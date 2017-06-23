Freeform ditches Greek reunion movie
Exclusive: #Greek Revival Not Moving Forward at Freeform https://t.co/JKdUUqXURf pic.twitter.com/pzZMGEvM51— TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 22, 2017
Back in April of last year, it was announced that Freeform is working on a Greek reunion movie.
TVLine has learned from Freeform that the movie is not moving forward, without them giving any explanation for the decision.
Series creator Sean Smith who wrote the script for the movie found out about Freeform's decision by reading it on TVLine instead of being directly informed by the network.
source
womp womp way to get our (there are dozens of us) hopes up.
Although it did get an actual ending so I can't be that upset. Cappie looks a lot better nowadays.
It did end so perfectly though...although I would like to get an update on Rebecca/Evan
meta
Series creator Sean Smith who wrote the script for the movie found out about Freeform's decision by reading it on TVLine.
Get that TV Line coin, OP!
speaking of freeform...I'm binging Dawson's Creek. I haven't seen it since high school. Thoughts while watching it as an adult...
Joey in season 1 = the worst. She wasted so much time pining after that loser.
Ms. Jacobs and Pacey... disgusting.
the image of Abby being taken away in a body bag still haunts me.