Katy Perry Is First and Only Artist to Have Three Songs Go Diamond
"Roar," Katy's hit from Prism, has gone Diamond-certified by the RIAA! Along with "Dark Horse" and "Firework," it has sold over 10 million copies in the USA alone.
Katy Perry is the first artist EVER to have 3 songs go Diamond. Lady Gaga and Eminem trail behind at two Diamond songs apiece.
Only 14 songs have gone Diamond, and Katy has 3 of them.
What's your one favorite pop song that you want to go Diamond?
SOURCE
But mostly because it was one of the only songs I had on my iPod touch.
mte, teenage dream is so charming
Edited at 2017-06-23 04:00 am (UTC)