Adam Lambert to save pop music on June 30th
NEW MUSIC IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/TZAq6dwQ5o— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 22, 2017
According to Sarah Hudson's instagram post Adam co-wrote the song with Sarah, Ferras, Trey Campbell, and bigtastexxl.
The song is supposedly titled Two Fux...
By the way, catch Adam performing with Queen on Jimmy Kimmel tonight!
Look who’s here to rock us! @QueenWillRock @AdamLambert pic.twitter.com/qPMRvdjZ9a
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 22, 2017
During soundcheck Queen and Adam supposedly performed his new song. So make sure to tune in just in case!
EDIT: Adam posted another snippet.
& the single cover art
Yay for new music, I enjoyed The Original High a lot.
I'm seeing him and Queen on Monday and I'm beyond ready for them to slay me hard.
will they be able to say it on the radio?
also, i love that pic of him for the cover <3