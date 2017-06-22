Katy Perry Is First and Only Artist to Have Three Songs Go Diamond

katy_perry_1

"Roar," Katy's hit from Prism, has gone Diamond-certified by the RIAA! Along with "Dark Horse" and "Firework," it has sold over 10 million copies in the USA alone.

Katy Perry is the first artist EVER to have 3 songs go Diamond. Lady Gaga and Eminem trail behind at two Diamond songs apiece.

Only 14 songs have gone Diamond, and Katy has 3 of them.

katy_perry_gif_elmo_1

What's your one favorite pop song that you want to go Diamond?

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,