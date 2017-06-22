Kirsten Dunst and Steve Irwin are both getting stars on the Walk of Fame
Kirsten Dunst announced in a very cute way on Instagram that she's getting a star on the Walk of Fame. Bindi Irwin also used Instagram to announce that her father, the late Steve Irwin, will be getting a star.
My mom's always at Vons
I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame
Source 1, 2
(it's a good tweet doe!)
I died of cuteness. He looks so much like his dad, prior to all that sun damage
edit: oh maybe you were joking, hope so
http://worldofwonder.net/condragulation
Ru was announced today along with a slew of other stars including Kirsten Dunst, Gina Lollobrigida, Linda Carter, Simon Cowell, Ryan Murphy, Taraji P Henson, Petula Clark, Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols, Weird Al Yankovic, Minnie Mouse, Niecy Nash, Mary J Blige, my husband Lin-Manuel Miranda, and posthumous stars to Steve Irwin and Bernie Mac.
now im gonna start a petition to get daisy duck a star, have it placed right next to minnies. fuck mickey and donald.
Also, Vons is so expensive. I went there once when I was visiting my sister and the prices were stupid. Made me glad that all the Albertsons near me disappeared.
It was upsetting
i love themmmm