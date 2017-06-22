Rita on London fire, paying for her tour and ‘Boy Band’

#RitaOra is among 50 artists honoring London fire victims with #BridgeOverTroubledWater charity music singlehttps://t.co/zMUqybVaW9' pic.twitter.com/tMP6346tmU — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 21, 2017

In an interview with the Associated Press, Rita talks about her personal connection to the Grenfall Tower fire and the charity single.Rita also revealed that she paid to tour the US with her own money:Rita is excited about her second major TV series hosting gig of the year. She's going to host the future hit show 'Boyband' which premieres tonight.In another interview she explains how she went from being "Retail Ora" to becoming an international superstar who had a record deal with Jay-Z.