing anything negative about, I'd be curious to see the positive impact of letting some of these men out. Reply

I wonder if it's bc the organization setting this one free is one of those "men rights" ones and they were like omg this poor dad who cant see his kids bc he didn't pay, or like, this poor dad being robbed off his money by child support



Like, it's 2017 and there's organizations out there thinking it's a burden for a father to pay to support his child. Reply

The most infuriating thing is that there are "fathers' rights" divorce firms cropping up all over the place too. I had to deal with an attorney from one of those firms once... All the bullshit beliefs he had........ Reply

Oh god, there's one that plays ads in my town about "and now we're even in the UK...we're the supportive partner men need." So insufferable. Reply

"I open up the motherfuckin door and its my cousin Leroy! I said HOW THE FUCK DID YOU GET OUT? This nigga gon' throw up the motherfuckin Roc!"



I.FELL.OUT.AT.THIS.PART LMFAOOO Reply

the mental picture of this is killing me. Reply

This shit is hilarious. Reply

im yelling Reply

rofl Reply

the fact that his name is really leroy. i'm in tears. Reply

lmao that's my grandfather's name. everyone always thinks it's the funniest shit in the world. Reply

loool...also why do so many ppl have an ain't shit cousin named leroy Reply

crying Reply

That was the best part Reply

it's the thought that counts! Reply

this is whay i thought would happen tbh Reply

she can deal, he still wasn't charged or found guilty of any violent crime. If this bailed out even a few fathers who are victims of this fucked up racist justice system then it was worth it. Reply

But isn't bail for people who have been charged? Reply

You have to be arraigned to be charged. Many people are held in jail from the moment of arrest until their arraignment which can be for weeks. Longer if you have no family or friends looking for you.





**Edit because i might be wrong lol. I think a judge has to set bail but for petty offenses they might just set something when they take you in? I'll just wait for ONTD lawyers to correct me.



Edited at 2017-06-23 05:08 am (UTC) Reply

mte, reading that headline I was expecting to find out he was in jail for domestic abuse or something.



But child support is a topic I will not get into on this site. Reply

He was let out on "Fathers Day" even though he's a shitty father who doesn't pay his child support.



Like, he may not be violent, but if you can't see the utter stupidity in that lol Reply

I wanna party with Tami Reply

Bonnet Tami is golden. Reply

well it is on the organisations he donated to, jay-z didn't select who was bailed out Reply

And that's why I said this was stupid. I couldn't careless how people feel about the topic, this was stupid. Something this big needed more time to be put into effect. Not the day before, not the day of. Fuck not even a week before. You don't know who you letting out.



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:14 am (UTC) Reply

i heard about this a couple months ago so i don't think it was a last minute donation fyi Reply

calm down, you're mad about some dude who stole from his mama. he ain't shit but are you this angry that cops and other murderers of black people are walking around free in society and able to kill more people? I really think some of you must have no idea how easy it is for a person of color to get thrown in jail *or killed* for no reason.



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:26 am (UTC) Reply

I wrote a comment I'm actually really calm. You can come up in here with your comment and so can I. Reply

It's child support not a murder charge. He still has to show up to his hearing. There's no need to overreact. Reply

