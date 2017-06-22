Jeremy Renner Injured On Movie Set

Looks pretty serious yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

That sucks. I'm sunburnt and sore from the gym. Reply

Thread

Link

considering he does nothing in the Marvel movies I'm sure he can stand there and be fine lol Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right? doesn't he have a stunt double? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so horny I'd probably plow this fuggo. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe Hawkeye can just be under some shitty mind control again and do nothing. Reply

Thread

Link

"Nothing of value was lost." Reply

Thread

Link









yeah probably not :( oh no. does that mean he has to be written out of the movie?yeah probably not :( Reply

Thread

Link

i LOVE hawkeye so pls just bring in kate bishop instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*Insert Kit Harington "Oh No!" gif* Reply

Thread

Link

I felt really bad about my reaction to this, but then I read the other comments! Reply

Thread

Link

The only good thing about him was his arms so poor dat, time to get another job, etc. Reply

Thread

Link









(jk i WISH) does that mean...???(jk i WISH) Reply

Thread

Link

When is Marvel doing a Young Avengers TV series or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they have ultimate spiderman/web warriors but that's it! they SHOULD do a young avengers so it can compete against young justice imho. then i'll have two shows to watch and cry over wally's death on one show and feel better watching kate on the other show, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

renner4real tho?



Did Beiber pick out his username? Or was it Andy Samberg? Reply

Thread

Link

on social media.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe this forgettable annoying face has such a good career jfc



his parts are the worst of every single movie he's in. arrival wouldve been perfect if not for this ugly ass invisible loser



lmao i have a lot of hate 2day. excuse me.



Edited at 2017-06-23 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't seen majority of his movies (probably about 4 and not including the Marvel movies) but he was the best part of that overrated and the white Boston male version of Set It Off The Town. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i'm doing ok,

still having incision pain from my surgery over weeks back and now dealing with a cold. im overall better still tired at times but better.

can't wait to feel 100% better and healthy Reply

Thread

Link

that's awesome, i hope he never acts ever again Reply

Thread

Link

The fuck did I just read? That person sounds legitimately fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We all have celebrities we hate and we all love wasting time on the internet, but, jeez, someone needs a life. I couldn't finish reading that blog without watching seconds of my life go by.



Edited at 2017-06-23 04:01 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh they can say ~we're sending Hawkeye to the farm~ and leave it to interpretation to whether he went home or got put down Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I'm rolling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good Reply

Thread

Link

he out of commission forever? Reply

Thread

Link