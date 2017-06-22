Katy Perry Is First and Only Artist to Have Three Songs Go Diamond

I love Dark Horse and Firework. Reply

I would not have guessed Dark Horse was one of them... Reply

I wouldn't have guessed roar tbh Reply

same tbh Reply

Should have been Sara's Brave... Reply

Same Reply

Would've thought "Teenage Dream." Reply

dark horse is actually her biggest hit Reply

Me too i wouldve thought it wouldve been more songs from teenage dreams Reply

damn, good for her. my favorite katy perry single is teenage dream. the rest of her popular singles for me are kind of played out, but teenage dream never got old for me. Reply

Thinking Of You is underrated imo Reply

I use to listen to that song on repeat with the shades drawn Reply

ia. it's her best and the video was cute. Reply

I listened to Thinking of You on repeat during road trips.



But mostly because it was one of the only songs I had on my iPod touch. Reply

TD is perfect. I also love "E.T." and "Not Like The Movies" Reply

Teenage Dream will remain a pop classic. It's a perfect song. Reply

mte, teenage dream is so charming Reply

same Reply

Good for ha! Reply

truly a legend Reply

she has a lot of modern classic songs tbh Reply

I love so many pop songs, but I want #justice for Lonely Town by BFlow. Also Marina, Brandi Carlile, and La Roux should bigger stars. I like Katy, but you could easily replace her with any other hot, mediocre singer and no one would care. Reply

I want justice for Brandon's entire second album Reply

but I want #justice for Lonely Town by BFlow



Reply

I love Marina, but girl is an indie pop star. I don't think her stuff's cut out for mainstream Reply

La Roux omg, yes. The "La Roux" album is a classic Reply

What's your one favorite pop song that you want to go Diamond?



Reply

i loved the "bestial burden" album! Reply

The new one is on the same level tbh. One of my top faves this year. Reply

teenage dream is such an amazing album tbh Reply

Props to Bonnie! Reply

Good for her! I was almost feeling bad for ha once everyone started to celebrate her failures tbh, but now that her album is doing alright and she has good things in her life i can come back to low key hatin ha while still having the full teenage dream album in my phone 😌 Reply

This this this! Reply

good for Kety. "Teenage Dream" should be one of them tbh. memories. Reply

Imagine if Britney had dark horse. She would have a complete career revival. Reply

it's interesting just because I remember roar and dark horse were big songs but I don't remember them being THAT big.. anyways congrats to her!



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

I hate Dark Horse passionately. I don't understand how people like it enough for it to go diamond. Normally when I hate a song I can at least see why other people liked it. But that song is so bad. Reply

I think part of why Dark Horse is popular is bc it has all that beat drop stuff in it. Idk how to describe it. Reply

ia Reply

Sorry that u can't see the lyrical genius behind "she'll eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer" Reply

same, that song is absolute shit. Reply

