Kirsten Dunst and Steve Irwin are both getting stars on the Walk of Fame





I was hanging out with THIS guy when we both found out. Coincidentally, he’s getting one this year too!! @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/qjwaULfTny — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 22, 2017 These two, LMM and Weird Al - good group! Reply

happy that weird al is being recognised Reply

I'm surprised Al doesn't have one already tbh. Reply

I've never thought about a collab between LMM and Weird Al, but now I want it to happen. Reply

omg lol Reply

omg I was thinking that before I even scrolled to the caption Reply

lol what i like is that you think about it a lot



(it's a good tweet doe!) Reply

Are Weird Al and LMM close friends? Reply

oh man, i remember his death like it was yesterday :( how has it been 11 years already? i remember that ontd post Reply

also, did anyone watch family feud with the irwin family on there? Reply

I saw the bit with bb Bob saying "cah"/"car"



I died of cuteness. He looks so much like his dad, prior to all that sun damage Reply

don't they pay to get a star? Reply

someone pays, not necessarily the recipient. Reply

lmao this is a viral stunt waiting to happen! a nobody on the walk of fame! Reply

someone pays but i think it's rarely the celebrity themselves. i know a lot of actors get their stars bc studios pay for it as part of movie promo lol. Reply

lol aww, I love Kiki so much <333 Reply

Steve Irwin hasn't even done anything in the last 10+ years, why are they giving stars to hasbeens?? Reply

lol wtf



edit: oh maybe you were joking, hope so



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:54 am (UTC) Reply

he's been doing more dead than you've ever done alive that's for sure. he founded the International Crocodile Rescue, the Lyn Irwin Memorial Fund, and the Iron Bark Station Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility and Wildlife Warriors, raised a huge amount of support for Sea Shepherd, established the Australia Zoo which has a huge number of conservation projects, research programs for critically endangered species, and has a Rescue Unit for sick and injured wildlife found in the community. all of these things are still operating, saving animals' lives and advocating for them and their environments. he got whole generations interested in conservation, ecology and wildlife protection. Reply

School them! Reply

omg stopp lmao Reply

I needed a good laugh! Thank you! Reply

i know you tried, but honey no Reply

omg lol Reply

omg i feel bad for laughing Reply

http://worldofwonder.net/condragulation s-rupaul-get-star-hollywood-walk-fame/



Ru was announced today along with a slew of other stars including Kirsten Dunst, Gina Lollobrigida, Linda Carter, Simon Cowell, Ryan Murphy, Taraji P Henson, Petula Clark, Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols, Weird Al Yankovic, Minnie Mouse, Niecy Nash, Mary J Blige, my husband Lin-Manuel Miranda, and posthumous stars to Steve Irwin and Bernie Mac. RuPaul also. This is quite a list here:Ru was announced today along with a slew of other stars including Kirsten Dunst, Gina Lollobrigida, Linda Carter, Simon Cowell, Ryan Murphy, Taraji P Henson, Petula Clark, Steve Jones from the Sex Pistols, Weird Al Yankovic, Minnie Mouse, Niecy Nash, Mary J Blige, my husband Lin-Manuel Miranda, and posthumous stars to Steve Irwin and Bernie Mac. Reply

i always thought minnie mouse already had a star.



now im gonna start a petition to get daisy duck a star, have it placed right next to minnies. fuck mickey and donald. Reply

Gillian Anderson will also get hers in 2018... FUCKING FINALLY! Reply

i commented this too. FINALLLYYYYYYY Reply

That's nice. For the longest time though I thought you legit had to be someone massively important to get one - never knew you just had to have someone raise money and submit an application, lol.



Also, Vons is so expensive. I went there once when I was visiting my sister and the prices were stupid. Made me glad that all the Albertsons near me disappeared. Reply

Steve Irwin is one of the only celebrity deaths to really affect me, I remember I was in the car with my mum and the radio came on and said that he died :( Reply

So is Mark Hamill!! Reply

I still remember the day they said Steve Irwin died. I loved watching him talk about animals. Reply

Me too!

It was upsetting Reply

My roommate broke the news to me. I thought she was lying to be a dick and I was like, "if it was true it would be all over the internet" and I went onto CNN's website or something to prove to her she was lying and it was breaking news. :( Reply

same i remember exactly where i was (on the neopets message boards lmao) :( it was devastating, i looked up to him so much Reply

He is an inspiration to everyone in the animal care field. He's part of why I'm a zookeeper <3 Reply

So many cool people are getting one. Reply

what is Vons? don't bother, i'll go google it now. Reply

Well, you are not the only one who doesn't know, at least. I was almost shocked that a lot of comments on that Kiki post were asking what Vons is lol Reply

i thought it was called pavilions now Reply

i love themmmm



Reply

