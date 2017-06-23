Freeform ditches Greek reunion movie



Back in April of last year, it was announced that Freeform is working on a Greek reunion movie.
TVLine has learned from Freeform that the movie is not moving forward, without them giving any explanation for the decision.
Series creator Sean Smith who wrote the script for the movie found out about Freeform's decision by reading it on TVLine instead of being directly informed by the network.

