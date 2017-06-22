Mary ✖ Will Reign

Adam Lambert to save pop music on June 30th

According to Sarah Hudson's instagram post Adam co-wrote the song with Sarah, Ferras, Trey Campbell, and bigtastexxl.

The song is supposedly titled Two Fux...

By the way, catch Adam performing with Queen on Jimmy Kimmel tonight!
During soundcheck Queen and Adam supposedly performed his new song. So make sure to tune in just in case!

EDIT: Adam posted another snippet.

& the single cover art
