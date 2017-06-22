Adam Lambert to save pop music on June 30th

He'll never be a Ricky Martin or a Frank Oceam. Maybe if he worked on his abs he could get people to make him succeed due to thirst. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean he's the lead singer for queen but ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right and I ann interested in seeing what his new music is like but also the 70s were 40 years ago. Being the lead singer of Queen in 2017 isn't really the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The association definitely helps give him legitimacy within the industry that would be hard to come by - especially for a dude who was robbed on American Idol - plus touring is where the money is at and they tour extensively. There are 50+ dates listed for the next six months and I have no doubt they sell out each show no matter where they go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its not the same thing being the only person the rest of queen has ever felt worthy to take the place of freddie, one of the best singers and performers ever to grace this world? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen still makes lots of bank touring the world and cashing in people's nostalgia, and it has exposed Adam to an audience that otherwise wouldn't know him at all. I'd say that's more success that most of his contemporaries can brag about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



his work is not anything like either of those 2 people, this is a very ignorant association you're making based on sexual orientation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds so good, his voice amazing as always. Love the cover art Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh thank god Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so mad I'm moving out of Ohio right when they're coming to Cleveland. I would see Brian, Roger and Adam again in a heartbeat.



Yay for new music, I enjoyed The Original High a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

yessss Reply

Thread

Link

I love his voice so ill be supporting him. Reply

Thread

Link

just over a month until i see him with Queen, i am sooooooooooooooooooooo excited Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas!!!!!!!!!



I'm seeing him and Queen on Monday and I'm beyond ready for them to slay me hard. Reply

Thread

Link

lol that single name

will they be able to say it on the radio?





also, i love that pic of him for the cover <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i did a super small job on one of adam's old videos and he was the sweetest offering to help me out with carrying stuff. it's kind of annoying he hasn't gotten the commercial success he deserves bc i've never heard a bad thing about him. everyone loves him. Reply

Thread

Link

Lorde already saved pop music sis! she's the hero of this story don't need to be saved! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm stanning, I can tell it's gonna be good Reply

Thread

Link