Sofia Coppola explains how she shot the dinner table scene in The Beguiled

shut up Reply

Thread

Link

lmao /post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this out already? Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's had a few advance screenings, but it officially opens this Friday (only in 4 theatres though). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How are the reviews? Thinking about seeing it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait, what do you mean in only 4 theaters? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

4 screens kind of sound like really few for a movie with a rather estabilished director/cast? At least it's going wide next week, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





'mbitter



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:05 am (UTC) So filming by candlelight to be accurate and stay true to the 1800's is doable but having any black folks in the confederate south just "didn't work" for this film... #yesi 'mbitter #yesi 'llstaybitter Reply

Thread

Link

lol mfte



This stupid becky's movie is so blindingly white I'm surprised she even needed to bother trying to light these Caspers



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably tried it without the candles but it looked like those old Victorian spirit photos. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she cut the black character that was in the original. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's some rare bullshit, because Hailee's character worked perfectly well in the original. I would actually say that Mae Mercer's understated performance made her the stand out character of the movie. All of the female relationships were very clumsily done, but there was interesting tension between her and Clint Eastwood's character and exploring her position in relation to the other women in the house could have yielded interesting results.



The "it's about gender, not race" excuse is no excuse at all. The main characters get treated the way they're treated by the wayward soldier who stumbled into their midst not because they're women, but because they are white women - and the presence of a black woman who he holds himself different with drives that point home. My guess is Coppola just didn't want to lose the white main characters audience sympathy by showing them interacting with a black woman who is enslaved by them. She didn't care for the complexity of it, which would be required of an updated version. Oh, and of course there were her precious aesthetics.



tl;dr R A C I S M



Edited at 2017-06-23 03:02 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Only used candles as a light source to stay true to 1800s lighting



So historical accuracy matters for ambiance, but not for racial diversity. Reply

Thread

Link

ambience and aesthetic is more important, obvi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmmhmmmmmt and if she really cared about "authenticity" she wouldn't have cast nosferatu kidman cause we all know botox and fillers weren't around in the 19th century Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'The first thing I did was sure everyone was appropriately white. We had Sally Hershberger on stand by with peroxide' Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even her face irritates me after her dumbass comments. Reply

Thread

Link

Why is this other fanning getting every single role? I didn't even know she existed two years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

hipster/art film people are obsessed with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sure why. I saw the neon demon and her acting was...sub-par. That could have been a good movie with a different lead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte but i don't get it (she was flawless in ginger & rosa but has been so unimpressive in literally everything else since) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her parents are pushing her to be the new money maker now Dakota's basically retired. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's a waif thin blonde w big eyes aka every racist aryan auteur's dream Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr? She's not necessarily a bad actress she just brings nothing to her roles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally. I made a comment about this in that post when she appeared on the vogue cover, and people were falling over themselves trying to defend her ("she actually worked really hard! she's not that skinny!!!11") Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only used candles as a light source to stay true to 1800s lighting



kubricks impact!!!!



anyway she sucks and her not knowing about the bechdel test is so embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

Tbf, she not knowing about the bechdel test and her movies still passing it is more of a feat than an embarrassment, in a way lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck off. Reply

Thread

Link

Kubrick did it first



...and better



Someone called her the 'Ivanka Trump of indie/art cinema.' I agree.



Edited at 2017-06-23 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Barry Lyndon is my second favorite Kubrick movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No thanks Reply

Thread

Link

People seem to forget or ignore the racist mess that was Lost in Translation, because there are quite a few folks who are surprised that she didn't have black people in the film. Reply

Thread

Link

Even better was when she depicted '70s Michigan without a single person of color to be found. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've hated this stick of butter for so long i'm delighted that there's finally more considerable backlash against her, not that it'll stop the "but her aesthetic!!!! magnifique!!!" crowd Reply

Thread

Link

finally saw a commercial for this and realised I've been pronouncing beguiled wrong my whole life

it's like when I finally heard the word macabre irl Reply

Thread

Link

How were you pronouncing it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like bejeweled but with a soft g lol be-gyu-eled

and I pronounced macabre like mack-uh-bruh

I would read a lot and see these words but it's seldom I'd hear them in real life Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link