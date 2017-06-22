June 22nd, 2017, 06:16 pm jovialenemy Marshall Trailer Source Tagged: black celebrities, chadwick boseman, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
OP DID WE JUST BECOME BEST FRIENDS
Edited at 2017-06-22 11:43 pm (UTC)
This made me lol so hard.
Edited at 2017-06-22 11:49 pm (UTC)
I'm here for this.
And you KNOW the light skins must be extra mad since Thurgood Marshall was light as f.
That's not the same since no one is making him lighter to play the part.
Refuse.
This was looking good until Kate Hudson showed up tbh.
Also, the actor Leon is the king of black biopics.
Like when Aretha said she wanted Halle Berry to play her.
Y'all look NOTHING alike.
Also, justice for the light skin actors!!
Look like Imma have to watch it