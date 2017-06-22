WHOA WAIT WHAT IS THIS SHIT



oh nahhh hollywood ain't gonna have my man chadwick play every notable black person, i wouldn't be surprised if later down the line they have him play denzel LAWD



Lmao Chadwick is killing these black biopics. I will no longer accept any without him. Or black anything. I ain't eating potato salad if Chadwick hasn't been cast as a piece of egg.

We were all thinking it.



I died! I'm mostly joking though cause I'm glad he's getting roles but yeah he doesn't need to be The One. I had the exact thoughts you did when I found out about this movie lol.

Chadwick and Sterling? Sign me the fuck up.

LOL @ him getting all the roles you know other black actors are mad as hell!!



And you KNOW the light skins must be extra mad since Thurgood Marshall was light as f. Reply

There's been some blowback on twitter, some are even going so far as to compare it to Zoe Saldana playing Nina Simone.

That's not the same since no one is making him lighter to play the part.

Its more like when they cast zendaya as Aaliyah.. Messy.

lol i forgot why i disliked zoe

tf...other black actors exist

I refuse to believe his actual age.

Refuse.



Refuse. Reply

i just looked it up. i thought he was 28/30

he looks my age and not twelve years older! it's wild

Damn Chadwick really is the king of biopics.



This was looking good until Kate Hudson showed up tbh. Reply

there was Sophia Bush for 3 seconds at the beginning too, interesting

They wanted to film a scene from this in my mom's building. She asked for more money so they did it elsewhere. What were you thinking mother!?

lmao i love that chadwick has become king of the black biopic

This is o my his 3rd and only one has been good so far, so y'all need to stop.



Also, the actor Leon is the king of black biopics. Reply

omg he really is playing all the famous people

This is a good ass trailer, but josh (peck? Gad? Idk) is starting to annoy me for whatever reason or maybe was the "u r one of us now" line that put me off

This is some disrespectful casting for Thurgood..



Like when Aretha said she wanted Halle Berry to play her.



Y'all look NOTHING alike.



Also, justice for the light skin actors!! Reply

Welp



Look like Imma have to watch it Reply

