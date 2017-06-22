Jeremy is so funny in a creepy kinda way

Jeremy Renner Injured On Movie Set

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVqDoyShAoX/

Jeremy Renner is in Atlanta to film ' TAG'.The extent of his injuries and if it will affect his participation in Iron Man Avengers Infinity Wars with is unknown.

Source

ONTD, how are you feeling today?
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , ,