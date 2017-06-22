Johnny Depp jokes "When is the last time an actor assassinated a president?"
At a screening for The Libertine at the Glastonbury festival Depp told the audience he would like to bring Trump to the festival then said the audience was probably thinking "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" (OP note: if you're not up on your American history this is a reference to actor John Wilkes Booth who was an American actor who murdered President Abraham Lincoln).
Clarified he is not an actor but simply someone who lies for a living.
Also said Trump needs "help".
ONTD, when is the last time a joke has gotten you into trouble?
Right? Use all that drunken rage for good instead of evil!
Didn't the president agree to hijack democracy on foreign soil? At least Johnny Depp can come here.
cant wait for the 3am tweet about depp being overrated and POTC being a flop.
(he should take one for the team)
I loved that cast though.