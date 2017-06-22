FIRE

Halsey defends her collab with Migos' Quavo: "I don't think he's inherently homophobic"




Bisexual singer Halsey defended Migos' Quavo in an interview, saying she doesn't think he's homophobic.

She goes on to say that although she thinks his apology is bullshit, she can't police everybody.

Although she featured a homophobe on her record, Halsey says she would never work with Iggy Azalea.

Halsey also talks about how American political parties have turned into total stan wars.

She says it's hard to make friends and that she tries to make friends by buying people gifts.



