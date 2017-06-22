Rita on London fire, paying for her tour and ‘Boy Band’
In an interview with the Associated Press, Rita talks about her personal connection to the Grenfall Tower fire and the charity single.
#RitaOra is among 50 artists honoring London fire victims with #BridgeOverTroubledWater charity music singlehttps://t.co/zMUqybVaW9' pic.twitter.com/tMP6346tmU— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 21, 2017
Rita also revealed that she paid to tour the US with her own money:
VIDEO: #RitaOra gets emotional recording the charity single for the #GrenfellTower victims. #BridgeOverTroubledWaterhttps://t.co/P5ovZvDLYl— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 21, 2017
My team at the time thought it wasn't a good idea and it would be a waste of time. I thought differently because my online presence grew really dramatically ... And so the team ... they're like, 'Well we're not helping you, we can't do it. We're not going to put money into it.' I said, 'Well fine! I'll put my own money into it.' And so I did,"
Rita is excited about her second major TV series hosting gig of the year. She's going to host the future hit show 'Boyband' which premieres tonight.
"I think hosting is one of the funnest things I've done so far ... I love talking and you really kind of communicate with the viewers at home, which is my fav,"
"('Boy Band' is) a good gig 'cause I don't have to be the one to deliver the bad news."
In another interview she explains how she went from being "Retail Ora" to becoming an international superstar who had a record deal with Jay-Z.
.@RitaOra talks about how her deal with Jay-Z's @RocNation came about... pic.twitter.com/JtpIsuyBtI— BeBox (@beboxmusic) June 22, 2017
I can't believe she actually said "Retail Ora" out loud.
The hair was so bad. Wow.
The best part of the show was the vocal coach ripping them a new one.