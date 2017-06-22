Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Johnny Depp jokes "When is the last time an actor assassinated a president?"



At a screening for The Libertine at the Glastonbury festival Depp told the audience he would like to bring Trump to the festival then said the audience was probably thinking "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" (OP note: if you're not up on your American history this is a reference to actor John Wilkes Booth who was an American actor who murdered President Abraham Lincoln).

Clarified he is not an actor but simply someone who lies for a living.

Also said Trump needs "help".

