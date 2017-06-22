Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Sofia Coppola explains how she shot the dinner table scene in The Beguiled



  • They shot all the scenes with the little girls first because they had to go to school

  • This scene shows Kirsten's character is more of a town girl and is A okay with exposing her shoulders

  • Coppola read etiquette books for the time as research, learned that wearing makeup and saying thank you to compliments was considered vulgar because they invited male attention

  • Only used candles as a light source to stay true to 1800s lighting

source
