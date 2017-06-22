Halsey defends her collab with Migos' Quavo: "I don't think he's inherently homophobic"
Halsey: ‘I used to be a social queen – now I’m terrified of people’ https://t.co/hh117Qy3Ph— Guardian music (@guardianmusic) June 22, 2017
Bisexual singer Halsey defended Migos' Quavo in an interview, saying she doesn't think he's homophobic.
She goes on to say that although she thinks his apology is bullshit, she can't police everybody.
Although she featured a homophobe on her record, Halsey says she would never work with Iggy Azalea.
Halsey also talks about how American political parties have turned into total stan wars.
She says it's hard to make friends and that she tries to make friends by buying people gifts.
In a recent interview for The Guardian, Halsey defended homophobic Migos member Quavo & attacked Iggy Azalea: "[she's a] fucking moron." pic.twitter.com/FwInynGsXN— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) June 23, 2017
Homophobia AND racism AND misogyny! Triple whammy...
lol this is just so silly. I feel like this excuse is so common today tho. Like, well maybe I am friends with people who say shitty things but I didn't say them so what's the problem???
you missed the best part op
ugh....the worst
Yikes. You can't buy love, girl.
It's great that she was open about it though.