Freeform ditches Greek reunion movie

Didn't watch this, but that's a shame for the fans and the creator.

I love this show. But no one I know has even heard of it so why did they say it was going to happen in the first place?? That's just cruel.

nooooo



womp womp way to get our (there are dozens of us) hopes up.

you misspelled HAPPY ENDINGS

Happy endings was on abc, not freeforallfriday

Not bunheads and it's racist show runner and creator!!

nora kirkpatrick is a goddess

So yall gon give me that bullshit misfits remake but ditch the Greek reunion? Do you know how good it would have been> Why announce it just to take it back. Yall spent all that money on that failed showed Famous in Love but cant give Greek fans a movie?

fuuuuck you

ugh that sucks. i loved this show.

this show was so cute but i don't see how them being adults with probably separate lives would be interesting

The story would probably something like them being frustrated with their adult lives and trying to recapture their Greek days and hosting some blowout with lots of drama.

I would watch that ngl

Boo. This is one of the best ABCFam shows.



Although it did get an actual ending so I can't be that upset. Cappie looks a lot better nowadays. Reply

Aww this is a bummer



It did end so perfectly though...although I would like to get an update on Rebecca/Evan Reply

TVLine has learned from TVLine

meta



meta Reply

TVLine took Tyra's "Learn something" to heart.

lmao

i luv learning from myself ~





Series creator Sean Smith who wrote the script for the movie found out about Freeform's decision by reading it on TVLine.



Get that TV Line coin, OP! Reply

I'm laughing so hard

Noooo. I didn't know about this and now I'm extra sad.

this makes me sad for scott michael foster. i always want to look at his pretty face on my tv (already watching crazy ex gf <3 )



speaking of freeform...I'm binging Dawson's Creek. I haven't seen it since high school. Thoughts while watching it as an adult...



Joey in season 1 = the worst. She wasted so much time pining after that loser.



Ms. Jacobs and Pacey... disgusting.



the image of Abby being taken away in a body bag still haunts me.











ugh yes scott michael foster is so handsome.

Considering how terrible it got, this is good news. I didn't even know Satan was considering a TV movie. Thank the lord it went away.

It didn't got THAT bad, considering it's a teen-oriented TV show. Every other show ABCFam/CW became literal trash, Greek still has nice moments even in its last season

Greek was pretty consistent compared to other teen/college shows out at the same time (even now). Like they either plummeted drastically, or they coasted on mediocrity for a while.

