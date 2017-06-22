Sofia Coppola explains how she shot the dinner table scene in The Beguiled
- They shot all the scenes with the little girls first because they had to go to school
- This scene shows Kirsten's character is more of a town girl and is A okay with exposing her shoulders
- Coppola read etiquette books for the time as research, learned that wearing makeup and saying thank you to compliments was considered vulgar because they invited male attention
- Only used candles as a light source to stay true to 1800s lighting
#yesi'mbitter#yesi'llstaybitter
This stupid becky's movie is so blindingly white I'm surprised she even needed to bother trying to light these Caspers
The "it's about gender, not race" excuse is no excuse at all. The main characters get treated the way they're treated by the wayward soldier who stumbled into their midst not because they're women, but because they are white women - and the presence of a black woman who he holds himself different with drives that point home. My guess is Coppola just didn't want to lose the white main characters audience sympathy by showing them interacting with a black woman who is enslaved by them. She didn't care for the complexity of it, which would be required of an updated version. Oh, and of course there were her precious aesthetics.
tl;dr R A C I S M
So historical accuracy matters for ambiance, but not for racial diversity.
🤣🤣🤣
kubricks impact!!!!
anyway she sucks and her not knowing about the bechdel test is so embarrassing.
...and better
Someone called her the 'Ivanka Trump of indie/art cinema.' I agree.
I would read a lot and see these words but it's seldom I'd hear them in real life