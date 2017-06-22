Poppy

Kirsten Dunst and Steve Irwin are both getting stars on the Walk of Fame

Kirsten Dunst announced in a very cute way on Instagram that she's getting a star on the Walk of Fame. Bindi Irwin also used Instagram to announce that her father, the late Steve Irwin, will be getting a star.


I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame



